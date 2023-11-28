The BBC has a long history of teaching the world about computers. The broadcaster’s name was proudly displayed on the BBC Micro, and BBC Basic was the programming language developed especially for that computer. Now, BBC Basic is back and running on a whole mess of modern platforms.
BBC Basic for SDL 2.0 will run on Windows, MacOS, x86 Linux, and even Raspberry Pi OS, Android, and iOS. Desktop versions of the programming environment feature a BASIC editor that has syntax coloring for ease of use, along with luxury features like search and replace that weren’t always available at the dawn of the microcomputer era. Meanwhile, the smartphone versions feature a simplified interface designed to work better in a touchscreen environment.
It’s weird to see, but BBC Basic can actually do some interesting stuff given the power of modern hardware. It can address up to 256 MB of memory, and work with far more advanced graphical assets than would ever have been possible on the original BBC Micro. If you honed your programming skills on that old metal, you might be impressed with what they can achieve with BBC Basic in a new, more powerful context.
If you’re passionate about the BBC and its history with computers, we’ve talked plenty about the BBC Micro in the past, too.
[Thanks to Stephen Walters for the tip!]
2 thoughts on “BBC Basic Is Back In A Big Way”
A long time ago, I found a guy on the net who said he wrote one of the 1st, if not the 1st game of Go program. It was in BBC Basic, and he only had a print-out that he had scanned. So I downloaded it, and typed it in, but the emulator I found only seemed to fake tape images. Someone had code to fake those, but it was in Python. So that is how I started in Python. I got the program into the emulator, and found some bugs in my transcription, then had the joy of running it for the 1st time in years. Beautiful graphics for the 80s. Guy seemed grateful, but his site is gone. Hope he’s OK. the code is [probably] on my computer in storage. If BBC Basic is popular again, maybe it’s still out there too.
I googled it, and it wouldn’t have been the 1st over all. I might have to dig up my old computer…
