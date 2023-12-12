Back in the 1980s, printers were expensive things. Scanners were rare, particularly for the home market, because home computers could barely handle basic graphics anyway. Back in these halcyon days, an obscure company called Thunderware built a device to convert the former into the latter. It was known as the Thunderscan, and was a scanning head built for the Apple ImageWriter dot matrix printer. Weird enough already, but this device hides some weird secrets in its design.
The actual scanning method was simple enough; the device mounted a carriage to the printer head of the ImageWriter. In that carriage was an optical reflective sensor which was scanned across a page horizontally while it was fed through the printer. So far, so normal.
The hilarious part is how the scanner actually delivered data to the Macintosh computer it was hooked up to. It did precisely nothing with the serial data lines at all, these were left for the computer to command the printer. Instead, the output of the analog optical sensor was fed to a voltage-to-frequency converter, which was then hooked up to the handshake/clock-in pin on the serial port.
The scanner software simply looked at the rate at which new characters were becoming available on the serial port as the handshake pin was toggled at various frequencies by the output of the optical sensor. Faster toggling of the pin indicated a darker section of the image, slower corresponded to lighter.
Interestingly, [Andy Hertzfeld] also has his own stories to tell on the development, for which his software contribution seems to have netted him a great sum of royalties over the years. It’s funny to think how mainstream scanners once were; and yet we barely think about them today beyond a few niche uses. Times, they change.
Thanks to [J. Peterson] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “ThunderScan: The Wild 1980s Product That Turned A Printer Into A Scanner”
In 1975 Exxon introduced the Quip fax machine, which used an external acoustic coupler. We had one at Q1, and I interfaced to it and used it to scan photographs into the system.
Old story, but a good one. Converting a matrix/wheel printer into a grayscale scanner was being described in one of the old PC tinkering books I have.
It was called “PC Bastelbuch” I believe.
It was a DIY solution, using a photo diode mounted on the printer head. The diode could have been wired to the gameport, I believe.
The Program was written in QB 4.x, I believe. It used PCX format and was very interesting.
It used the parallel port printer to move the head, without writing anything, actually.
If you have more technical details and even sourcecodes do not hesitate to share them. Very interesting
Sure, just checked. The book’s ISBN is 3-89090-331-1. It’s from Markt&Technik publishing company.
The hardware consists of 2 red LEDs for lighting besides a photodiode BPW 17 N and another LED facing upwards as power indicator.
It’s mounted on a piece of veroboard (3×1,5cm). The mounting is a copper PCB of 4×1,5cm (where the veroboard is mounted on).
The photodiode goes to one analog channel of the gameport (X or Y). The gsmeport also serves as a power source.
The scanner has a resolution of 47 DPI, AFAIK. The document to be scanned has to be 9,7×8,2cm or bigger.
PC can be an original 4,77 MHz model, with Hercules graphics. Matrix printer should run at 120 chars in normal mode.
Of course, VGA graphics can be used, too. Either by using Hercules emulation (old VGAs had a DOS mode utility to switch to Hercules) or by altering the source code.
“It’s funny to think how mainstream scanners once were; and yet we barely think about them today beyond a few niche uses. Times, they change.”
Not really, handy scanners were available to all computer users since the 80s. They were just less common.
Just check early Windows 2/3 programs. In their ‘About’ dialog, there are not seldomly digitized profiles of the authors to be found. They’re likely being digitized with a simplistic scanner of the day.
Speaking of, my dad had one for his IBM PC, it was bundled with a copy of Dr. Halo, I believe. It shipped with an interface card.
On C64, there were a lot of handy scanners, too. In Germany, the Handyscanner 64 by Scanntronik might have been known.
The company also offered products similar to what’s in the article (Superscanner III).
Then there was DigiView for Amiga. It’s from 1986/87, I believe. It’s a frame buffer device, to interface with a b/w camera or VCR (pause mode).
Anyway, I can understand where this mistake is coming from and can forgive.
There’s a lot of generalization going on today and we want to believe that we’re improving all the time. Odd things that aren’t mainstream don’t seem to fit in somehow are being seen with scepticism. That’s just natural, I suppose.
Personally, I had owned a handy scanner (color model) in the Windows 3.1 era. Before internet access was common. It was in a time of online services like AOL and CompuServew, which did their own thing.
“It’s funny to think how mainstream scanners once were; and yet we barely think about them today beyond a few niche uses”? That’s a surprise to me. I would have easily believed that people may not use the function very much at home if none of the entities they interact with still use paper, of course. I still expected families would probably have the function on a multifunction printer, though. Did everyone truly get rid of theirs and switch to just using a phone camera?
While photos with a phone and heavy processing can be pretty legible, they don’t let you make a seemingly-exact copy like you can by scanning. And of course at work, if you have a bunch of paperwork to scan into a system, a dedicated scanner with a document feed that works with your system’s old twain or isis interface can be very convenient, also.
Disclaimer, I may be atypical as I also find that a typewriter is occasionally nice to have in the closet. Sometimes you may have forms to fill out and return to your kid’s school, or other paperwork to do that must be on its original paper, but can be typewritten onto rather than getting a cramp in your hand trying to write neatly. Or speaking of school, maybe there’s assignments where they want to see scratch work on paper, which goes back to the scanning thing.
