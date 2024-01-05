As a nerdy kid in the 90s, I spent a fair bit of time watching the computer-themed cartoon Reboot. During the course of making a documentary about the show, [Jacob Weldon] and [Raquel Lin] have uncovered the original digital master tapes of the show.
This is certainly exciting news for fans of the show, but there’s a bit of a wrinkle. These digital masters are all on D-1 digital cassette tapes which the studio doesn’t have a player for anymore. The dynamic duo are on the hunt for a Bosch BTS-D1 to be able to recapture some of this video for their own film while also heavily hinting to the studio that a new box set from the masters would be well-received.
As the first CGI TV series, Reboot has a special place in the evolution of entertainment, and while it was a technical marvel for its time, it was solid enough to last for four seasons and win numerous awards before meeting a cliffhanger ending. If you’re an expert in D-1 or have a deck to lend or sell, be sure to email the creators.
Feeling nostalgic for the electromechanical era? Why not check out some hidden lyrics on Digital Compact Cassettes (DCC) or encoding video to Digital Audio Tapes (DAT)?
4 thoughts on “Digital Master Tapes Seek Deck”
A good resource for this type of thing is the Association of Moving Image Archivists (https://amianet.org/). They have a supplier directory as well as an email list server which can be used for inquiries and discussion.
Oddly, I’ve been thinking about this show recently, but it was driving me nuts trying to remember the name of it! Fond memories of watching it as a child in the UK
As an old ReBoot fan, this is fantastic. I hope we get a rerelease. I wonder what resolution it is?
All I want now from this is discovery of the original models. I’d love to be able to do my own renders of Mainframe…
Creative Cow’s Storage and Archiving forum might be a good place to get a line on a D-1 machine. https://creativecow.net/forums/forum/storage/
