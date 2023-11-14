Despite our predilection for creature comforts like electricity, it can be nice to get away from it all from time-to-time. Students from Eindhoven University of Technology developed Stella Vita to let you glamp from the power of the sun alone.
Solar-powered vehicles have been plying the highways for decades, but we’re only now getting vehicles with multiple seats that could potentially be used for transport outside of protected race conditions. While production vehicles that can charge off the sun are yet to appear in any appreciable numbers, universities are continuing to push the envelope of what’s possible in a solar car.
Stella Vita is a whale shark-esque camper van designed to be as aerodynamic as possible while still housing all the accoutrements one would want when car camping including a large bed, inductive cooktop, fridge, shower, sink, toilet, and standing room via a pop top. The 2 kW solar array expands to 4 kW when parked via two wings extending from the pop top that also function as awnings for your base camp. By keeping the car lightweight (1,700 kg or 3,700 lb) and aerodynamic, it can go about 600 km (370 mi) on a single charge with its 60 kWh battery.
While it’s still experimental, the team took Stella Vita on a road trip of 3,000 km (1,900 mi) to the south of Spain and were able to get there with only a couple charging stops to account for technical difficulties. A full charge on solar alone takes 2-3 days, which we can see being a convenient amount of time to stop in one spot for your outdoor adventures before heading home or to your next destination.
If you want to build a slightly smaller off-grid camper that’s fueled by coffee instead, you might want to check out this bike camper or this other example.
6 thoughts on “An Off-Grid EV Camper Van”
Very Cool, though while off grid, with that ground clearance it would never survive off pavement except, maybe, on my lawn… Still waiting for one of the mythical Rivian “Camper” vans…
However, maybe an off-road enthusiast, or group of them, could add some lifts to get a little more than the microscopic ground clearance shown. :)
That ground clearance was my first thought as well. I doubt I could get that thing into my local Walmart parking lot, let alone a typical campground. Another thought, most campgrounds where I go have considerable shade trees at the campsites. Not gonna get much of a charge there.
According to one study about the time solar cells were being developed for sats, there’s enough sun in the shade to trigger a trickle. And before you remind me about that, I cannot remember the name of the study, or when I saw it. I only know that it dates back to the beginning of the technology.
Hi Ack210, I suspect going forward in time that EV charging stations will be more common than they are presently, and nice shady spots in delightful camping areas will also have charging facilities. The only features that I think should be incorporated in the design are airbags and perhaps anti collision radar..
How about the designers looking at a Citroen type of pneumatic suspension so that you could park up on a reasonably smooth grass surface , say in a camping ground.
“A full charge on solar alone takes 2-3 days, which we can see being a convenient amount of time to stop in one spot for your outdoor adventures before heading home or to your next destination.”
Yeah, you can call that a feature if you like, and as long as you plan carefully, if you get bored, you can still head out to the nearest charging station. Or, from a single day’s charge you can drive another 200 km to another campsite. Of course, any use of the electric cooking appliances lengthens that charging time, so “your mileage may vary”. And I suppose you can use those panels to augment your home solar system when you’re not out camping.
Okay, let’s call it a qualified maybe.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)