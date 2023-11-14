There’s No AI In A Markov Chain, But They’re Fun To Play With

Amid all the hype about AI it sometimes seems as though the world has lost sight of the fact that software such as ChatGPT contains no intelligence. Instead it’s an extremely sophisticated system for extracting plausible machine generated content from the corpus on which it is trained. There’s a long history behind machine generated text, and perhaps the simplest example comes in the form of a Markov chain. [Ben Hoyt] takes us through how these work, and provides some Python code so that you can roll your own.
If you’re uncertain what a Markov chain is, consider the predictive text on your phone. It works by offering the statistically most likely next word in your sentence, and should you accept all of its choices it will deliver sentences which are superficially readable but otherwise complete nonsense. He demonstrates with very simple short source texts how a collocate probability map is generated for two-word phrases, and how from that a likely next word can be extracted. It’s not AI, but it can be a lot of fun to play with and it opens the door to the entire field of computational linguistics. We haven’t set one loose on Hackaday’s archive yet but we suspect it would talk a lot about the Arduino.
We’re talking about Markov chains here with respect to language, but it’s also worth remembering that they work for music too.
Yes, if you ask ChatGPT a question about geopolitics you conclude that AI means “american inteligence”
More like “Associated Press Intelligence” (an oxymoron if I’ve ever heard one)
“…Amid all the hype about AI it sometimes seems as though the world has lost sight of the fact that software such as ChatGPT contains no intelligence. Instead it’s an extremely sophisticated system for extracting plausible machine generated content from the corpus on which it is trained. …” – thank you. This needs to be repeated often.
I beg to differ. Animal intelligence is just a sophisticated system for extracting plausible animal generated content from the corpus on which the person was trained. Organic brains form pathways based on stimulus and then those pathways are used to generate novel outputs. Saying AI has not intelligence is easy if you don’t bother defining what intelligence actually is in a way that excludes AI without excluding the average animal. People insisting AI isn’t intelligence are generally just demonstrating their ignorance of how modern AI works or the centuries of philosophical debate to define intelligence, usually both. Usually it’s just “this AI makes mistakes, which humans never do!” as if an AI trained for 2 weeks weren’t already performing better than a newborn animal after 2 weeks carrying an organic network 1,000x the size of the AI’s.
Define intelligence in a way that doesn’t exclude a single living human being, but doesn’t include any AI models, and I’ll consider that AI has no “true” intelligence and maybe I’m not a “true” Scotsman.
