Could Moon Mining Spoil Its Untouched Grandeur And Science Value?

It’s 2024. NASA’s Artemis program is in full swing, and we’re hoping to get back to the surface of the Moon real soon. Astronauts haven’t walked on the beloved sky rock since 1972! A human landing was scheduled for 2025, which has now been pushed back to 2026, and we’re all getting a bit antsy about it. Last time we wanted to go, it only took 8 years!
Now, somehow, it’s harder, but NASA also has its sights set higher. It no longer wants to just toddle about the Moon for a bit to wave at the TV cameras. This time, there’s talk of establishing permanent bases on the Moon, and actually doing useful work, like mining. It’s a tantalizing thought, but what does this mean for the sanctity of one of the last pieces of real estate yet to be spoilt by humans? Researchers are already arguing that we need to move to protect this precious, unique environment.
There’s Moon Gold In Them Thar Moon Hills
Previously, astronauts have rocked up to the Moon with enough supplies to sustain themselves for a short visit. With plans being worked up for a sustained base on the Moon, there’s more interest in exploiting locally-available resources. This would help cut back on the amount of cargo required to be freighted in by rocket, which is incredibly expensive. Scientists have found frozen water on the Moon, lurking in craters that are shielded from the sun. They regularly remain at temperatures below -225 C, and could hold clues to how asteroids carried water to Earth. Or, they could be mined to sustain the needs of astronauts living on the Moon, either to provide water for drinking, or to split into oxygen for breathing and hydrogen for fuel.
There are also hopes that these ultra-cool craters could serve as a useful base for a Moon-based telescope. Much like space-based telescopes, a telescope on the Moon wouldn’t have to contend with the distortions of Earth’s atmosphere, nor light pollution. By being so cold, it would be possible to build a highly-sensitive detector without a need for complicated refrigeration mechanisms as used on space telescopes like the JWST. A large telescope built in a Moon crater could potentially help us image the surfaces of distant planets similar to our own.
There’s also the prospect of finding useful minerals to bring back to Earth. Prime candidates are rare-earth elements and helium-3 deposits that could be useful for fusion power generation. The latter can be readily found on Earth, and the latter isn’t particularly useful until we have viable commercial fusion reactors. However, scientists and engineers are always planning ahead, and there are researchers working on concepts for how these resources could be obtained on the Moon and brought back to Earth for gainful exploitation.
The problem with mining is that it tends to disrupt the environment a bit. Or a lot, depending on how deep you go digging and how you go about it. On Earth, humanity has started to manage this problem. Many countries now require environmental assessments and strict approvals processes to be passed before new mining projects can begin. To some degree, this keeps mining activity in check, and helps preserve the environment. Sadly, plenty of environmental damage still occurs due to mining, but we’re at least aware of the problem and doing something to reign it in.
On the Moon, though, it’s an altogether different situation. The Moon isn’t the property of any one nation, nor does it fall neatly within one country’s borders. The Artemis Accords were developed to solve this problem, being a set of “Principles for Cooperation In The Civil Exploration And Use Of The Moon, Mars, Comets and Asteroids For Peaceful Purposes.” Much like earlier space treaties, they enshrine cooperation and mutual respect as core tenets, and aim to avoid conflict or military uses of such areas or resources. They also commit nations to support each other through the use of interoperable standards wherever possible, and in rescue and provision of emergency assistance to each other’s astronauts.
Scientists hope that in a similar spirit, nations might respect the status of the Moon as a precious and unspoiled place. Concerns have been raised that mining operations could disrupt the natural environment, compromising efforts to study the Moon as it stands today. For example, water mining operations could destroy vital clues to the history of our solar system, buried deep in lunar ice. Increased activity in the Moon’s orbit could disrupt science efforts, too. With more satellites orbiting around the Moon in support of new operations, there’s a risk that future radio astronomy efforts on the Moon’s far side could be disrupted by spurious emissions. The area has been set aside as a “radio quiet zone” since 1971 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), but the rules don’t take into account the increased prevalence of new satellites.
For now, only a few sites are protected under the Artemis Accords. Historic artifacts left behind by the Apollo missions are the main example—no surprise given the importance of the first Moon missions. However, the accords don’t provide any real protection for areas of potential interest to scientists. Thus, it’s possible areas of great research value could be spoiled by the forward march of human mining operations.
There is a hope that this will change. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is on the case. It hopes to clearly define which areas of the Moon should be preserved for further research. It also plans to improve upon the ITU’s work in protecting the radio silence on the far side of the Moon, by creating clear rules for what’s okay, and what isn’t. A working group, led by astronomer Richard Green, held its first meeting on the matter last year.
Given we haven’t landed on the Moon yet, this might seem a bit like putting the cart before the horse. The problem is, once crucial sites on the Moon are mined or otherwise interfered with, crucial science could be lost forever. Thus, it’s important to have all this figured out before humans return to the Moon in any major way. Here’s hoping scientists can protect what’s important as humanity takes baby steps towards maybe, one day, spreading itself beyond this Earth.
31 thoughts on “Could Moon Mining Spoil Its Untouched Grandeur And Science Value?”
“Now, somehow, it’s harder,”
The difference lies in the goals.
The original moon race was to get people to the moon and back safely.
Artemis is about getting people to the moon and staying there.
It’s the difference between building the first ever airplane in your backyard and building a company that can crank out airplanes by the thousands.
Doing a task is often simple. Making a factory to do the same task is greatly more difficult.
Getting to the moon the first time around was damned hard.
Getting there and staying there while building the infrastructure for continuing work is many times more “damned hard.” It’s like “damned hard” squared or cubed.
They weren’t just once there, though, but multiple times. With 50 years old tech. 🙂👍
Apollo 8 (in moon orbit), Apollo 10 (in moon orbit), Apollo 11 (first landing), Apollo 12, 13 (yikes), 14, 15, 16, 17..
Just to name a few.
They weren’t there with 50 year old tech. They were there with brand new tech.
I don’t know if you (Joshua) were falling into this pattern of thinking, but humans have a tendency to think of the past as though all the things they had at the time were as those things are now. The Victorians didn’t fear their chairs breaking, medieval people didn’t wear only brown, Romans didn’t live in ruins.
Everything is relative. 🤷♂️
And everyone can see from different perspective.
Speed for light for example.
Light of an object 10 light years away from us does take 10 years to reach us. But only from our perspective.
Because if the light was sentinent, it wouldn’t experience a 10 years travel time.
So everything depends on perspective, and neither may be wrong.
Or on Earth, if you go west just long enough, you’ll end up in the east.
So telling someone that wants to reach a certain place in the east to go a long route that goes west isn’t wrong. Just inefficient, maybe.
But maybe that inefficient route is less dangerous, also. So it’s not bad, either. Everything is relative. Even the term itself. ;)
Also, today’s tech is even more dated than the corresponding Apollo technology of the time of the landings, strictly speaking.
Because, we have same principles in common use since the 1980s.
The electronics parts, at least. We can do computer simulations, also. And new materials, can do material analysis more accurately.
We have a larger, proven basis to build upon, in short.
The Apollo guys didn’t in their time. They were pioneers and had no prior missions like that they could learn from.
The first satellite, Sputnik, was just started in 1957.
Everything had to be learned and done within a 10 year time frame.
Under high stress and pressure, which may lead to a higher chance of mistakes in general.
So it’s even more understandable why things are so slow. We had time enough. So much that we had time to forget, in fact.
Certainly there were multiple Apollo missions to the moon.
Each was in basically a one shot, custom made ship.
Apollo was like Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Lindbergh
One and done, even though others did it after him.
Artemis is about building the industry behind today’s international airlines. That’s companies who build airplanes, companies that operate airports, companies who operate airplanes, companies who provide food for the passengers, etc.
Artemis is about all of that stuff that has to go on to make space travel as normal and reliable as airliners and sea cruises.
Imagine if Charles Lindbergh had first had to start Boeing and then Trans World Airlines before he could cross the Atlantic. That’s Artemis – all that other stuff besides just going to the moon.
That “50 year old tech” was the newest, most advanced of its time. Much of that ancient stuff was the precursor to today’s technology.
Small computers? Apollo.
Low power computers? Apollo.
Surface mount electronic components? Apollo.
It’s no coincidence that home computers became a thing in the early 1970s. Apollo had pushed so many boundaries that things that were impossible in the 1950s and 1960s became household devices in the 1970s.
Apollo planted a lot of “technology seeds” that have born fruit in so many ways.
Artemis is now harvesting the technology forest planted by Apollo. Artemis is possible because of the technology invented for Apollo that has become everyday boring stuff.
The smartphone in your pocket has more computation “power” than was available in a supercomputer at the time of Apollo. With appropriate software and connections to a spaceship, your phone could pilot you to the moon and back – with far more ease than Apollo’s on board systems. Your phone could replace all the computers (human and mechanical) that were needed to plan the orbits and burn times for Apollo.
Artemis is pushing our existing technology to the next level. It’ll make use of what we have now, and drive development in the future.
“The smartphone in your pocket [..]”
Oh please, no. Please spare me. That’s one of the simple mindest comparisons ever made (imho; I don’t blame you for repeating it).
It’s next to comparing a venerable 1950s mainframe to a shabby C64..
The greatness of the Apollo AGC wasn’t computing power but outstanding reliability.
Something no smartphone comes even close to that now.
The AGC didn’t stop to function, even if being extremely burdened (say, flooded with radar information).
The priority based design was one of the biggest reasons of that.
Second was radiation safe core memory. The program was hand-woven, it couldn’t be erased even under high radiation.
Now let’s do exposure hard radiation to any eMMC chip in a fancy smartphone and see if it keeps working flawlessly.
Right. The AGC had a world of difference in how it worked.
It doesn’t change the fact that your phone has a good thousand times the computing power of the AGC.
You could stuff half a dozen smartphone processors in the volume of the AGC, having each one run a differently implemented version of the required software, with voting to kick out any that crap out – and still have lower power consumption and more functionality than the AGC. Heck, you can add shielding for the phone processors and still come up with a module smaller, lighter, less power hungry, and more computationally powerful than the AGC.
The AGC was a marvel, and I really wish that some of its concepts had made it into modern devices. Your phone is still worlds more powerful.
“Now let’s do exposure hard radiation to any eMMC chip in a fancy smartphone and see if it keeps working flawlessly.”
You… you do realize they’ve literally done that, right? There’s an entire NASA project about it called, unsurprisingly, “PhoneSat.”
A lot of what’s been done since Apollo is figuring out what’s *actually* necessary to make something radiation tolerant rather than the brute-force approach, because you *entirely lose* the benefit of modern technology with the brute-force approach.
For instance, one of the common tricks with processing power being so cheap is to literally just do the same computation multiple times with multiple processors in lockstep and majority vote the output. Or obviously with sensors and such you just duplicate the whole thing multiple times. Plus the same trick used with the AGC still works – reset and get back to where you were as fast as possible.
Of course, the other trick that wasn’t even *available* at the time were advanced error-correcting codes, which are *really* helpful for radiation mitigation. I mean, the raw bit error rate for eMMC is like 0.1% – 1%, so they fail regularly even *without* the radiation!
“Artemis is pushing our existing technology to the next level. It’ll make use of what we have now, and drive development in the future.”
Our technology isn’t that great, actually. It’s the same tech we had in the 80s already, just more polished.
It’s way overrated. And unnecessary. We don’t need smart technology, but bright people.
The reason we constantly argue about technology being unready is because of our inferiority complexes. It’s an excuse to compensate for our defects.
I mean, what do we still have with our fancy technology being removed?
The average individual can’t sustain itself, can’t live without it anymore.
It’s an addiction that we praise. Mainly the smartphone in particular.
But what exactly says the smartphone about its users?
Did he/she build the smartphone himself/herself? Or invent it?
I don’t think it. So why does everybody brag about the smartphone all the time?
The people using it didn’t have made any contribution to it, they’re merely users. Consumers.
An individual without a smartphone but a fresh mind is much more lucky.
He/she can find a solution to a problem on his own/her own.
Why don’t people say “See? Done entirely without the assistanceof a smartphone. And it works good.”
– And as a response, in a sane world, everyone would applaud and admire that person for being an enrichment for human kind.
For being a positive example of humankind.
“Artemis is about getting people to the moon and staying there.”
It isn’t even just “to the Moon and staying there.” It’s to “anywhere on the Moon.” Getting to the equatorial regions of the Moon is relatively easy. Getting to the polar regions is a lot harder.
The other point is that it’s often forgotten that the Apollo missions were designed to be *as easy as possible,* not as useful as possible. The mission and timings weren’t limited by the supplies they had, they were limited to ensure that the astronauts were only there during specific portions of the lunar day.
Plus, of course, it’s also about getting people to the Moon *affordably* (economically sustainably), which Apollo *absolutely* didn’t give a whit of a care about. It may seem weird to suggest a program that will involve 10+ refueling flights as “affordable” versus a single Apollo launch, but Artemis wasn’t designed around Starship, it was designed around Falcon Heavy and SpaceX just said “we’ll do it with Starship for even cheaper.”
“It isn’t even just “to the Moon and staying there.” It’s to “anywhere on the Moon.” Getting to the equatorial regions of the Moon is relatively easy. Getting to the polar regions is a lot harder.”
Use a rover to get there?
They had a solar powered rover in the Apollo day.
Can’t something similar be built?
Sure, how far could it be? It’s just a big rock, right?
The Moon’s basically *a planet*. It’s like ~2500 km from the equator to the poles. You’re gonna do that and back in a few days with no roads?
“They had a solar powered rover in the Apollo day.”
Battery, not solar. Apollo was entirely powered by batteries and fuel cells – didn’t have decent photovoltaics then. With maybe 100 km range and a speed of like ~10 kph. Obviously you could do something better now, but driving 2500 km is way harder than just doing more advanced rocket science.
“This time, there’s talk of establishing permanent bases on the Moon, and actually doing useful work, like mining. It’s a tantalizing thought, but what does this mean for the sanctity of one of the last pieces of real estate yet to be spoilt by humans? ”
I think it would make sense to build a small colony up there and create an archive of history of earth. An archive, containing human history, DNA samples, etc. Just in case if catastrophe.
Like a space monastery, so to say. Monks on earth did make copies of important books and guarded secrets of the past.
Doing this on moon might be ensure the survival of many thousands of years of music, science and mythology.
It’s not even required that moon colony inhabitants come back to earth quickly.
It would be enough if they’d survive and send back a probe or time capsule containing things.
They could help the remaining survivors to rebuild society from the far, like mentors.
Alas, such ideas will likely be ignored by arguing it’s not feasible or financially possible.*sigh*
I wished professors and philosophers of the 1970s were still with us. They’d try to convince people for the better.
A moonastary, if you will….
I like that idea of making big, safe(-ish) repositories of culture.
Honestly I think we should do that here on Earth as well.
I guess the problem would be you’d have to solve super-long term data storage. Especially with the moon, the amount of time to get back there could be thousands of years. You’d need to be making punch cards from stainless steel or something like that.
I guess it’s the sort of thing that could be done if there were people, and industries, on the moon permanently.
There are such preservation projects in place on the Earth right now.
How about the seedbank? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Svalbard_Global_Seed_Vault
The wikipedia page mentions that other, national, seedbanks contribute to the international seedbank.
How about the GitHub Open Source Archive? https://archiveprogram.github.com/
It seems to be using the same caverns as the seedbank.
How about the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Centre_for_the_Study_of_the_Preservation_and_Restoration_of_Cultural_Property
For that fact, how about Wikipedia itself?
There’s a lot of good that goes on in this world that nobody pays attention to.
Many national and international libraries and organisations have set up an maintain archives of all kinds of library content. Many of theses archives are intended to survive centuries if not millenia.
We can’t even make it to the moon again, but we shoot for mars?
🤷♂️
I suppose it’s because of Mars having an atmosphere and a magnetic field that both cause protection. A bit, at least.
Mars also comes “from beind” every few years, also.
So a spacecraft merely has to leave Earth at right time, up until Mars flies by. In simple words, I mean.
The moon is a stepping stone to Mars. We’ll get to the moon, then work our way to Mars.
Mars is a bit more hospitable, long term. It doesn’t have much of an atmosphere, but it does have one. That helps in many ways.
“The Artemis Accords were developed to solve this problem…”
Not really. The Artemis accords may have been -intended- to “solve the problem”, but they are non-binding. Worse, China is not a signatory.
Preserving the aesthetics of the moon concerns me. Standing aside as the CCP eats our lunch concerns me more. Any mining operation we conduct is likely to be far more respectful of the environment in any case.
Because “we” are so much better than those pesky Chinese? “We” never accidentally empty lakes into underground tunnels, undermine entire regions so the land becomes unstable, or fail to maintain our dams? China may not have your best interests at heart, but nor do “we”.
Stripmine the Moon! But only on the farside.
Why not? Mankind has pillaged this planet, why not somewhere else, also?
The tension between science and mining reminds me of the novel “Birth of Fire” by Jerry Pournelle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birth_of_Fire
The wikipedia write up doesn’t mention it, but the title refers to a plan that is carried out to give Mars more of an atmosphere to make it easier to live there. Not a breathable atmosphere (not immediately) but more gases to help keep the surface temperature higher.
Part of the story is about a research group on Mars trying to sabotage the atmosphere plans because they want more time to study Mars in its original state.
Other folks on Mars (settlers who have to build atmosphere domes for their farms) want the atmosphere program to run ahead full speed now.
Pushing the action are the repressive policies of the mining companies who only want cheap food for cheap laborers to work in their mines and refineries.
I’d hope humanity can manage it without actual warfare on the moon, but I’m afraid that people aren’t reasonable enough to peaceably settle things and stick to the agreements.
As being able to do serious research on the moon effectively will really require at least some people on the moon* and to mine it effectively would largely require that research is done first anyway. So using lunar resources to maintain a presence on the moon seems fine to me, at least at that scale. And its not likely to be economic for a very long time to come to really do more.
Now the whole internation politics bit is somewhat concerning, but I doubt it will matter for long – space stuff being really practical and substantial in scope is still a long way out and there are troubles enough at home right now that look likely to rather reshape the political landscape in the next few decades so significantly that it is quite likley nobody will have the ability to do anything or much care about space…
*at least if undertaken any time soon – maybe oneday AI and robotic platforms will be good enough to not need the brain or general dexterity/strength (with tools) of a human.
can’t go to the moon, there’s nazies there, there’s even a movie about that…
Doesn’t stop anyone from going to Florida
+1
“Could Moon Mining Spoil Its Untouched Grandeur”
Who cares? Better there than Earth!
“And Science Value?”
Would pollution spread on a celestial body with no liquid aquifers and virtually no atmosphere? If not then it’s not like mines are going to cover every last square meter of the moon. Surely there would be untouched places of all types of lunar environment for many generations after the start of exploiting lunar materials.
The Moon is a dead place, a completely barren rock without a trace of life on it. We even use the term “moonscape” to refer to a place that is so dead it reminds us of the moon. It is not particularly useful or practical to mine the Moon for resources to be used on Earth, but using the Moon’s resources to allow construction of habitats and spacecraft to bootstrap the colonization of space is perfectly sensible, and there is nothing that is truly worth preserving there. Note that even in the most ambitious possible mining and construction scenarios, a microscopic fraction of the Moon’s surface would be used for such purposes, and it would still basically all remain exactly as it is now. It would also be difficult to notice any activities from the Earth without a telescope.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)