After previously supporting one in California, Apple has made an about-face and is now pushing back against a “Right to Repair” bill (Senate Bill 1596) currently under consideration in Oregon. The reason for this appears to be due to this new bill making parts pairing illegal, as reported by [404media] and [PCMag].
The practice of parts pairing is becoming ever more prevalent with Apple devices, which links specific parts of a system such as cameras, displays, batteries, and fingerprint sensors to the mainboard. During the open hearing on the newly proposed Oregonian bill, Apple’s [John Perry] insisted that this parts pairing is done for user security, safety and privacy.
Even in we take that claim at face value, the fact remains that with parts pairing in place, only authorized Apple repair centers can routinely replace components — while user repairs are limited to specific devices with limited part availability. Even in the latter case the user still has to contact Apple to have them reauthorize the replaced part. This is becoming an issue with Apple’s MacBooks as well, where the lid angle sensor requires calibration using a proprietary tool.
During the same hearing, the director of an Oregon nonprofit organization noted that of the 15,000 iPhones which they had donated to them last year, only 300 could be refurbished due to parts pairing. The remainder of otherwise perfectly fine phones are discarded for recycling, which is terrible for everyone but Apple. Whether the parts pairing element of the bill survives it to the final form remains to be seen, but if it passes it’d set the trend for future bills in other states as well as amendments to existing ones.
Thanks to [paulvdh] for the tip.
10 thoughts on “Apple Pushes Back On Right To Repair Bill Due To Parts Pairing”
For those interested, via first Google result.
“The parts pairing system allows Apple to maintain its monopoly by ensuring replacement parts are linked to a specific device and can only be unlocked by Apple or an authorized Apple repair shop. Authorized repair providers have to pay to join the program, which limits the types of repair companies can do”
It is good for the users, because it reduces the thefts too, because they can’t sell the expensive parts as used replacement parts.
Exactly! They don’t want people dipping into their Kool-Aid is all. Apple has always been money hungry IMO. Look at how long it took them to go with a generic USB connector over proprietary connections; model 15 I believe finally has USB-C…
I have to disagree with the USB-C on the iPhone. The connector on the iPhone has been used since 2012 (iPhone 5)so more than 10years! And there was only a larger one used in prior iPhones.
In 2012 the USB-C connector was not in use. So Apple has used the same connector while various connectors have been used on other phones. FWIW, Apple and Intel developed the USC-C connector in 2012. The USB-C spec was published in 2014, and adopted by IEC in 2016.
Other phones have seen a number of different connectors used, from proprietary, USB-mini, USB-micro, and now USB-C. This has been far more waste than those of us with iPhones. Most of us still have, and use, all our original chargers and cables from 2012 onwards.
In fact, I am now being forced to throw out all my iPhone chargers and cables, and replace them with USB-C ones as soon as I replace my iPhone XS Max and/or my wife’s iPhone 6S Plus and/or our iPads.
Forcing Apple to use USB-C before they wanted to has resulted in far more ewaste than would otherwise have happened. I anticipate that the USB-C will be short lived on the iPhone as it will be removed when wireless charging takes over completely.
So thanks EU, you created more ewaste, not less !!!
” Apple’s [John Perry] insisted that this parts pairing is done for user security, safety and privacy.”
I would like to ear how Apple justify that pairing screen or camera with the device can increase user’s security.
Simple: “user” here refers to Tim Cook. It increases his security and safety by providing him a constant income. It also increases his privacy because the richer he gets, the larger the fences on his property (or his island).
I believe they justify it by saying a bad actor could somehow bypass face recognition/touch ID or steal the relevant data which I guess is in theory possible but really crazily difficult and incredibly unlikely if you’re using recycled but genuine parts.
Quite how they justify that with parts pairing on the battery is anyone’s guess though.
With the exception of maybe people who are forced to do so by their employer, every person who buys such a product bears part of the guilt for their proliferation.
“of the 15,000 iPhones which they had donated to them last year, only 300 could be refurbished due to parts pairing”. So charge Apple a feafty fee for each one that has to be recycled because of pairing and watch them drop it. Followed shortly by a marketing exec out to explain how good the removal of this feature is for their green credentials.
I will never own an apple product if I can avoid it.
I continue to own apple stock. It does mighty well.
Even so, I do not support the parts pairing concept. I have long had issues with licensing keys on the systems I maintain that require that the motherboard be the exact one that was sent with the device in order for the software key to work. I’m talking about proprietary systems. This type of keying of equipment that blocks operation costs businesses thousands of dollars in man hours and loss of revenue. One of the first things we now ask manufacturers we’re considering is “how are licenses generated, handled, and renewed in case of hardware repair/replacement?”
I agree with the above where planned obsolescence like this should be fined on a per recycled item basis.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)