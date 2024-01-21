If an artist were to make use of a piece of intellectual property owned by a large tech company, they risk facing legal action. Yet many creators are unhappy that those same tech companies are using their IP on a grand scale in the form of training material for generative AI. Can they fight back?
Perhaps now they can, with Nightshade, from a team at the University of Chicago. It’s a piece of software for Windows and MacOS that poisons an image with imperceptible shading, to make an AI classify it in an entirely different way than it appears.
The idea is that creators use it on their artwork, and leave it for unsuspecting AIs to assimilate. Their example is that a picture of a cow might be poisoned such that the AI sees it as a handbag, and if enough creators use the software the AI is forever poisoned to return a picture of a handbag when asked for one of a cow. If enough of these poisoned images are put online then the risks of an AI using an online image become too high, and the hope is that then AI companies would be forced to take the IP of their source material seriously.
For this to work it depends on enough creators taking up and using the software, but we are guessing that an inevitable result will be an arms race between AIs and image poisoners. One thing is certain though, as the AI hype has fueled such a growth in generative AI systems, creators, whether they be major publishers, your favourite human-generated tech news website, or someone drawing a cartoon strip in their bedroom, deserve not to have their work stolen in this way.
13 thoughts on “Creators Can Fight Back Against AI With Nightshade”
It just means the models consuming the image will have to apply a human perception filter.
Nightshade isn’t human detectable. Look at the examples in the paper, it’s indistinguishable from the original. They’re attacking the feature extraction methods.
Not OP, but, basically create a pre-processing filter that scrubs the data to remove enough of the night shade. Applying a blur or random gradient might be enough, or even training an AI to identify if the image has had night shade applied or not and exclude images that do.
A lot of that’s in the paper. Trying to train an AI to remove them is hard because overall it just looks like normal variation. A lot of the attack is basically that the variation all just points in the same direction for a subset of the data.
As for the idea of a preprocessing filter – the idea is that you’re attacking the *feature extractor*. If you filter such that the attack disappears, the resulting image would fail your feature extractor, too. This also points out the limits of it, in that its effectiveness drops on different feature extractors.
…… you mean a human eyeball rigged up to some kind of organic brain suspended in a nutrient dense liquid ?
I’m just waiting for someone to create the equivalent of SQL injection for AI image scrapers.
Eventually it will be people wearing a T-shit with “IT services” written on it, carrying boxes with “latest CPU upgrades” written on the side of the boxes walking straight through an AI controlled security system where all the doors open up automatically.
Another thing we can do is use AI to generate unrealistic or distorted images and then post them to image sharing sites under a CC0 license so they will get gobbled up by AI.
Things like “draw a pickup truck with lots of tires, tons of tires, tires everywhere, even more tires.”
Or do that and apply night shade to it.
I would like to see an example, such as the cow/handbag.
I wonder if this could backfire on the artist. If the AI becomes corrupted by an artist, could they be criminally charged? After all if I suspect someone is breaking and entering to steal my apples from my kitchen and I poisoned one and a burglar died, then I would be charged with his death.
Probably not, if someone steals your car and then crashes it into their house, are you responsible to pay the repairs on the damage they caused? Would that go against your car insurance?
Robot Rights !!! !!!! ….. sign the petition.
Too late. There are already enough models to last us forever. Plus artists who try this can just be put on a list and removed from any future model creation.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)