Will We Recycle FPGAs In The Future?

If you really want to look at how much something costs, you need to look at total cost of ownership, not just the sticker price. Same goes for things like pollution and carbon footprint. A vehicle, for example, might have a low carbon footprint in operation but require more carbon in the manufacturing or disposal processes. Researchers have noted that FPGA accelerators get replaced and may wind up as e-waste in as little as two years. They propose REFRESH, an architecture that recycles old FPGAs into new ones by joining multiple FPGA dice with a simple interposer to coordinate the work.
The idea is not as radical as it might first seem. Many modern chips use chiplets anyway, so this is a reasonable extension of that idea. You simply need a way to harvest the old devices.
Of course, design tools for these hybrid recycled FPGAs would require work, too. We imagine that if you are not worried about the carbon footprint, you probably won’t be keen to develop a process for recycling chips, making new ones from them, and standing up a different toolchain. But there are a few factors that could make it worthwhile — tax incentives, for example.
We are more likely to recycle plastic bottles. Or even metal beverage cans.
Heck, I’m pretty sure Xilinx already sells some SKUs which are built this way: A carrier die containing mostly interconnect, the support hardware to configure the interconnect fabric, and the drivers and receivers for external pins. Sitting on top of this is some number between two and four additional dice stacked in a second layer and anchored down to the interconnect fabric below.
The tools are indeed hairy because the timing for nets that stay on one FPGA die is better than the timing for nets that terminate on the carrier (like to an external pin) or nets which cross from one daughter die to another via the carrier .
I wonder if this would actually be more cost effective, compared to either making more of the origional chip, or simply making a newer gen chip.
The material costs of producing a modern advanced chip are a very small part of the total cost; most of the cost comes from engineering. A few pages down this article, there’s an interesting graph (the first one you get to, fig 1)
https://semiengineering.com/what-will-that-chip-cost/
Basically, software, verification, validation, and IP qualification are the vast majority of the cost, with material cost being less than 10%.
This means that recycling a 100$ chip isn’t really saving 100$, you’re saving the 10$ material cost, since the design work is a relatively fixed value. Id be skeptical that harvesting dies out of packaging and rebuilding them into a new chip would be cheaper than simply incorporating that design work (or rather building off of it) into a new next gen chip. Rather than design and qualify a process to reuse old chips, put that design time into building a better new chip.
If you want to lessen the environmental impact of out of date accelerator cards that are fully functional, maybe find applications for the entire card. Maybe release the toolchain for them, so that there’s a 3rd party market?
