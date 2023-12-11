Tech In Plain Sight: Super Glue

Many inventions happen not by design but through failure. They don’t happen through the failure directly, but because someone was paying attention and remembered the how and why of the failure, and learns from this. One of these inventions is Super Glue, the adhesive that every tinkerer and engineer has to hand to stick pretty much anything to anything, quickly. Although it was a complete failure for the original uses it was developed for, a chemist with good memory and an eye for a helpful product created it in a process he described as “one day of synchronicity and ten years of hard work.”
Super Glue was initially invented in 1942, when the chemist Harry Coover was working on a team trying to develop a clear plastic gun sight that would be cheaper than the metal ones already in use. The team cast a wide net, trying a range of new materials. Coover was testing a class of chemicals called cyanoacrylates. They had some promise, but they had one problem: they stuck to pretty much everything. Every time that Coover tried to use the material to cast a gun sight, it stuck to the container and was really hard to remove.
When the samples he tried came into contact with water, even water vapor in the air, they immediately formed an incredibly resilient bond with most materials. That made them lousy manufacturing materials, so he put the cyanoacrylates aside when the contract was canceled. His employer B. F. Goodrich, patented the process of making cyanoacrylates in 1947, but didn’t note any particular uses for the materials: they were simply a curiosity.
It wasn’t until 1951 when Coover, now at Eastman Kodak, remembered the sticky properties of cyanoacrylates. He and his colleague Fred Joyner were working on making heat-resistant canopies for the new generation of jet fighters, and they considered using these sticky chemicals as adhesives in the manufacturing process. According to Coover, he told Joyner about the materials and asked him to measure the refractive index to see if they might be suitable for use. He warned him to be careful, as the material would probably stick in the refractometer and damage it. Joyner tested the material and found it wasn’t suitable for a canopy but then went around the lab using it to stick things together. The two realized it could make an excellent adhesive for home and engineering use.
So, they patented the use of cyanoacrylate as an adhesive, a patent granted in 1954. Eastman Kodak started selling it as Eastman 910 in 1958, and that exact formula is still sold today. On one memorable demonstration, Dr. Coover lifted the 150-lb host of the TV show I’ve Got a Secret with a single drop of the glue., and lifted a Corvette using the glue.
Dr Harry Coover was awarded the national medal for Technology and Innovation in 2010, but he never made that much money out of Super Glue because the product didn’t catch on until the patent expired and others started making their own versions. That wasn’t the only thing that Dr Coover worked on, though: he is listed on over 350 patents. He always claimed that Super Glue was his favorite and that he was most proud of how the glue was used to save lives in the Vietnam War.
That happened when the US Army realized that you could use it to seal bullet wounds on the battlefield. Because it reacted with the water in the blood, it quickly staunched bleeding and closed a wound until it could be adequately operated on. It forms a thin, strong layer, but it can be fairly easily removed because, as anyone who has Super Glue on their hands knows, once it sets, it has low shear strength. If you get it stuck between your fingertips and it sets, you won’t be able to pull them apart. You can, however, remove it by either waiting until a layer of sweat forms under the glue, or by moving your fingertips back and forth against each other, shearing the bond between glue and finger. Combine this with the fact that cyanoacrylate is not poisonous, and you have a great way to seal a wound quickly.
Modern Super Glues
Modern cyanoacrylate glues come in a wide variety of types, including ones that mix cyanoacryaltes with epoxy to make a stronger bond, and ones that add materials to improve the bonding on porous surfaces. There are also chemicals you can add, making it set quicker if you need to fix something quickly.
How Super Glue Glues
The chemistry of Super Glue is fascinating. Although the specific chemicals used in brands and types differ, all of them are cyanoacrylates, composed of very short chains (called monomers) of carbon atoms surrounded by oxygen and nitrogen and tipped with hydrogen atoms. The chain is relatively stable, but things start to happen as soon as you introduce water.
Water is composed of two hydrogen atoms linked to a single oxygen atom. Still, the bonds that hold these together sometimes fray, leaving hydroxide ions, consisting of an oxygen atom with only one hydrogen atom attached. These float around, looking for something to bond to. When one of these bumps into a cyanoacrylate molecule, it latches onto one of the carbon atoms, but this leaves the carbon atom with a spare electron, where it wants to bond with something. Carbon loves to bond to other carbon atoms, so two of these unbonded cyanoacrylate molecules bond together. This process releases more ions that start bumping into more water molecules, creating more hydroxide ions, and so on. So, once started, the process repeats, creating a long chain of these molecules, a polymer. That is called chain growth polymerization, and it requires very little water to happen. That’s why if you leave the cap off a container of Super Glue, it sets because the moisture in the air sets off the polymerization process.
This process will also happen because of traces of water in the glue, so even when stored sealed, the polymerization will occur eventually so that the glue will set in the tube.
Water is not the only thing that Super Glue will react with: it also bonds with the oils and proteins in fingerprints. That’s why it can be used to find fingerprints: if you heat it to make a vapor, some will stick to the oil and protein in a fingerprint, which will polymerize more, creating a visible fingerprint impression. This also explains perhaps the most common application of cyanoacrylates: gluing your fingers either together or to the project at hand.
So think about this the next time you reach for a tube of Super Glue to fix a project: this is available because an observant chemist remembered his failures and realized they were not failures; they had just not found the correct use yet.
Featured image: “Super Glue” by Andrew Gustar
I´m surprised the most prominent recently discovered use of cyanoacrylate glue is not covered here: Fighting the climate change. At least that´s how we do it in Germany.
Since I started storing my CA glue in a tightly screwed marmelade jar where the bottom is filled with desiccant I didn’t need to buy a new bottle since 2019. Moisture kills CA glue. It’S the absolut best way to store your CA.
Forget putting it in the fridge, it’s too humid there.
That’s a good idea! Probably works well for one-part silicones, too.
You should be paid for this information!
Freezer works great, keeps CA good for years, doesn’t really change viscosity either – ready to use that cold. That said rarely going to actually have a bottle last that long once opened, plus I tend to leave one open bottle out anyway – it will get thicker over time, but that is a good thing really – only have to buy thin stuff and will still have a thicker one around for those times you don’t want the glue running everywhere.
not sure what is going on but i’ve taken to using super glue with baking soda. just pour super glue into your void, and then tamp down baking soda on top of it. repeat as necessary to fill it out. then file or sand if you want. it sets almost immediately and it fills space and makes a hard plasticy surface.
i’m not really sure how great it is but in my life it has replaced epoxy. it’s a big fad on youtube but i first learned about it because it was recommended as a way to rebuild a nut or solid bridge on a guitar, if the action is too low from wear or defect. you can just fill in the notch completely, and then file a new notch. it’s strong enough to survive the tension and hard enough to transmit the sound, i guess. and most importantly, it’s not too messy to work with, you don’t need to make a mold or leave it be for hours.
I was looking at flooring recently and apparently Stone Plastic Composite is a new trend. Calcium carbonate mixed with some polymer (PVC?) makes a hard base for the planks. I suppose sodium bicarb plus superglue isn’t that different in some ways.
one thing nobody says about using baking soda is the reaction is extremely exothermic. its like burning yourself with hot glue.
Reminds me of this research going on at Boise State University: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10032590/
Basically, they’re using ethyl cyanoacrylates as the basis for new polymers and copolymers that are truly recyclable, as the monomers can be recovered and fully re-used via vacuum distillation, much like in one of the recovery steps in the production of new super-glue.
I met one of the authors when she was doing a presentation on the research, and she was very excited to be continuing Coover’s work and finding ways that the original intended uses of these polymers could be realized.
>Joyner tested the material and found it wasn’t suitable for a canopy but then went around the lab using it to stick things together.
lol imagine being out sick that day, coming in the next. “…why is my screwdriver on the ceiling?”
Almost the same effect can achieved with cotton threads as with baking soda. In this way you can make some sort of fiber reinforced bounding. Just alvays use cellulose based fibers not synthetic ones, because it could be nylone or polyethylene not reacting with CA glue. (The material of the glue bottles.)
Be careful using cottonballs, the curing process is exothermic enought to burn, even fire!
My father was a Chief Engineer for the gov’t for 35 years. One of his favorite tales is when a chemical co. sales rep brought him a free sample of this not-yet-released ‘super glue’. It was gonna sell for like $300 for a very tiny bottle. Dad took a lightbulb and a sheet of aluminum, amongst the most difficult things to glue together. He carefully cleaned the bulb and the plate, slathered on a bunch of glue, and clamped it in place. Came back an hour later and lifted the bulb and it broke (from the weight of the attached plate). “Hmmm, the bulb must have already been cracked” he thought and tried again. This time he was less diligent about the cleaning and instead of a clamp he just laid the weight of a book on the bulb. Came back 20 minutes later, lifted the bulb, and it broke. One more time, no cleaning, no weight, waited 5 minutes. Same result! He called one of his secretaries over and had her stick out her finger. He put a drop of glue on it and told her to hold her thumb tightly against it and count to 10. She did, and could not get her fingers apart! Dad just laughed and grabbed some Ethyl-Methyl-Ketone, one of his favorite solvents. It failed to separate her fingers. He spent the next 2 hours trying all sorts of solvents with no luck. Finally had to pry her fingers apart removing several layers of skin. She was so mad she wouldn’t talk to him for a month!
Disclaimer: Dad sometimes embellished his stories a bit, but the jist of them was always true.
It was in the late 90’s and I was selling a remote control nitro boat to a friend of mine. He wanted to run it before buying it and we headed to the nearest lake and tossed the boat in. We quickly realized that the trim on the motor was all wrong and it needed to be shimmed to raise the motor some. He pulled out some balsa wood and went to cutting a wedge to put behind the motor. He cut his thumb with the razor knife and grabbed the superglue and fixed the cut. I stood there with my mouth agape and declared he needed stitches. He laughed and said he hadn’t had stitches in years because of how good superglue was. The next time I got cut I used the superglue and it works GREAT!!!!!!! Plus I will second keeping a bottle of glue in a jar with dessicant, it lasts forever. I got that tip from a video on the video site.
Hospitals have been using superglue (aka Dermabond) for years for wound closure, plastic surgeons love it because it will not cause scars to form unlike stiches (the incision may scar but there will not be extras scars from stiches)
I buy the tiny tubes from the dollar store. I get 8 or 10 in a pack. If one dries up I discard it and open a new one.
We keep a few tubes of superglue in our medicine drawer. They are indispensable for cuts and minor gouges.
Super glue were the bane of school janitor. Someone kept gluing the door lock, forcing my school to cancel a few times. The person responsible was finally caught and his parents had to pay several thousand dollars (1990s dollar) for replacing all the damaged locks a few times over and making new copies of replacement keys.
No one has seen this kid since then.
PS don’t even think of doing this today as a prank or anything. Camera is far more common today than in 1990s and you will be caught soon.
Trade name for super glue for skin is DermaBond. It comes in a neat little pen applicator with a glass crack vial sort of like a glow stick. Many surgeons use it to close skin after surgery so that the scar is minimal. Of course there are usually at least a couple of layers below skin sutured together but the dermis doesn’t get holes in it and this doesn’t scar as much.
They come sterile but occasionally they get opened but not used. They are still perfectly good so I have a few laying around. I’m sure they are crazy expensive but it’s better than not throwing them out.
Oh yeah, and it is indeed exothermic as it cures up. Hot as hell actually. Usually surgical patients are asleep but the couple of times I used it in myself -yikes. But better than stitches.
I’m certainly using it wrong, but I can honestly say I have never been happy with a super glued bond.
This.
Other people: Engine falls out of truck. Super glue it back in, drive off.
Me: Super glue broken thingy together. Broken thingy stays broken, has super glue fingerprints all over it. Fingers do not stick together, do not stay stuck to object.
