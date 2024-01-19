Shelter is one of the most basic of human needs, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that we continually come up with new ways to build homes. Most building systems are open source to an extent, and the WikiHouse project tries to update the process for the internet age.
WikiHouse is a modular building system similar to structural insulated panels (SIPs) but designed to be made on a CNC and insulated in the shop before heading to the site. Using this system, you can get the advantages of a manufactured home, but in a more distributed manner. Plywood or oriented strand board (OSB) can be used to make up the chassis of the blocks which can then be assembled very quickly on site versus traditional wooden construction.
One of the more interesting aspects of WikiHouse is that it takes design for disassembly seriously. How many houses have parts that are still good when they’re demolished to make way for something new? In most places, the good is hauled to the dump along with the bad because it isn’t economical to separate the two. Building with end of life in mind makes it so much easier to recover those materials and not waste them. There are certainly examples of careful material recovery, but they’re few and far between.
If you’re looking for some other ways to quickly build a house from wood, checkout the PlyPad or Brikawood.
12 thoughts on “You Wouldn’t Download A House”
I’ve seen this before, and it’s quite a waste of materials.
Just the idea of first making plywood from tree trunks and then then converting it to “beams” and then building something from that again, Why not saw beams directly out of tree trunks? “Beams” made from plywood are also quite weak for two reasons. First plywood is quite thin (yes you can stack it and use more materials) and in plywood, half the kerf is going in the wrong direction, and that does not doe anything for the strength. A lot of plywood is also not very water resistant. It would be quite silly if your house collapses because you leaked a bit of water while watering your plants.
Also, here in The Netherlands, not much wood is used for houses anyway. We just pull some clay out of the ground, heat it up to make some bricks and make a stack of those. Very cheap, durable and comfortable if you add a bit of insulation in between. It also does not get eaten by animals or fungus nor bacteria.
Also, for a “house”, around 60% or more is paid just for the bare ground. The other 40% is for all the building materials, labor, taxes and profit margin for the construction company. A stack of plywood is not going to change much about that.
Don’t give up your day job.
Tell me you live in Europe without telling me you live in Europe. In the US, all of our houses are built with wood. Laminated beams are much stronger than solid wood beams. https://canterburytimbers.com.au/blog/lvl-vs-solid-wood-in-construction-which-is-superior/
A little bit of water isn’t going to hurt wood in general.
And yet I’m bewildered by the idea of houses being “hauled to the dump”. We build stuff to last.
(We being Europeans)
Office blocks and stuff get torn down, but residential houses extremely rarely. And bricks recycle perfectly well.
Laura Kampf has a whole series on a house she bought in Germany that has timber frames and clay. The whole house was shot to hell (ant damage in the wood, sagging foundation, etc.) and it would have been much more cost effective to tear it down. However, she gets sponsorships to show off the “renewable materials” used to build it back up. She sent TONS of material to the dump though.
Point is, you build houses out of wood and tear them down and send them to the dump too.
Yeah, and you spend more renovating an existing house from 1960 to get it up to modern specifications (heating, insulation, electrical) than it would cost to build a new house of comparable size. My wife (German) and I (American) built new (in Germany) because we couldn’t afford to buy existing and renovate (in Germany.)
I love it when people who know nothing about a country want to tell you how everything done there is wrong. That goes for Americans telling Europeans how to solve their problems as well as for Europeans telling Americans how to solve their problems.
Considering he said he lives in Netherlands, he *did* tell you he lives in Europe..
Great idea for non-environmentally conscious wealthy people who live in places without building regulations.
“One of the more interesting aspects of WikiHouse is that it takes design for disassembly seriously.”
With inflation being so high and my being forced out of a job, I might have to seriously consider “design for disassembly” as well.
Climate change will certainly up on the “disassembly” part.
Where I live in Canada, concrete foundations commonly fail. The ground heaves, glacial clay etc. and building code is only 3 pieces of rebar, top middle bottom. It’s inadequate and every home gets cracked foundation walls. Friend had her old 1919 house lifted up and new foundation poured about $100,000 project to replace (brick foundation) where the mortar disintegrated. Of course the interior walls cracked and new foundation cracked too, not enough rebar. A useless project to save an old house. Get out the bulldozer!
Also look at the people doing 3D printed concrete houses those look promising, much lower labour costs.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)