Sometimes, a little puny matchbox-sized electronic speed controller (ESC) won’t do the job. If you find yourself looking for something heftier, say, in the range of hundreds of amps, you might look towards a design like the MP2 ESC. [owhite] has built an example of the design that can deliver some serious power.
[owhite’s] build has some serious specs: it’s rated to offer up to 300 amps at up to 150 volts, though thus far, it’s only been tested at up to 100 V. Like the original MP2, which hails from the Endless Sphere forums, it’s designed to be compatible with VESC code using the STM32F405 microcontroller. It’s intended for driving high-powered traction motors in applications like e-bikes and electric scooters, as you might have guessed by its potential output power being well into the tens of kilowatts range.
If you’re eager to build your own, you can do so, with the design files on GitHub. Just note that you’ll need some hefty parts to handle the juice, including beefy MOSFETS and juicy capacitors rated at 160 V.
Open source motor controllers abound of late, and we’ve featured a few in recent times. Just remember that astute design and using parts within their means is the key to avoiding letting the smoke out!
4 thoughts on “300 Amps Through An Open Source Speed Controller”
I took a look at the schematic. No TO-220 packages, no heat sinks.
The power MOS-Fets are about $5 apiece on DigiKey, and you need 6 per phase (x3 = 18).
You will need bus-bars mounted/soldered to the board to handle the current – way more current than any trace could reasonably carry.
Lots of useful comments in the schematic. Looks like a very well laid out project.
MP2-DFN (the repo name) actually a DFN package variant of the MP2-ESC project which is here: https://github.com/badgineer/MP2-ESC
I’m not sure why they wanted DFN instead of TO-220 but that’s the big difference.
Clarification – no individual heat sink hardware bolted to transistor bodies.
An aluminum block is held against the transistors with a thermal pad, but without thermal grease.
Fan is still needed for cooling.
https://imgur.com/VpctpBx
It looks like a Work in Progress.
Buss bars are shown in the title picture of the Hackaday article, and there are DXF drawings for the bus bars. There is also a graph of 3 mosfet temperatures (without heatsink, with heatsink, and “heatsink + fan”. There are also some references to 3D models, but none are shown in KiCad’s 3D viewer
The git clone was a bit big, 280MB and 268MB is in the file “.git/objects/pack” I am not goo good with git myself, but with: “git whatchanged” it shows there are probably more then 300 copies of zipped up versions of the automated backups that KiCad makes in there. Putting that directory in the “gitignore” file would help a lot. I also see over 10 sets of gerber files without notes of why they were added. I normally only save sets of gerber files that are used for actual production of PCB’s. gerbers made for PCB review, are just intermediaries and not worth saving (in my opinion).
I do not understand the cutouts in the GND plane around the “pill” module. On some layers they attempt to isolate, while on others the GND plane is continuous. I am guessing that using no cutout at all is probably better. I also do not like the use of such a “pill” module for a project like this. Those “pill”s are fine for experimenting on breadboards and other things, but they are usually just dual layer PCB’s without a proper GND plane of themself. The original “Maple Mini” apparently had 4 layers too, but those have been unavailable for a long time.
I am curious what others think about this. Would you pay EUR1 extra for a “pill” on a 4-layer PCB with a proper GND plane? (and maybe some more GND pins too…)
But overall, I think I like the original MP2-ESC project better. It has a more compact PCB. uses TO220 and it has more room reserved for the BUS bars. But with currents this high, TO220 becomes a bit troublesome. It’s pins may start to melt. I also do not have enough experience to have a real opinion about this.
One thing I would do differently is to put the KiCad schematic in a hierarchical design. Put all the drive circuitry of a half bridge (including feedback amplification) on a single sheet, and include three instances of this sheet.
