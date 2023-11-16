Among First World Problems, there can be few worse than running out of toilet paper. The horror! If you’re not able to do as we did yesterday and borrow a pack until more can be bought, then you’re not without options. A handy copy of the Daily Mail could be cut into squares and hung up in your Smallest Room, or you can even make your own with the help of this handy instructional video from [whoisandrewfahmy]. It appears from a casual search to be one of many such guides that appeared during the pandemic when the bog roll supply was seen as endangered, but it’s still interesting simply as a diversion into how something is made.
The process is surprisingly straightforward, starting with scrap paper, which is shredded and soaked before being boiled to break down to pulp. The pulp is then emulsified, and some body oil is added to remove the sandpaper-on-the-butt experience before being spread between a sheet and a piece of window screen to be ironed dry. It’s an energy-intensive process, so the Daily Mail is likely to be an easier stopgap if no friends can lend you a few rolls, but it’s left us here curious about papermaking. The butts of Hackaday may be safe from homemade TP, but that’s not to say that it wouldn’t be interesting to make other paper products. Check out the video below.
Of course, back in April 2020 we had our own solution to the pandemic toilet paper shortage. After you make your bespoke dunny roll, how can you wind it into a nice roll? Don’t worry. We got you.
7 thoughts on “No TP? No Problem!”
Does it come in other colors?
pft! look at those peasants making their own TP, I the great baron of bathroom accoutrements am still sitting on the strategic tactical supply of butt napkins, people said I was merely placating fears but I have had the last laugh selling a single roll to my neighbor for 20 bucks! id like to thank costco in my pursuit of newfound wealth and asshat giggling
“A handy copy of the Daily Mail could be cut into squares and hung up in your Smallest Room”
But that would involve buying a copy, or knowing someone who reads it, and since you’d probably want a shower after that anyway, why not cut out the middle man?
tbh that rag is a poor choice, even after boiling it’s still way too toxic for human consumption.
I saw the taping knife in the photo and thought this was going a very different direction
Today I wiped my arse with Rolling Stone and Nintendo Power.
I mix the output of our paper shredder into our compost heap.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)