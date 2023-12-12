Humans are funny creatures. For whatever reason, when handling a piece of electronics, we tend to equate heft with value. If something feels too light, it gives the impression of being cheap or inferior. As such, it’s not unheard of for gadgets to include a little chunk of metal that serves no purpose other than to add weight.
But a recent discovery by the aptly named [RedditCringe990] really takes things to a new low. Upon opening up the cheap power supply that came with their computer case, they noticed an odd little box that didn’t appear to have any electrical connection to the rest of the device. After unscrewing it from the metal body of the power supply and pulling the bottom panel off, they found it was packed full of iron filings.
At some level, you have to appreciate the attention to detail here. At first glance, especially if you were peeking through the PSU’s air vents, you could be forgiven for thinking the box was some kind of transformer. It’s even got some alphanumeric gibberish written on the side to help complete the look. Makes us wonder how many of these things might actually have gone undetected by less curious PC-builders.
As you might expect, the weighted box is only one of the issues with this particular PSU. As pointed out by fellow Redditor [Hattix], even the functional components are worthy of suspicion. There’s no protection on the input or output, no safety capacitor, and (unsurprisingly) no regulatory marks.
We’d say the thing might still be useful as a boat anchor, but now that the box of iron fillings has been removed, it’s probably not even heavy enough. Stay safe out there, folks.
9 thoughts on “Cheap Computer PSU Puts On Weight With Box Of Iron”
To be honest I am surprised they used something as expensive as iron filings, and not just dirt. This is nothing new though. I recall the old Compaq computers weighed a ton and if someone started with one of those beasts and moved to a more “common” computer they were like where is the weight. You take the lid off one of those old beasts and, there is the weight, just a heavy steel case. I often joke about that as most people did not use desktop computers as step stools. One company I worked for had phones that looked like good ol desktop touch tone phones but if you took one apart, there was a big old hunk of metal bolted to the base and the “phone” was a PCB that was not much bigger than the touchtone pad. The things would have felt hollow and not sat on your desk if you pulled at all on the cord without the extra weight.
Its probably ground up slag from a waste pile.
Sometimes what we would see as excess weight now isn’t a bad thing, and at the time absolutely makes sense. Which with the early days of computers I’d say applies quite well.
Take the IBM Model M keyboard for instance – when it was new it was stupendously expensive and even if you built it more inline with modern save every penny hyper mass produced styles (of reasonable quality product for a somewhat fair comparison) at the time it would still have been very expensive – might even work out more so as you won’t be selling that many keyboards. Expensive no matter what you do, enough so it will get repaired rather than replaced should it ever go wrong – So you build it tougher than it needs to be, and probably make sure its more repairable as doesn’t cost a meaningful amount if any more in production but gives your certainty your products will not ruin your brand.
Now with how well established the high quality keyboard market is, how many proven enduring lighter builds, cheaper lightweight materials and much much cheaper setting up of complex multi-stage mass production lines something as overbuilt as the Model M wouldn’t come from a company with any meaningful R&D budget – they would be looking to shave every penny of each keyboard so much more because they know they will sell a great many of them – it has become worth that doubling of the R&D and tooling budget now to make a less overbuilt, lighter and cheaper per unit product even if they keep the effective quality much the same.
maybe it’s an iron-based memory, a la e. coli.
The German word for an emotional and indeterminate experience of the appearance of something is Anmutung.
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anmutung
My favorite part is the “cooling fan” brand of… cooling fan.
Very on-point marketing for “cooling fan” so it makes sense they are such a recognizable manufacturer of consumer goods.
I need a faster PSU, you know one with a lower weight state.
All those iron would literally release a firework if it was suddenly spilled over the working PSU PCB. Planned obsolescence, probably ^_^
This thing is muntzing in it’s purest form.
There used to be a coil in there as a passive PFC, there even is a connector for it on the PCB labeled “PFC”. They just omitted it and replaced it with a wire-link … just as the rest of the input filter circuitry by the way. IT’s all gone.
This thing must be a EMI disaster.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)