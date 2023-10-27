There are times in every 3D print enthusiast’s life when it would be convenient to join two pieces of filament. The problem with simply melting them together is that the resulting join has a blob of plastic surrounding it which has difficulty making it through the printer’s internals. [Pete Prodoehl] has a solution, in the form of a well-executed splicing jig that’s sure to leave a join which will glide through your printer.
The trick lies in performing the join in a space only marginally wider than the filament width, in the case of 1.75 mm filament a short piece of 1.775 mm PTFE tube encased in a 3D printed clamp. A 90-degree cut piece of filament is fed through the tube and heated with a candle, then withdrawn into the tube where a 45-degree cut piece is pushed in to fuse with it. The result is a seamless and bulge-less join, that can pass through an extruder without issue and print continuous pieces from different filaments.
It’s a very effective technique, but it’s not the only one we’ve seen over the years. This one by comparison heats the filament in a hair straightener, and relies on gently pulling the join apart as it solidifies in order to reduce the bulge.
8 thoughts on “A Simple And Effective 3D Filament Splicer”
No to the very first sentence.
Why not?
Agree. I’ve never had the need to do this. The printer itself works just fine, and offline splicing means that you have to wind the new section on to the old.
Bear in mind that the filament on both ends must be essentially “melted” before fusing and even then a high chance of the joint snapping in the extruder or along bowden bends. I’ve done it many times from “end of spool” to beginning of next and using a candle 45° cut bowden to smooth the melted bulge and it’d still very hard to get the material to stay joined and your also risking blackened/burnt filament in the process from the flame. I just save the last 100g of a spool until I need to print something under that size. Too much work for very little success.
I simply start a print when I have time to see the roll ending. Then let the printer use up the last foot or so while putting the next roll on. When the last little bit is going in, follow it with the new filament pushing it until the hob gear is completely in control (you will have retractions most likely just keep compression…) For all new ends I figured out this trick for better insertion: with very little contact heat end of filament about 1/2″ from end… the quickly pull it out. Cut the filament at the start of the thinner section. Makes the end nicely tapered so as not total jam up.
How does that “Palette” multicolor printing attachment do it?
heh, i actually want to do this, because i cut off about 30m of filament at a time to leave on the printer (so the whole spool is not soaking up basement humidity for months). i’ve gotten pretty good at pausing the print, switching to the next filament segment, and then continuing again…but i waste about a meter of filament within the bowden tube, and obviously i’d like to do it without pausing.
so this got my attention and i was trying to decide if i would actually try it. unfortunately, Pete came to my rescue to help with the decision…he helpfully pointed out that he usually has a spool at one end. and that’s my undoing…i have a big coil of 60 loops of filament at one end, and my 3d printer on the other end. there’s no ready way for me to slide the doohicky out of the way, unless i want to manually feed it around 60 loops of filament.
i guess i could leave it on the filament and it’ll just slide on its own once it runs into the inlet on my extruder assembly.
but i think i’ll give it a pass. oh well. it would be neat!
I think a lot of people experimenting with this, like me, are coming at it from the PET pullstrusion angle where you may only pullstrude 15-25meters of filament per bottle. I got fed up of reloading via filament sensor detection and pausing so splicing becomes a more attractive solution.
