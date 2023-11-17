Thanks to the various measurement systems in use, we aren’t sure if Volvo has created an electric truck that carries 74 metric tons, 74 short tons, or 74 long tons, but either way, that’s a lot of cargo for an electric truck. After all, that’s somewhere between 148,000 and 163,000 pounds (or 67,000 kg to 74,000 kg). That’s about three times what a typical 18-wheeler with a flatbed carries in the US. In fact, on a U.S. road, trucks typically have to weigh less than 80,000 pounds, including the truck to be legal.
Well, the monster electric Volvo has two trailers, so it is more fair to compare it to turnpike doubles, which typically carry about 148,000 pounds of cargo. The truck operates 12 hours a day and charges when the driver takes a break. At the depot, charging is from two 180 kW chargers that use green electricity, according to the company. The truck has been running for a few months, although we haven’t heard more about how successful or unsuccessful it might be.
Volvo has been producing electric trucks for a few years, but this is a behemoth. We have a feeling that this might be more of a technology demonstrator than something they think they will sell in quantity, but that could also depend on the operating costs of driving the thing.
We keep waiting for power for vehicles to come from the road instead of the vehicle. If you do it right, though, they claim you can produce more power than you consume — you just have to roll down a mountain loaded down.
4 thoughts on “Electric Truck Carries 74 Tons”
Do note that those 74tonnes (As they write it, which implies metric https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonne ) is the gross combination weight, and not the cargo capacity.
So I assume that means it can carry it’s own battery.
Or does it mean the driver has to take a break when the truck needs to recharge?
Really, when you read the article a bit more careful, there is really very little useful data at all in the article, such as cargo capacity, battery capacity, action radius without charging, charging time, etc. The article is so void of info that it becomes pathetic.
The article does state there are 2 180kW chargers, and apparently in the same location (Arendal). An article like this only becomes interesting when it has some hard data, and most preferably some long term data about battery lifetime / degradation and realistic operating costs.
Man, the trucking industry (like everthing these days) is a mess. Recently I read this article that (in-my-opinion) just scratches the surface:
The Big-Rig Crisis: How We Fail Our Truckers
Derek Burnett, Updated: Oct. 24, 2023, Originally Published: May 11, 2023 in Reader’s Digest
https://www.rd.com/article/how-we-fail-truckers/
“At the depot, charging is from two 180 kW chargers that use green electricity, according to the company.”
So they’re recharging a 74 ton semi that can pull 12 hour continuous runs with solar and wind power, huh? Because anything else ain’t “green.” Ain’t no way…
Does one of those trailers contain the batteries? :-D
