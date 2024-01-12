[Mr Innovative] likes to keep his wire harnesses tidy, but it is a pain to neatly wrap cables. So, he automated the process using a combination of milled acrylic and 3D printing. We hope the design files will be up on his website soon, although the mechanism is similar to another wrapping machine he made a few years ago. However, it can still be a source of inspiration if you want to do a unique take on it.
To use the machine, you feed the wires through the center hole and mount tape on the spool. A motor spins the spool and you only need to slowly advance the tool to get a nice close wrap. Naturally, you can wrap tape around wires by hand, so this is a bit of a luxury item. However, we could see modifying it to move the cable through at a constant rate with another motor, which might do a better job than you can do by hand.
We couldn’t help but wonder if you could start with a ping pong paddle instead of cutting the frame out of acrylic.
One thought on “Wiring Harness? That’s A Wrap!”
There is one old technique I find aesthetically pleasing, but had no opportunity to use it yet, called cable lacing. It’s quite a bit of work, but it looks great. I once saw a wire loom done that way inside soviet synth organs – 88 identical wires laced together with each group of 11 wires separating from main loom to connect a single octave. Wires were white or cream, thread was dark green.
