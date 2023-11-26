Walking Desk Is More Annoying Than A Standing Desk

We’re often told that sitting is bad for our backs, for our necks, and even our general health. The standing desk aims to solve this by keeping us in a more vertical position while we work. [Joel Creates] took this a step further by creating a walking desk that’s motorized and keeps him on the move.

[Joel’s] build started with a standing desk. He then pulled off the desk’s standard wheels, and replaced them with motors sourced from cheap second-hand hoverboards and a couple of casters. The hoverboard wheels and casters were upgraded with pneumatic tires for the sake of a smoother ride, and control is via a thumbstick mounted on a mouse. Power is via a large bank of lithium-polymer batteries which are responsible for running the motors and the computer hardware which [Joel] uses to work on the go. A solar panel canopy helps top off the batteries when he’s out and about.

As you might imagine, a guy walking around trails with an entire computer desk draws a lot of attention. It’s probably not the best way to be productive, but it’s a neat way to integrate exercise into your routine if you’re always working at a computer. Somehow we suspect these might not catch on. Video after the break.