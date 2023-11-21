Some of our readers may know about Zork (and 1, 2, 3), the 1977 text adventure originally written for the PDP-10. The game has been public domain for a while now, but recently, the interpreters for several classic 1980s machines have also appeared on the internet.
What’s the difference? Zork is not a PDP-10 executable, it’s actually a virtual machine executable, which is in turn run by an interpreter written for the PDP-10. For example, Java compiles to Java bytecode, which runs on the Java virtual machine (but not directly on any CPU). In the same way, Zork was compiled to “Z-machine” program files, called ZIP (which was of course used in 1990 by the much more well known PKZIP). To date, the compiler, “Zilch” has not been released, but the language specification and ZIP specifications have, which has led some people to write custom ZIP compilers, though with a different input language.
Of course, that’s not the only type of interpreter. Some programming languages are interpreted directly from source, like this BASIC hidden in the ESP32’s ROM.
5 thoughts on “Zork Zcode Interpreters Appear Out Of Nowhere”
I have been looking into the lineage of Dungeons and Drangons-1 “DND1” It has been claimed to be written originally on a PDP11 in BASIC but it looks more like PDP10 . The problem I have is that the FILE command syntax and the BASE command don’t seem to match any PDP11 BASIC interpreters or PDP8e BASICs or PDP10 “DEC SYSTEM10″BASIC interpreters.. The files I am working from include the DND1 PDF on github.
Is there an original printout of ZORK for PDP10 that I can get my hands on as I am super keen to look at the syntax to determine if there were variations of syntax between versions of BASIC.
I don’t think Zork was ever written in Basic? I thought it went MDL -> Fortran -> C. There is an MDL version here: https://github.com/MITDDC/zork But I don’t think that’ll help…
“For example, Java compiles to Java bytecode, which runs on the Java virtual machine (but not directly on any CPU)”
Err… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jazelle – and I’m sure there have been others.
Quick correction: Zilch was never actually formally released, but it did kinda escape. See https://github.com/ZoBoRf/ZILCH-How-to for all the gory details. It’s written in MDL which means it looks like Lisp and HTML got really drunk one night, but it does actually function. There is also a modern reimplementation of a ZIL compiler called ZILF, written in C-sharp: https://foss.heptapod.net/zilf/zilf
Both of these are capable of compiling Infocom’s original source code (which also kinda escaped).
There has been a cottage industry in the FPGA world writing cores that actually implements the Z machine directly for example :
https://virtuallyfun.com/2014/12/03/zork-cpu-implemented-in-fpga/
