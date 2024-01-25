Once upon a time, a computer was a big metal brick of a thing that sat on or next to your desk. Now, it’s possible to fit decent computing power into a board the size of a stick of gum. [Electo] took advantage of this to build an entire computer into a mouse form factor.
[Electo] had tried this before years ago, and built something pretty sloppy. This time, he wanted to build a version that had an actually-legible screen and fit better in the hand. He whipped up a giant 3D-printed mouse housing, and fitted the sensor board from an optical mouse inside. That was hooked up to an Intel NUC PC that fits inside the housing. A small LCD screen was then installed on a rack system that lets it pop out the front of the mouse. Data entry is via a laser keyboard mounted in the side of the mouse.
Of course, being based on an Intel NUC means the thing was the size of a couple of phonebooks. That’s not really a mouse. Starting again, he reworked the build around a tiny palm-sized computer running Windows 11. It was stripped out of its case and wedged into a compact 3D-printed housing only slightly larger than a typical mouse. It has a keyboard of a sort – really it’s just an array of buttons covering W, A, S, D, and a couple others for playing simple games. Amazingly, it’ll even run Minecraft or Fortnight if you really want to try and squint at that tiny screen.
Having a computer with a screen that moves every time you move the mouse isn’t ideal. At the same time, it’s fun to see someone explore a fun (and silly) form factor. It’s interesting to see how the project works compared to the original version from a few years ago. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Building A Mouse That’s Also A Computer”
This would be better served with a wireless HDMI setup than a tiny screen like that.
Wireless HDMI would allow you to use a small screen or a 4K TV — whatever was handy at the time.
I’m old and eyesight is going, there was a time when the screen size wouldnt have bothered me — I used to carry a Sony UX180 back in the day on my belt for remote access.
This is actually a very fun concept. I like the tiny mouse version for it’s practicality. But I also like the big mouse simply because it’s hilarious. Ahhh… we live in wonderful times. I can’t wait to see what’s next, a computer in a joystick, that would be awesome.
Twenty years ago…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atari_Joystick_Controller_TV_Video_Game_System
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)