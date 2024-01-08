Liquid Tin Could Be The Key To Cheap, Plentiful Grid Storage

Once expensive and difficult to implement, renewable energy solutions like wind and solar are now often the cheapest options available for generating electricity for the grid. However, there are still some issues around the non-continuous supply from these sources, with grid storage becoming a key technology to keep the lights on around the clock.

In the quest for cost-effective grid storage, a new player has entered the arena with a bold claim: a thermal battery technology that’s not only more than 10 times cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, but also a standout in efficiency compared to traditional thermal battery designs. Fourth Power is making waves with its “sun in a box” energy storage technology, and aims to prove its capabilities with an ambitious 1-MWh prototype.

Hot Stuff

The principle behind Fourth Power’s technology is deceptively simple: when there’s excess renewable energy available, use it to heat something up. The electrical energy is thus converted and stored as heat, with the idea being to convert it back to electricity when needed, such as at night time or when the wind isn’t blowing. This concept isn’t entirely new; other companies have explored doing this with everything from bricks to molten salt. Fourth Power’s approach involves heating large blocks of graphite to extremely high temperatures — as high as 2,500 °C (4,530 °F). Naturally, the hotter you go, the more energy you can store. Where the company’s concept gets interesting is how it plans to recover the heat energy and turn it back into electricity.

Of course, operating any sort of storage system at such high temperatures takes some serious engineering. At the heart of Fourth Power’s system lies a unique innovation, in that it uses liquid tin as a working fluid to move heat around. It required the development of a liquid tin pump capable of operating at temperatures exceeding 1,000 °C (1,800 °F). Most pumps built using metallic components would simply see their components melt and fail under such extreme conditions. Instead, the pump uses a ceramic design. Developed by Fourth Power founder Dr. Asegun Henry, it can withstand temperatures of many thousands of degrees Celsius. Indeed, that’s important, as the liquid tin in the system is at 2,400 C at its hottest, and cools down to 1,900 C at the coldest part of the system.

Indeed, the pump actually holds a Guinness World Record for the feat, and was of great technical note for this achievement. This pump is crucial for moving the superheated liquid tin around the system, transferring heat efficiently from the heating elements to the graphite blocks and back. It’s key to the whole system, as thermal energy systems are generally most efficient when operating at the highest possible temperatures. Thus, by being able to pump liquid tin at such high temperatures, it’s possible to transfer energy into and out of the graphite blocks more efficiently than using a more typical working fluid at lower temperatures.

Here’s What is New

The energy recovery process itself is quite unlike most traditional heat storage concepts. When the grid needs energy, liquid tin is pumped around the hot graphite blocks, which heats it up to 2,400 C. The tin is then run through thin graphite tubes, which glow white-hot as it passes through. The light emitted is then turned into electricity by thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cells. They’re essentially similar to solar cells, but they’re fine-tuned to most efficiently generate electricity from the wavelengths output by the graphite in this specific application. Through development, these cells have reached efficiency levels competitive with steam turbines when it comes to turning heat into electricity. The cells are designed to harvest the most high-energy wavelengths of light output by the hot graphite pipes, while reflecting back the rest so that the liquid tin remains as hot as possible. This part of the concept actually gives the company its “Fourth Power” name. That’s because as per Stefan-Boltzmann’s Law, the output of radiant energy from a black body is directly proportional to the fourth power of the material’s absolute temperature.

The thermal battery is intended to be able to respond quickly to the grid, ramping up delivery in a matter of seconds to cover spikes in demand. By virtue of being based on flowing tin, it’s not going to be quite as fast as battery solutions, but still quicker than firing up large turbine-based generation. Currently at 41%, the company is targeting round-trip energy efficiency of approximately 50%. It’s important to note that is a much lower figure than traditional solutions like pumped hydro, along with lithium battery arrays like the Hornsdale Power Reserve, which typically sit around 80%.

However, it’s balanced out by the system’s low-cost materials, which Fourth Power says is on the order of ten times cheaper than comparable lithium battery storage solutions. Much of that is down to the materials involved, with graphite and tin being abundant and cheap compared to the fancy materials required to fabricate high-density lithium-ion batteries. The cost per kilowatt-hour of stored and returned energy is projected to be less than $25, compared to a figure of $330 that the company quotes for a lithium battery setup. This price advantage could make the technology a potentially disruptive force in the energy storage market.

It’s not a perfect solution to all grid storage questions. The company touts its use for both short and long duration storage, which it can achieve. However, there are losses involved with heat storage over longer time periods, as the system tends to lose heat and cool down over time without additional energy input. It’s also potentially mechanically more complex, and currently, largely unproven. However, if the concept works at prototype scale, that should demonstrate whether it can be a useful tool nonetheless.

Current plans involve the development of a 1-MWh prototype facility to be constructed near Boston, which should be up and running in 2026. That’s just a pilot-level installation, as today, grid battery storage solutions are capable of storing hundreds of megawatt-hours of power, and spitting it out in short order, too. If proven practical, full-scale commercial installations could be a thing in the years following, but we wouldn’t be expecting to raise a glass to completion of a major tin-based grid storage plant before the decade is out.