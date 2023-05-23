As we’re approaching summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, thoughts naturally turn toward road trips. While most people do this in their car, the [Dangie Bros] built a 500 lb bike camper for their own take on the great American Road Trip.
Taking a maximalist approach not seen in most bike campers, this behemoth has a working sink, propane stove, seating area, and an upstairs sleeping area. A small window in the front of the camper opens to let the passenger inside converse with the person pedaling, and a solar panel charges a small battery for lights and a roof fan.
While the camper is very ’70s retro-chic, its lack of assist (other than the passenger getting out to push) meant that on the second day of their road trip they resorted to towing the camper behind a second bike in a pseudo-tandem arrangement. The fold out bed takes some design cues from RVs, but clearly needed more reinforcement since it collapsed partway through the night. With an e-assist and some refinements, this could be comfortable (albeit slow) way to go bike glamping.
If you’d like to try your own hand at a bike camper but do it more aerodynamically and attached to an assisted bike, checkout this teardrop trailer or this bike camper.
11 thoughts on “Bike Camper With Retro Flair”
Should weld another bike to the front, add a crossbar to link the steering, and do a chariot tandem type of thing. And for God’s sake, if you’re going to have a propane stove and kitchen sink you may as well throw in a scooter battery and an electric assist motor. Really cool though. Hope it’s not too windy.
It seems like it (w)(sh)(c)ould be possible to add a set of pedals inside the camper that pop up through the floor for the passenger to use when boost mode is required. I mean, what’s another 8 or 10 once you’ve achieved a 500 lb bicycle?
May all of your journeys begin at the top of the hill.
For some reason this is charming as hell. The crap that broke instantly, the fact that one person rides inside while the other does hard, hard manual labor. All of it. I truly love this.
Ah, handy for pedaling through bear country.
And for bringing canned food to the bears.
🧸❤️
This is a hack.
I love it!!!!
So how does the rider see traffic behind them?
Tiny houses are getting smaller.
