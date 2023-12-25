LoRa is often talked about as a potentially useful solution for emergency communication. The problem is, few of us are running around with LoRa hardware on a day-to-day basis. Student [William Barkoff] designed the Radiochat device as a simple tool that could pair with virtually anything over WiFi, and allow it to send and receive LoRa messages.
Radiochat is based on the Raspberry Pi Pico W, and uses the microcontroller’s wireless hardware to communicate with other devices. It provides a WiFi network that devices like laptops or smartphones can connect to. The Pico serves up a simple web page which accepts text input. Type in a message and hitting enter and the Pico will command a LoRa radio module over SPI to send that message out over the airwaves. It can then be picked up by another Radiochat module which displays the message on its own webpage.
It’s in an early state of development, and the demo video shows there are still some bugs to work out. Ultimately, though, it could be a cheap battery-powered device that lets smartphones and laptops chat over LoRa in remote areas. Indeed, [William’s] trips to New Mexico on model rocketry expeditions were a big inspiration for the project.
2 thoughts on “Radiochat Is A Simple LoRa Interface Over WiFi”
For emergencies, a self contained device would be nice…
Could the electronics be stuffed into an old Nokia 3310?
Reuse the display and keypad – for a retro T9 interface (to discourage too much spamming).
Bonus points if you also achieve weeks of battery life
Nice student project.
Please use the ground and power rows on a breadboard and only use red black for power, not for data.
How is G1 of the Adafruit module connected? Connected to the bottom “+”-rail where it’s shorted to pins G2 to G5?
Have a look at Meshtastic, Reticulum with Rnode or Disaster.radio which offer the same (or better) functionality.
