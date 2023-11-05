A rite of passage for a young electronics enthusiast used to be collecting an array of surplus boards from whatever could be found, and using them as sources of parts to desolder. It was possible with a bit of work and searching to build all manner of electronic projects without spending much at all. Many hardware hackers know their way around consumer electronics from the decade before their teenage years as a result. Secondhand components can still be used, but the type of components to be found has changed, as well as those needed. [ElectricMonkeyBrain] takes a look, and asks “What should you desolder?”.
As a general rule, he lands on the premise that it’s worth hanging on to the expensive stuff rather than the cheap stuff. Large capacitors, power semiconductors, and inductors aren’t cheap at all, and in the case of the inductors they can yield both ferrite parts and enameled wire for rewinding to suit. We’re surprised that he advocates holding on to electrolytic capacitors as a kit of many values is now pretty cheap, but it’s understandable that if you lack the part and it’s there on a motherboard in front of you, it’s worth desoldering. Finally, he discusses cases, something we’ve been tempted by a few times more than we’d like to mention.
In a world of easy online ordering, it’s useful to be reminded that sometimes there’s still space for salvaged parts, after all, no delivery service is as quick as reaching under your bench for an old ATX power supply to raid. As always though, don’t amass too much of it.
7 thoughts on “What Parts Should You Desolder?”
“We’re surprised that he advocates holding on to electrolytic capacitors as a kit of many values is now pretty cheap,”
If they are in expensive gear, they might be better quality than some kit from Shengzhen.
My same thought as Ren about electrolytics. From old or top quality gear, a desoldered electrolytic is very likely to be better than anything you can buy these days. My drawer with smaller desoldered parts have names like nichicon, nippon chemical, sprague, even mouser.
I have done a vast amount of desoldering, but have drifted more and more to just keeping old PCB and then when I need a part, go through my pile of boards and desolder as needed.
Paying some attention to the circuits on the boards can be a great way to learn things. Mostly good, but sometimes bad.
Its better to just keep the PCB and rob parts as needed.
At one point in life, I would salvage everything I could. Resistors, caps, IC’s, etc back when breadboards and wirewrap were the king. In todays world of quickturn PCB’s though, if it’s not a component I can get new, I don’t want to design it in. Sure, I could save a pile of one-off SOIC’s and other oddball stuff and maybe use it in a one-off project, but most of what I find in consumer electronics these days are custom, or bizarre enough that I’m not going to need them. I have enough stock of modern parts for the projects that I want to use that salvaging doesn’t make sense. Eventually you get to the point where you have a selection of 0603/0402 (or whatever size parts you use typically) that those aren’t worth salvaging either, at $0.001 that they cost new.
When I drop resistors/caps and other popcorn components on the floor, it’s not even worth my time picking them up and sorting, they get swept into the bin. The cost of putting the wrong component onto a board just isn’t worth it.
Always check the electrolytic capacitors, as their tolerance may be out of spec, including the ESR. Otherwise desolder all the things.
Personally, I salvage connectors as well. Sure, some basic JST-connectors may not be worth salvaging, but any larger ones, rares one and/or proprietary ones get both expensive and harder to get in a hurry.
Resoldering was also an excellent education in how solder behaved, for repairs or for assembly in the first place.
Does anyone bother to desolder SMC except for repair? (I still need to learn to work with those. Not at all sure my hands are still steady enough.)
I remember when the MITERS folks invented “wave desoldering” for bulk recycling of surplus TTL boards. Clamp grips on a DIP, hit the other side of the PCB with a blast from a torch to liquify the solder on all the pins at once, yank…
