Adding Temperature Sensor Functionality To The CH32V003 MCU

As cheap as the WCH CH32V003 MCU is, its approximately $0.10 price tag looks far less attractive when you need to start adding on external ICs for missing basic features, such as temperature measurement. This is a feature that’s commonly found on even basic STM32 MCUs. Fear not though, as [eeucalyptus] shows, you can improvise a working solution by finding alternative sources that can act as a thermometer.
The CH32V003 is a low-end, 32-bit RISC-V-based MCU by the China-based Nanjing Qinheng Microelectronics, commonly known abbreviated as ‘WCH’, and featured on Hackaday previously. Although it features a single-core, 48 MHz CPU, its selection of peripherals is fairly basic:
So how do you create an internal temperature sensor using just this? [eeucalyptus] figured that all that’s needed is to measure the drift between two internal clocks – such as the LSI and HSI – as temperatures change and use this to calibrate a temperature graph. Unfortunately, the LSI isn’t readily accessible, even through the Timer peripheral. This left the AWU (automatic wake-up unit) which also uses the LSI as a clock source. By letting it go to sleep and wake up after N LSI cycles, the AWU enabled indirect access to the LSI.
After calibrating against room temperature (~22 °C) and ice water (0 °C), a temperature plot was obtained, which could conceivably be somewhat accurate. As [eeucalyptus] warns, this is a kind of calibration that likely differs per MCU, and no attempt to quantify the absolute accuracy of this method has been made yet. Even so, as a crude temperature measurement, it might just be good enough.
Even the STM32 built-in temperature sensor has really poor accuracy, like +- 5°C. Adding NTC resistor to ADC pin costs 2 cents and gets you to +-1°C or better.
Still a cool hack, though, and useful if you can’t modify the hardware :)
Just got my ch32v003 in SOP16 format, soldered one on a breakout yesterday. I want to port the stm32f0 flasher to a bluepill f103, if anybody wants to help…
WDOG also runs with LSI as clock source and as per datasheet can be used as an independent timeout source handled in software. I may be biased since I used the same thing on an ATMega32u4 years ago for a crude RNG (RC oscillator noise vs XTAL), but isn’t the answer here not to ask a timer to have LSI as a source, but to use WDOG as the timer?
