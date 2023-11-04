A new BeagleBoard is on the way, full of FPGA hotness: the BeagleV-Fire has been announced. The new $150 Single-Board Computer (SBC) from the pioneering open source BeagleBoard company is built around a RISC-V chip that has FPGA features built in. The BeagleV-Fire is built around the snappily named Microchip PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a System on a Chip (SoC) that has five Reduced Instruction Set Coding Version 5 (RISC-V) cores and a big chunk of FPGA fabric built in. That means it combines the speed of RISC-V processors with the flexibility of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), a big pile of logic gates that can be reprogrammed.
The new BeagleV-Fire includes a sizeable chunk of FPGA to work with: the core chip includes 23 K logic elements and 68 Math blocks, plus 4 Serializer/Deserializer (SerDer) lanes that can throw about 12.7 Gbps of data into and out of the fabric. On the BeagleV-Fire, the main chip is supported by 16 GB of eMMC and 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, plus a micro SD slot for extra storage. Gigabit Ethernet is also included, plus USB-C power and a few serial connections for debugging. There is no WiFi built in, but there is an M.2 Key E connection were you could plug in an a wireless adapter if you need it.
Like most other BeagleBoards, the BeagleV-Fire has two headers with 92 pins, which offer access to pretty much every signal on the board, plus lots of analog to digital stuff that works with add-on boards (BeagleBoard refers to them as capes). Also present is the usual 22-pin CSI connector for attaching cameras and other devices.
Want one? They are available for immediate order on BeagleBoard.org or from the usual suspects. It looks like they are already in stock for next-day delivery. If this all sounds familiar, it’s probably because we’ve been posting about this particular board for awhile now, covering both the announcement and first tests.
9 thoughts on “BeagleV Catches Fire With The BeagleV-Fire”
The only people this is going to burn are those foolish enough to pay $150 for it.
I have no clue WTF you’re talking about. This is *exactly* what I’ve been waiting for.
Maybe you’re just not in the target demographic. Buy a Pi 5 instead.
The SOC itself is $68 in quantities of 100, so the $150 price tag on this board doesn’t strike me as unreasonable. Comparing it with pricing and features on other FPGA development boards, $150 is quite reasonable. I just might order one to give it a try.
“Reduced Instruction Set Coding”
Really Into Super Chips.
Hmm, I do wonder how much does the PolarFire tooling from Microchip/Microsemi cost – there is a free (1 years) license but no idea whether it applies to this part too or not.
Don’t see much point in getting stuck with locked down proprietary tooling Microchip is known for when there are alternatives that don’t require it. Unless Beagles ensure free tooling support for this board, it is going to be a hard sell. “Open Hardware”, my ass. I wonder what is open on this, apart from perhaps the board iself.
What is a closed FPGA today is an open one tomorrow. It wasn’t so long ago that nextpnr only supported lattice chips, now afaik there are 6 different families supported.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see interest in porting nextpnr to this chip simply on account of this board existing.
This is a lot cheaper than I was expecting, at only $150. I’m sure it’s going to be VERY popular with people looking to run RISC-V hardware and maybe even build farms, since all the alternatives there are weird boards with even stranger chinese RISC-V chips.
The fact that this is reconfigurable is going to be a bit weird, but as long as there’s some “standard” FPGA image as a base, that should get things rolling. Will have to ask around to see what support for this FPGA is like or how hard it would be to support.
Interesting, but too expensive. I stick with my dirt-cheap Zynq ex-crypto-mining boards for tinkering.
