Does Getting Into Your Garage Really Need To Be Difficult?

Probably the last thing anyone wants when coming home from a long day at work or a trip is to be hassled at the last possible moment — gaining entrance to your house. But for some home automation enthusiasts, that’s just what happened when they suddenly learned that their own garage doors had betrayed them.
The story basically boils down to this: Chamberlain, a US company that commands 60% of the garage door market, recently decided to prevent “unauthorized usage” of their MyQ ecosystem through third-party apps. Once Chamberlain rolled out the change, users of Home Assistant and other unauthorized apps found themselves unable to open or close their doors with the apps they were accustomed to.
Those of us with custom smart home setups can relate to how frustrating it is when something disturbs the systems you’ve spent a lot of time tweaking and optimizing. It’s especially upsetting for users who both Chamberlain hardware specifically because it was supported by Home Assistant, only to have the company decide to drop support. This feels like false advertising, but we strongly suspect that buried in the EULA users must have agreed to at some point is a clause that essentially says, “We can do anything we want and tough noogies to you.” And if you read through the article linked above, you’ll get an idea why Chamberlain did this — they probably didn’t like the idea that users were avoiding their ad-spangled MyQ app for third-party interfaces, depriving them of ad revenue and the opportunity for up-selling.
We feel the frustration of these users, but rather than curse the darkness, perhaps this will light a candle of righteous rage that leads to a clever workaround. The Home Assistant blog article mentions a dongle called ratgdo, which should allow any door with plain old dry contacts to work via MQTT or ESPHome. It’s extra work that users shouldn’t have to put in, but maybe getting one over on The Man would be worth the effort.
Thanks to [KC] for the tip; please keep us posted on your workaround.
20 thoughts on “Does Getting Into Your Garage Really Need To Be Difficult?”
Replace the Chamberlain opener’s electronics with something open source which will always work with Home Assistant. At some point in there the door opener just connects the motor to power. Anything proprietary in the way of that can be replaced.
The motor needing a cloud connection perhaps.
Course this is HaD who could build a door opener in their sleep using a 555.
“Someone’s else computer” strikes again. That’s why I de-cloud any so-called “smart” appliances that appear in my house. Having connectivity is *sometimes* useful. Depending on some proprietary services, not so much.
Home assistant is designed to de-cloud the smart home devices. MyQ used to be an official integration that worked with Home Assistant, and HomeKit ( Apple ). Then they decided to remove the integration.
I’m not familiar with MyQ. From what you’re saying I assume that it was an official solution to integrate HA with the proprietary cloud. Kind of misses the point of de-clouding.
OTOH if the integration had communicated with the device directly, there would be nothing to “remove” as long as you have it installed.
myQ is Chamberlains official app. So, its they dint break the Garage door opener app. They removed the access to third party systems. So, users are forced to use their MyQ App, that is full of advertising their own products.
I still just have a 300MHz transmitter clipped to the sun visor.. When did that become an app thing? I live under a rock
Cloud connected rocks.
Two good reasons for the cloud-
You can remotely open your garage door for a delivery person to leave a parcel inside, thwarting porch pirates. Of course you have home surveillance cameras to see all this.
Second, one guy found out his wife was cheating on him by the garage door app telling him the door was used, during an afternoon romp, when she was not supposed to be home.
But having mega-corp data-mining when I am home or not, monetizing my private info – I’ll just use an ESP8266+mosfet SSR. 4 years now, it WORKS GREAT.
Yeah. I am having a hard time mustering up sympathy. Maybe this is their first try with this type of stuff and, like me, once enough. For me it was a Bluetooth timer unused for my coffee pot. Needing an app made me very skeptical. Sure enough a year or two later- bricked.
I also (unknowingly) got a replacement sprinkler timer that needed an app and cloud. Nope. Right back to the store.
Tried to get my mom a bird feeder that takes photos. Needed sketchy Chinese language app and a lot of information. Nope.
And so on. So I’ll be optimistic and hope whoever thought needing an app with cloud connectivity to get into their house was a good idea. Now they know better.
“Tried to get my mom a bird feeder that takes photos. Needed sketchy Chinese language app and a lot of information. Nope.”
Bird feeder that opens for particular birds once identified. Sprinkler that understands the weather. Coffee pot that reads your caffeine levels. BTW there already is security systems that look through one’s cameras and take action if needed. Not cloud but still remote.
I get your point that relying on an app to access house is stupid. But its not that something broke down or stopped working. Its the seller decided to take away a feature of a product that you paid for.
Cloud-based authentication is terrible – any dropout of your home WiFi, or the phone app, or the opener’s controller – means you are locked out, or can’t leave for work.
You can’t upgrade Chamberlain controller board firmware, it’s a replacement as a board swap. There are issues with it having bugs to the cloud control.
Installed a friend’s Chamberlain door opener and vowed never to buy one. The pee wee DC brushed motor, the loss of trimpots to set open/close limits, the total reliance on the cloud just to open/close a door – it’s outrageous.
This gets a level worse because you must first disarm your home alarm system before opening the garage door.
Honeywell cloud-based AlarmNet is notoriously unreliable, servers malfunction for days.
The phone app has some kind of memory leak and needs to be uninstalled/reinstalled periodically.
I just repair my old low tech garage door opener, you can buy replacement gears. It has an AC induction motor 10x more powerful and you aren’t dying of old age as the door slowwwllly creeps open. Simple 372MHz remote or switch contact control.
Can we all imagine the day the server gets compromised and the “open sesame” command gets sent to every garage door in America?
Oh and then there will probably be monthly fees they want to collect to finance their cloud servers. Does nobody remember Insteon? Imagine paying fees for your IoT gear to work.
“unauthorized apps”? How does Chamberlain know they are unauthorized? Its not like they contacted the owners and asked.
Someone else can probably chime in, but I’m guessing Chamberlain didn’t technically have a public API and people had reverse engineered what they were using.
Of course I could be totally wrong and they’re just dicks because it couldn’t be monetized.
It wasn’t a reverse engineer. it was an officially supported integration with HomeKit.
An SSR tied to the button and an ESP 8266 or 32 makes quick work of the button press portion. Tapping into the open close sensors of the door opener is childs play. Disconnect the myq part from wifi, and you never worry about them mucking with your opener again.
The only reason I’d be upset about this is if a non-techy family/friend had bought it and I had set it up for them integrated with home assistant. I’ve found my hacker solutions to sometimes need a little effort to maintain…though, I haven’t needed to touch mine in a very long time. So If I still knew anyone with one of these, perhaps I’d just go with the hacker solution.
Yeah, that’s the way to go. Ill settup ESP8266. The bigger issue is that you pay for a product with a feature, and that feature is taken away.
It’s been years since I’ve been able to fit a car inside my cluttered garage, but I know how I’d handle this task if I needed to. I’ve already got a home automation system based on ESP32 devices flashed with Tasmota firmware, using WiFi to communicate with an MQTT server, which also runs some software I wrote in C++ to do all the custom logic that I feel like automating around the house.
The “Shelly 1” is a tiny ESP32 device with a relay capable of switching up to 16A, up to 240V AC or DC. It’s more than capable of momentary closure to mimic a pushbutton for any garage door opener/closer I’ve ever seen. The Shelly 1 device requires power, of course, but it’s pretty well omnivorous, able to run on 12VDC or on 110-240V AC or DC. Also, the Shelly 1 has contacts that can be connected to a switch input, which a clever hacker might be able to use to sense whether the garage door is currently open or closed. All of this can be supported by the Tasmota firmware . Of course it’s not the only device that can do the trick, but it’s one that can be hooked up with very little effort, and which can also be adapted for a lot of other tasks involving wireless connection to switches and relays.
If you control access to your home with anything remotely like this, you’d be wise to put this on password protected WiFi of course, using a password protected MQTT server, with everything behind a firewall. And I would NEVER EVER connect any home access device to any cloud-based system!
