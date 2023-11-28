G-code is effective, easily edited, and nearly ubiquitous when it comes to anything CNC. The format has many strengths, but space efficiency isn’t one of them. In fact, when it comes to 3D printing in particular file sizes can get awfully large. Partly to address this, Prusa have proposed a new
.bgcode binary G-code format. You can read the specification of the new (and optional) format here.
The newest version of PrusaSlicer has support for .bgcode, and a utility to convert ASCII G-code to binary (and back) is in the File menu. Want to code an interface of your own? The libbgcode repository provides everything needed to flip .gcode to .bgcode (with a huge file size savings in the process) and vice versa in a way that preserves all aspects of the data. Need to hand-edit a binary G-code file? Convert it to ASCII G-code, make your changes, then flip it right back.
Prusa are not the only ones to notice that the space inefficiency of the G-code file format is not ideal in all situations. Heatshrink and MeatPack are two other solutions in this space with their own strong points. Handily, the command-line tool in libgcode can optionally apply Heatshrink compression or MeatPack encoding in the conversion process.
In a way, G-code is the assembly language of 3D printers. G-code files are normally created when slicing software processes a 3D model, but there are some interesting tricks to be done when G-code is created directly.
12 thoughts on “G-code Goes Binary With Proposed New Format”
No thanks. Why not just compress it on the fly using current techniques?
that was what makerbot did. their proprietary format was just a zip file containing a bunch of other stuff, including a json-based gcode replacement iir.
G-code is the most hideous programming language ever invented. If you don’t believe me, try writing it. As just a list of movement operations it’s adequate but once you start looking at the control structures it will make you weep. Trying to improve it by reducing the amount of space is lipstick on a pig or worse.
What CNC needs is a proper control language, something that can be streamed and compacted – and yes, even coded in binary, though proper tokenizing would be better. If you want to use an existing language, Postscript is sensible and Python would be outright insane due to the unfortunate choice of whitespace for control structure.
G-code is perfect for what it does. And due to its fairly long history and extent it’s not going to change or be replaced any time soon.
Complaint sounds like an XML vs JSON discussion.
There are divisions between concepts that come into play, from description to language to markup to literal specification, each with its own level of abstraction. It is not a linear progression, and breakpoints will vary from context to context, but gcode is, by design, intended to be lowest level. Not a language, no abstraction, but literal description of a physical embodiment of the process to produce an object. It works well for the purpose many decades after to introduction.
There are higher level tools that are available and widely used (such as solidworks or Inventor, which are very high level parametric languages for describing physical objects through explicit constraints as well as relationships), but gcode is intended for the lowest level description at the level of a specific machine.
gcode is NOT a programming language in the sense software engineers think of one, nor is it intended it be. It is the machine code for a specific machine produced from a high level language that is machine agnostic.
*zips up existing gcode*
Look… I made a more efficient compressed version!
Seems like the Segway or smartwatch… Solution in search of a problem.
“As just a list of movement operations it’s adequate”
– I would say that’s the key point. Every CNC pipeline involves a lot more than just sending movement commands, and they all have widely varying requirements, but they do all send movement commands, and it is helpful that there is a (sort of) standard language for that one specific task. In most cases, a G-code program serves as the equivalent of a BMP or STL file, i.e. an interchange format that’s somewhat foolproof precisely because it’s so limited.
It’s true that even simple movement commands are woefully unstandardised, but if you’re writing software that just outputs a toolpath and maybe some cooling commands, it’s fairly simple to account for dialect variations. If you had to generate NURBS paths for one machine, and polylines for another, and a set of parametric path routines for a third machine… that would get ugly.
It’s a little janky how slicers need hundreds of machine-specific config files, but at least they HAVE those configs, because they’re easy to create and test, because no version of G-code does anything complicated or exotic.
We went through all this with 2D printers, where people kept making and improving “standards” like PS and HPGL, and all that happened was that a fairly commodified category of device became a nightmare to support, with no real benefit.
What about things like Arc Welder in firmwares that support it?
It can significantly reduce file sizes of intricate models by letting the firmware do the arc segmenting work itself.
Or fixing up firmware that was built for 8bit machines but now have 32bit machines capable of doing a lot more?
It seems like the manufacturers could help a lot by supporting marlin/klipper to iron out the wrinkles and give everyone a fuller feature set. Time and 3rd party firmware march forwards, it’d be nice if the mfrs could be there too?
Size isn’t the only shortcoming of gcode. Big machines with servo motors should have an idea of how much force a particular cut should take and error out if it’s too high. This would have to take into account the initial spike on cut entry, and discern that from too heavy of a cut indicating a bad offset, bad tool, fixture in the way, or other error conditions. It’s good people want to make gcode better, but it really needs to be so very much better.
The language snobs come out with sharp knives when someone mentions GCode. But what’s the problem it’s trying to solve? When you think about that, it is perfectly fine for what it does. Perhaps it shouldn’t called a language, maybe…
As to the need for more compact representation – meh. Even a super complex job doesn’t need THAT much GCode. I think a single smart phone photo of a favorite dog takes up more space than even really big GCode files. I agree with the earlier post that suggested using commonplace text compression. Maybe just zip it up – easy, peazy.
Since Prusa proposes it, then absolutely no.
