Bringing A Chain Printer Back To Life: The Power Supply

[Usagi Electric] has his Centurion minicomputer (and a few others) running like a top. One feature that’s missing, though, is the ability to produce a hard copy. Now, a serious machine like the Centurion demands a serious printer. The answer to that is an ODEC-manufactured printer dressed in proper Centurion blue. This is no ordinary desktop printer, though. It’s a roughly 175lb (80 Kg) beast capable of printing 100 lines per minute. Each line is 132 characters wide, printed on the tractor-feed green bar paper we all associate with old computer systems.
This sort of printer was commonly known as a chain printer, as the letters are on a chain that rides over a series of 66 hammers. Logic on this printer is 74 series logic chips – no custom silicon or LSI (Large Scale Integration) parts on this 47-year-old monster.
This is [Usagi’s] first time working on a printer, so he’s taking it slowly. This episode was all about bringing up the power supply. He started by disconnecting the supply from the rest of the printer, removing the dust, dirt, and mud dauber wasp nests. The supply itself is linear and included a couple of previous repairs, including a power resistor, which had been swapped for a much newer aluminum model.
The first problem [Usagi] encountered was bringing back the giant old electrolytic capacitors. He hooked them up to his bench supply and tested them. It took a bit of work, but all three caps came back to life. Reforming is a great way to save/reuse original capacitors in old equipment. Shotgunning the caps isn’t always the answer!
With the caps working, [Usagi] re-installed the supply but kept it disconnected from the rest of the machine. It came up with 5, 30, 10, and -12 volt rails. Of course, this is just the start of a much larger project, but we’re already hooked. We can’t wait to see this printer hammering away, even if it isn’t musical. Just make sure you have some hearing protection, [Usagi]!
8 thoughts on “Bringing A Chain Printer Back To Life: The Power Supply”
I remember these printers well. I never had to do real repairs or maintenance, only standard operator service (replace the chain for one with upper and lower case for ‘correspondence quality’, change out the paper and multipart forms, etc) but found them to be amazing machines. I did not miss dealing with them when they were replaced in the early 1980’s, though.
You didn’t have to clean the accumulated gunge, dust and ribbon fluff out of the chains (and pretty much anywhere under the acoustic hood tbh) then? You missed out on all fun! The worst was when the company I worked for tried to save a few pennies on ribbons, and bought cheapo ones that disintegrated when worn, leaving an even bigger mess for us poor ops staff to clean up.
I remember at a previous job having to put ‘keep hands clear of paper when printer is operating’ stickers on them, after an ‘incident’ resulting in a member of the accounts department being rushed to hospital. Cleaning blood out of the rollers isn’t something mentioned in the service manual. Extremely fast and reliable printers, but noisy and a little scary. Lots of people preferred them to fussy laser printers that were always jamming and slow in comparison.
I was but a lowly assistant. Only the senior operators did more than the basic stuff. I like to think I didn’t miss any fun. Of course, when the laser printers came, I did need to regularly clean ash out of the fuser, after, of course, smacking the halon system override button, every time the Talaris smoked a page.
I never used a chain printer, but did have a couple C.Itoh dot matrix line printers.
They were big and loud; I could feel the floor vibrate when they ran. They were also a significant improvement over the run of the mill Epson, Oki, etc. dot matrix printers I had been using.
A simpler time…
I recall my first encounter with one of these chain printers, at least 30-some years ago. Being used to impact dot matrix and daisy wheel printers, I was incredibly impressed with the speed of the chain printer. I was tempted to grab a surf board and ride the wave of paper flying out of the thing!
We called Burroughs printers “line printers”, because it printed the entire line nearly at once. 132 hammers across the page, each fired as the desired character passed under it.
“capable of printing 100 lines per minute” – is that a typo? It feels low for such a beast?
