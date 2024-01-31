A common complaint around modern passenger vehicles is that they are over-reliant on electronics, from overly complex infotainment systems to engines that can’t be fixed on one’s own due to the proprietary computer control systems. But even still, when following the circuits to their ends you’ll still ultimately find a physical piece of hardware. A group of Honda Insight owners are taking advantage of this fact to trick the computers in their cars into higher performance with little more than a handful of resistors.
The relatively simple modification to the first-generation Insight involves a shunt resistor, which lets the computer sense the amount of current being drawn from the hybrid battery and delivered to the electric motor. By changing the resistance of this passive component, the computer thinks that the motor is drawing less current and allows more power to be delivered to the drivetrain than originally intended. With the shunt resistor modified, which can be done with either a bypass resistor or a custom circuit board, the only other change is to upgrade the 100 A fuse near the battery for a larger size.
With these two modifications in place, the electric motor gets an additional 40% power boost, which is around five horsepower. But for an electric motor which can output full torque at zero RPM, this is a significant boost especially for a relatively lightweight car that’s often considered under-powered. It’s a relatively easy, inexpensive modification though which means the boost is a good value, although since these older hybrids are getting along in years the next upgrade might be a new traction battery like we’ve seen in the older Priuses.
Thanks to [Aut0l0g1c] for the tip!
7 thoughts on “Resistor Swap Gives Honda Insights More Power”
I’m all for hacking, but increasing torque by 40% without taking into consideration the rest of the drive train and its limitations calls for sheared off/broken parts. Also current capacity of cables and so on…. On a public road I wouldn’t tamper with safety critical parts without thinking the whole thing through.
It’s also worth stating that in many locations, this modification will be highly illegal if you don’t disclose it to the government vehicle inspector and insurance company. Depending on the jurisdiction, simply being caught with it without these disclosures could result in an instant loss of driving license and a hefty fine. The wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time might even go to prison.
If 5 horsepower is a 40%… does that mean that it has 12 horsepower? Sounds small for a car…
Oh, ok… it’s an assistive engine.
40% more power into an electric motor that’s deep inside an engine block and cannot be replaced if you burn a coil…
We just donated our Gen1 Insight to a local VoTech scool last month. They had to do a month of investigating to see if they could accept it. No scrapper wanted it; the battery is toxic waste and the catalytic converter is Legal Toxic Waste.
They’ve no shortage of pep as stock; they’re powerful enough to get into trouble. I nearly flipped ours of a flat road once while cutting up fun.
“engines that can’t be fixed on one’s own due to the proprietary computer control systems”
I remember a while back reading some articles here on HaD. One was about a guy who printed an adapter and installed a lawnmower carburetor in a car. I think there was also one where a guy designed his own carburetor from scratch. Or maybe I found that in the aftermath. Because that article had a youtube video which lead to others which lead to others, not unlike Wikipedia.
But anyway, there were videos where people were explaining (much over my head) the engineering of a catalytic converter.
Sorry.. but the illusion that automotive complexity is a new thing was shattered forever. Clearly it’s always been more complex and computerized. It’s just that the computers ran on fluids, air and pressure rather than electrons and voltage. And they were always black boxes to the mere mortals that worked on them. Working on a car was always just swapping out black box computers.
This seems highly illegal and dangerous to human safety. Plus, risky for the equipment.
I get goosebumps when I read a sentence saying “the only other change is to upgrade the 100 A fuse near the battery for a larger size”, and you should too, there are so many things wrong with it.
I would not even do it with my electric bike.
