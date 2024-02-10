Wooden Desk Lamp Uses Unusual Dimmer

One of the problems with laser cutting projects is that while they look good, they often look like they were laser cut. [Timber Rough] has a wooden desk lamp that not only looks good but has one of the most unusual dimming features we’ve seen.

One thing that stands out is the lamp is made of different kinds of wood, and that helps. But the dimmer is a magnet and Hall effect sensor that levitates. It is hard to explain, but a quick look at the video below will clarify it.

The lamp software borrows from another project so it has animated effects and WiFi control with little effort. A custom “usermod” handles the custom levitating dimmer.

If you decide to duplicate the lamp, the instructions are very detailed, and any questions you may have will probably succumb to the video. The project is a fusion of woodworking, laser skills, and electronics. Overall, it is a beautiful and well-documented project.

Of course, you could go the simple route. If you want to add more features, there’s plenty of brainpower in the lamp.