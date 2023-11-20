We’ll admit we’ve kicked around the idea of a camera that digitally signs a picture so you could prove it hasn’t been altered and things like the time and place the photo was taken for years. Apparently, products are starting to hit the market, and Spectrum reports on a Leica that, though it will set you back nearly $10,000, can produce pictures with cryptographic signatures.
This isn’t something Leica made up. In 2019, a consortium known as the Content Authenticity Initiative set out to establish a standard for this sort of thing. The founders are no surprise: The New York Times, Adobe, and Twitter. There are 200 companies involved now, although Twitter — now X — has left.
The problem, the post notes, is that software support is limited. There are only a few programs that recognize and process digital signatures. That’ll change, of course, and — we imagine — if you needed to prove the provenance of a photo in court, you’d just buy the right software you needed.
We haven’t dug into the technology, but presumably keeping the private key secure will be very important. The consortium is clear that the technology is not about managing rights, and it is possible to label a picture anonymously. The signature can identify if an image was taken with a camera or generated by AI and details about how it was taken. It also can detect any attempt to tamper with the image. Compliant programs can make modifications, but they will be traceable through the cryptographic record.
Will it work? Probably. Can it be broken? We don’t know, but we wouldn’t bet that it couldn’t without a lot more reading. PDF signatures can be hacked. Our experience is that not much is truly unhackable.
5 thoughts on “A Camera That Signs Off Your Pictures”
All cameras should do something like this.
Gimp and Photoshop et.al. should be able to add to the signature without being allowed to remove it.
It will minimize “deep fakes” in important places.
The next year we will see some really awful fakes showing up in news stories.
Canon did this years ago, and it was hacked. https://www.elcomsoft.co.uk/news/428.html
That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be done better of course, devices are more secure and more capable these days.
It seems like the main reason to do this is to thwart fake/AI/photoshopped images, but, if you can extract the private key (or generate a valid new one), couldn’t you just re-sign the altered image as if it was the original?
Even if the hardware is perfectly secure, you can just take a photo of a screen with fake image on it. Just be careful to choose plausible exposure and focus settings.
Ten thousand bucks?? Gotta just be some kind of PR hype move
