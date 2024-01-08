The early history of the Sony Playstation lies in a stillborn collaboration between Nintendo and Sony to produce an SNES with a CD-ROM drive. So the story goes, Nintendo’s Philips deal angered Sony, who decided to make their own console line, and the rest is history. A very small number of prototypes were made, badged as “Play Station,” and should you find one that escaped today, you’re sitting on a fortune. [James] doesn’t have one, but he did have half a Playstation and an SNES shell, so he could make an ungodly child of the two consoles that you can see in the video below the break.
Those Playstation CD-ROM drives were notorious for melting back in the day, so it’s no surprise they’re still for sale today. Thus, he was able to bring the Sony back to life. What follows is an episode of console cutting worthy of a slasher horror movie, as instead of a bit of fine Dremmeling, he brings out an angle grinder and slices away with abandon. We don’t like the Nintendo switch carrying mains voltage, but we’re fine with the PlayStation expansion connector going away. The Nintendo eject button needs a hack to operate the Playstation door open button when pressed. It’s cool to see the board has a mod chip. We used to fit those as a sideline in a previous life.
Everything goes together with a lot of hot glue and more of that angle grinder, leaving only the drive to fix. A far too large drill comes out, and more hot glue and the drive sits vertically on top of the unit. We like this console, and we like the humour with which a pile of essentially scrap parts have been made into a one-of-a-kind. Remembering Sony’s sensitivity about the use of that space from our days in the industry, though, it wouldn’t surprise us if it attracted the attention of one or another set of notoriously litigious lawyers.
8 thoughts on “Make Your Own Play Station (The Space Is Important)”
> Those Playstation CD-ROM drives were notorious for melting back in the day, so it’s no surprise they’re still for sale today.
??? Am I missing something or does that ^^ make no sense?
If they were melting ~20 years ago why should the be for sale today? I think common logic would dictate they’d been thrown away sometime in the last 15 years.
replicas are being sold
What’s this amazing ‘all-in-one’ gear on the left on the bench ? At least multimeter+power supply+amplifier+… frequency counter ?
Found, it’s a “McVan Instruments BWD 604 Mini-Lab”, probably version 2. Made in Australia !
That doesn’t sound/look very recent, 1997 according to the documentation, which even includes schematics.
Thank you for the information! 😃
I was trying to find some information about it, too.
Another source on the internet says it’s from 1991 (radiomuseum).
So it might be from the 80s, actually.
Which still seems to be too recent in my eyes. I would have guessed it’s from the late 70s/early 80s.
If it was from the mid-70s, the 7-segment display would still be a Nixie display or similar tube technology, rather.
I don’t know whether I should smile or cry.
For one, the hack is very quirky in a good way. I can see that someone really put the whole heart into building this console.
On the other hand, to me, the release of the Playstation and the rise of FPS games like Doom/Wolf3D marketed an end to the cheerful late 80s/early 90s era of gaming.
The Playstation introduced mediocre 3D graphics, too and became a symbol for an era. In the process it helped to eradicate 2D pixel art and playful games, as such. In short, the very essence for what the SNES had stood for. To be fair, the N64 was guilty, too, though to a lesser extent because of its lower popularity.
Long story short, it’s a bit like with CGI films vs. hand-drawn cartoons, I think.
The SNES (and MegaDrive/Genesis) were the manifestation of the 16-Bit era, an era of high-quality hand drawn games.
Ironically, the SNES also had 3D graphics that didn’t age so badly. Sprites and backgrounds used on Donkey Kong Country were being rendered on high-end graphics workstations that outperformed the original Playstation by several magnitudes.
Cartoons switched to CGI because, at the time the switch was made, the 2D animators were unionized while the 3D animators were not. That’s it.
“collaboration between Nintendo and Sony to produce an SNES with a CD-ROM drive. So the story goes, Nintendo’s Philips deal angered Sony, who decided to make their own console line”
That *failed “scribe” guy* crapped the story. Here is an(understandable) article explaining what happened:
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/07/random_rather_than_pay_a_fortune_for_the_legendary_snes_playstation_one_man_built_his_own
