Have you ever pulled into a car park with your favorite song blaring, only to lament the fact that the music cut out when you stopped the engine? Some modern cars are smart enough to keep the radio on until you open the door. [ssh16] decided to hack that very functionality into their Mazda MX-5.
The device uses a microcontroller to read the CAN bus of the vehicle. The microcontroller also has the ability to keep the vehicle’s ACC (accessory) relay energized at will. Thus, when the engine is turned off, the microcontroller keeps the ACC relay on, maintaining power to the stereo and infotainment system. Then, after ten minutes, or when it receives a CAN message that the driver’s door has been opened, it cuts power to the relay, shutting the accessories off. It’s a simple build, but one that [ssh16] executed cleanly. By putting the microcontroller on a neat PCB with a harness that can clip into the stock Mazda one, it’s possible to install the hack without needing to cut any wires. Plus, with a small modification, it was even possible to use the same hack with a Mazda CX-5.
Whether you’re jamming out to a cool song, or you just want to finish a phone call over Bluetooth, it’s a nifty feature to have in a vehicle. We’ve seen some other neat infotainment hacks before, too. Video after the break.
8 thoughts on “Keeping A Mazda’s Radio On After The Engine Shuts Off”
Maybe not on a Mazda, but on my Nissan a double-tap of the start-stop button kills the engine while leaving it in “ON” rather than dropping straight into “off”.
Which Nissan?
I’ve a Qashquai, and yes, entertainment devices remain on.
Only for a few minutes.
;-{
A trick you can use, at least with my 2016 CX-5, is to put the car in neutral, turn off the engine, then put it into park. The radio will stay on for something like 10 minutes.
It definitely isn’t as nice as the poster’s setup, but way better than no radio.
All Ford vehicles have done this for at least 15 years. One thing you have to watch for is battery drain. During that 10 minutes my car stays on after the engine is cut it is drawing > 4 amps from the battery. This will kill a conventional flooded battery flat if you use it very often. All the Fords I have driven that stay on like this have shipped with AGM batteries most likely for this reason.
To further that, on newer Fords, once that 10 minute timer is out (or if you just get in it and sit there), if you push the power button on the (stock) headunit it WILL start up and last an hour or until the battery saver says enough.
My Fusion Hybrid allows radio-on for an hour. If you take a Bluetooth call for that entire time, you’ll actually get a warning towards the end — “Powering down in 3 minutes. Call will be sent to phone” as a warning. ;)
Interesting that you can command ACC power through CAN bus…
Whoops never mind, looks like he’s stuffing his own power back on ACC.. I need to read better
Man where was this during the pandemic? One of the local movie theaters converted the side of their building into a make-shift drive-in. “Great! I’m so bored and I’ll do anything to get out of this house!”. They had it where ya tune your car’s radio to a frequency to get the sound, “Cool. My hearing impaired self will actually be able to hear the film for once”
Only to discover my Mazda 3 turns the radio off every 10~ minutes when in ACC mode.
Minor annoyance, good car overall so far!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)