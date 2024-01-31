The Cockpit Voice Recorder Controversy

Every time there’s a plane crash or other aviation safety incident, we often hear talk of the famous “black box”. Of course, anyone these days will tell you that they’re not black, but orange, for visibility’s sake. Plus, there’s often not one black box, but two! There’s a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), charged with recording aircraft telemetry, and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), designed to record what’s going on in the cabin.
It sounds straightforward enough, but the cockpit voice recorder has actually become the subject of some controversy in recent times. Let’s talk about the basics of these important safety devices, and why they’re the subject of some debate at the present time.
That’s a Hot Mic
When it comes to figuring out what happened in an air disaster, context is everything. Flight data recorders can tell investigators all about what the plane’s various systems are doing, while more advanced maintenance recorders developed by airline manufacturers can deliver even more granular data. Knowing the control inputs from the pilots, the positions of control surfaces, and system statuses is all relevant to piecing together what happened. However, there’s also a lot that can be learned from the pilots themselves. Past research has found pilot error to be a factor in over a third of major airline crashes. Knowing what pilots are thinking at a given moment isn’t quite possible, but having a recording of their conversation can provide good insight. The cockpit voice recorder plays a pivotal role in this regard. It’s also useful for capturing other sounds, too, like rattles, thuds, explosions, or alarms going off in the cockpit.
This information can prove crucial in the event of an incident or accident. It aids investigators who must try and piece together a sequence of events and contributing factors. An instructional example is the case of Air France Flight 447. Flight data indicated that the plane was likely subject to icing on the pitot tubes, leading to unreliable airspeed measurements. The crew’s response was incorrect for the given situation, with the voice recording clearly laying out how the errors made led to the tragic loss of the aircraft and the lives of all on board. Without the voice recording, there would have been a far greater mystery around how the plane came to enter its deadly stall before plummeting into the water.
So, cockpit voice recorders are super useful. With today’s modern storage technologies, we must be recording and storing what goes on in every flight, right? No? Well… surely we’re recording for the full length of every flight, at least. Again, not quite.
As it stands today, there are notable differences in regulations around the world regarding the length of recording time required for a CVR. Once upon a time, recording durations were as short as 30 minutes, but this was often found to be insufficient to gain a good understanding of a safety-related incident. Today, in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration mandates that planes fitted with cockpit voice recorders have a recording duration for a minimum of two hours. Recording is done on a loop, such that as the recording continues, older audio is overwritten, preserving just the last two hours of sound recorded from the cabin.
Obviously, modern technology has made storage incredibly cheap. While early units often used magnetic recording on wire or tape, more recent designs have relied on solid state digital recordings. There’s no real technical reason for CVRs to only record two hours of audio, but airlines and aircraft manufacturers build to the regulation. There’s also great expense required to get a new piece of equipment designed and approved for safety-critical use in an aircraft. Without a regulation mandating longer recording times, US airlines have little reason to invest in upgrades to their fleets.
In Europe, however, there’s a rather different picture. Under the regulations set by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight exceeding 59,500 pounds must have cockpit voice recorders that store at least 25 hours of audio. This regulation applies to aircraft manufactured after Jan 1, 2021, and doesn’t explicitly require that earlier aircraft be retrofitted.
The European move has led to calls for the FAA to adopt similar minimum standards. Most recently, the chair of the National Transport Safety Board has called for the 25-hour recording period to apply not just to newly built aircraft, but existing planes as well. This was in part due to the case of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, in which a Boeing 737 MAX 9 had a door plug blow out at altitude. Unfortunately, after the plane landed safely, neither the crew nor other technicians switched off the breaker for the cockpit voice recorder. Thus, it kept recording while on the ground, and overwrote the relevant period in short order. A 25-hour recording would have provided a much longer period for somebody to realize and shut off the CVR, even if it’s an imperfect solution. The 25-hour limit is also of use to provide full coverage of longer international flights. The FAA continues to accept comment on the matter until February 2, 2024.
Privacy in the Cockpit
There are other limits on cockpit voice recorders, too. Privacy has been a major concern for pilots and aviation unions over the years, primarily regarding the potential misuse of recordings. While many of us are recorded by surveillance cameras on a daily basis in our places of work, they seldom capture the intimate details of conversations between colleagues. Pilots, on the other hand, have every word they speak recorded by multiple microphones in the cabin. On long flights, pilots will typically have all sorts of personal conversations, just like anyone else at work. There’s naturally some apprehension about having one’s conversations stored, and possibly listened to, in such a manner.
By and large, recordings from cockpit voice recorders are not released publicly, even in the event of a major crash investigation. Instead, when the NTSB investigates an incident, it forms a committee to listen to a recording. This committee usually consists representatives from the NTSB and FAA, the aircraft manufacturer, and members of the pilots union. The committee then produces a transcript for further use in the investigation and public distribution, where necessary.
While transparency can aid public understanding and trust in aviation safety processes, there are concerns about sensationalism and misinterpretation of the technical conversations by the general public. These matters are treated with the highest sensitivity; Congress mandates that CVR audio is not released to the public, in whole or in part. Even the written transcript can only be released on a set timetable, typically at a public hearing or when a report is issued for public consumption.
While there are strict rules in place, pilot unions and individuals have come out against CVR reforms on the table in the US. Prime concerns remain around privacy, and fears that airlines might begin to use cockpit recordings to pursue disciplinary actions or surveil pilots, rather than sticking to using the systems for safety investigations. Others contend that, in some cases, pilots have even worked around existing 2-hour recording limits to cover their tracks in cases of potential misconduct.
Ultimately, controversy continues to hold back cockpit voice recorders from being as good as they possibly could be. It’s likely that crash investigators in future will have to make do with what they can get as opposition to more capable recorders remains potent in the US. Meanwhile, European regulators seem happy to charge ahead and enforce a greater standard. We may yet learn from this folly, but hopefully not through the loss of some critical information that could solve a future airline tragedy.
7 thoughts on “The Cockpit Voice Recorder Controversy”
I’m all for it.
Every now and then I watch a bunch of video’s from Mentour Pilot and it happens far to often that data from the CVR is not available after an accident.
And for me, the responsibility for a few hundred passengers and the plane itself far outweighs the privacy concerns of whatever a pilot chooses to talk about during working hours.
But it’s easy to have both too. It’s quite easy to make the whole thing automatic (so even the pilot does not have the ability to turn the thing off) and put the thing in a sealed box (gosh, it already is). Then combine it with a lock and tamper seal and some rules of in which circumstances and by whom it can be opened and it’s contents examined.
Thought hard about this one and I’m with the pilots here.
I work in an operating room and even normal OR conversations, if taken out of context and listened to by the public, would definitely cause so much explaining to happen that it would be useless. I definitely do no want my supervisors listening to everything we discuss in the OR. Half of what we talk about is …them.
That’s not even getting into the discussions with trainees (I’m at a teaching hospital) and the public doesn’t need to hear all the dumb stuff they say, out of context. Pilots are trainees too all the time. The first time a pilot in training may actually fly a jet airliner is likely with a load of passengers in the back.
Plus add the personal discussions with friends that you have worked with elbow to elbow for years. That’s intimate stuff. Relationships, personal health info.
.
No industry scrutinizes its employees to that extent and pilots deserve the same protections and expectations.
How many industries have the same degree of consequences? Not just the plane but everyone else around them.
This sounds like the same argument as those against wide-scale CCTV – they don’t want what they do/say in a somewhat limited context (at work in the OR, just out and about in public) being observed by unknown people not present at the time / the public. Of course it depends on the person/organisation in charge of this data to not use it unless necessary but that’s what you need to trust. There isn’t somebody in an office going actively going through every OR recording to look for things, rather should something happens then the recording can be used as evidence.
For CVRs, nobody actively monitors these recordings and as the article states they are recorded over on a loop of X hours. ONLY if there is an incident will the CVR recording be pulled and used, and only available to a very limited set of people.
Wide scale CCTV is too much.
The flight recorders are only accessed when there’s been a real problem – a plane crash with lots of dead people. Privacy is respected in all other cases – you can’t playback the flight recorders and listen to the pilots telling dirty jokes.
CCTV is all over and pervasive and can’t be kept private. The folks monitoring it must watch it, they must see what is going on. They will talk about it and they will spread copies – you can’t prevent it.
CVR, yes because it is only used in restricted circumstances.
CCTV, no because it presents too much scope for abuse.
The thing of it is that the recordings are only played back when there’s a catastrophe.
The only way to play them back is to open the black box, breaking the seal in the process.
The recordings aren’t there to pin things on the pilots. They are there so that the investigators can get an idea of what may have gone wrong, what warning signals or instrument readings caused the pilots to react the wrong way.
The Alaska Airlines incident brings up a question: What constitutes a ‘crash’ to terminate recording (and overwrite)? Is it destruction or termination of the power supply to the device? As always it’s possible to imagine edge cases where the system might not perform as intended.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)