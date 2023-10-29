The FCC is circulating a proposal for new rules pertaining to amateur radio in the United States. In particular, they want to remove certain baud rate restrictions that have been in place since 1980. It appears the relaxed rules would apply only to some bands, notably some VHF and UHF bands along with the 630 meter and 2200 meter bands, which — we think — are lightly used so far. We’ll save you from grabbing the calculator. That’s around 475 kHz and 136 kHz.
Ham radio operators have long used digital modes like radio teletype and with restrictions on antennas and increasing interference from wireless networking to solar panels and more, digital has become even more popular than in the past. Besides that, cheap computer soundcards make it easier than ever and sophisticated digital modulation techniques have long left the old, clunky TeleType in the dust.
However, the FCC currently limits the baud rate to 300 baud or less, ostensibly to restrict signal bandwidth. No one wants to have an entire band consumed by a 10 Gb RF network. However, modern techniques often squeeze more into less and the FCC will finally recognize that by converting the limit to signal bandwidth, not baud rate.
What’s the bandwidth? For the common bands, it sounds like 2.8 kHz is the answer. For the VLF bands, they are asking for suggestions. The 2200 meter band isn’t even 2.8 kHz wide to start with!
All this talk makes us want to build something for the 2200 meter band. We better start winding the coil now. Then again, maybe we should go piezo. You know, just in case Thomas Dolby tells us that one of our submarines is missing.
2 thoughts on “Ham Radio May Speed Up Soon”
That new ~3 KHz channel limitation of the SSB era wasn’t very wise to begin with.
Back in the AM days, ~5 KHz were being used (carrier+two side bands).
Rather than reducing the channel bandwidth, it would have been more appropriate to use these ~5 KHz for SSB.
So a single side band would make use of those ~5 KHz to improve audio quality.
Because, actual information of human speech lies within the higher frequencies.
Especially with women and children being affected here.
The reason we can still decipher things is because of the “error correction” of the human brain. For native English speakers, at least.
Foreign radio buddies may have trouble here, because of extreme lo-fi quality on shortwave.
Alas, the individuals in charge of those regulations were older men and either didn’t care or didn’t know. But that’s another story.
It’s just puzzles me why quantity always wins over quality for apparently no good reason.
The ham bands are being more and more abandoned, anyway. Why must channel spacing be reduced over and over again ? Unused repeaters are being enough there, already.
On 2m/70cm, the 12,5 KHz channel spacing did more harm than good.
The old 25 KHz channel spacing allowed for more bandwidth, less interference and better signal/noise ratio.
On the road, a broader FM signal is lesser prone to the doppler-effect, too.
PS: Let’s don’t forget that certain things on the band plan have the nature of a recommendation.
Amateur radio is an experimental service, too.
Limiting it artificially wasn’t the idea, originally.
As long as amateurs don’t cause interference, a deviation from the norm should be possible here and now.
Personally, I think an adequate title for this would have been “too little, to late”.
Just recently your FCC had permitted the use of FM on the 11m band, which was overdue.
https://landline.media/fm-is-coming-to-a-cb-radio-near-you/
Here in Europe (Germany), we had been allowed to use FM since 1978.
SSB had followed in 2011, I believe, which was rather late.
So please don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to see that the FCC finally catches up.
But it’s still very backwards compared to the rest of the world.
