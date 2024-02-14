Parts We Miss: The Mains Transformer

About two decades ago there was a quiet revolution in electronics which went unnoticed by many, but which overturned a hundred years of accepted practice. You’d have noticed it if you had a mobile phone, the charger for your Nokia dumbphone around the year 2000 would have been a weighty device, while the one for your feature phone five years later would have been about the same size but relatively light as a feather. The electronics industry abandoned the mains transformer from their wall wart power supplies and other places in favour of the much lighter and efficient switch mode power supply. Small mains transformers which had been ubiquitous in electronics projects for many years, slowly followed suit.
Coils Of Wire, Doing Magic With Electrons
A transformer works through transferring alternating electrical current into magnetic flux by means of a coil of wire, and then converting the flux back to electric current in a second coil. The flux is channeled through a ferromagnetic transformer core made of iron in the case of a mains transformer, and the ratio of input voltage to output voltage is the same as the turns ratio between the two. They provide a safe isolation between their two sides, and in the case of a mains transformer they often have a voltage regulating function as their core material is selected to saturate should the input voltage become too high. The efficiency of a transformer depends on a range of factors including its core material and the frequency of operation, with transformer size decreasing with frequency as efficiency increases.
When energy efficiency rules were introduced over recent decades they would signal the demise of the mains transformer, as the greater efficiency of a switch-mode supply became the easiest way to achieve the energy savings. In a sense the mains transformer never went away, as it morphed into the small ferrite-cored part running at a higher frequency in the switch-mode circuitry, but it’s fair to say that the iron-cored transformers of old are now a rare sight. Does this matter? It’s time to unpack some of the issues surrounding a small power supply.
Better DC, Or Just Resistance To Change?
A traditional linear power supply was a very simple device: besides the transformer, you’d have a rectifier, a capacitor, and a three terminal regulator if it was a particularly fancy circuit. It could get a little warm, but what came out of it was as good a regulated DC as you could ask for. Switching power supplies on the other hand are more complex, particularly the older ones. There’s a rectifier and capacitor on the mains input, some switching transistors, that ferrite transformer followed by another rectifier, and keeping it all running a control IC with an optocoupler for mains isolation.
Switching power supplies can be very noisy, as anyone who’s used a shortwave radio near cheap consumer electronics will attest. This leads to an odd phenomenon among some engineers, the belief that all switching supplies are noisy — rather than just old or very cheaply built ones — which brings us to one of the last holdouts of the iron-cored mains transformer. Your TV, your computer, or your charger will have a switching power supply, but the chances are that if you own a high-end Hi-Fi amplifier it will have a large toroidal mains transformer. They may have gone from everywhere else, but audiophiles still like them. In that application we’re sure a large mains transofrmer will do a fine job, but here in 2024 we’d be inclined to dispute that an appropriately well-designed switcher wouldn’t be just as good, certainly with enough filtering downstream.
So the mains transformer is slowly shuffling off this mortal coil, and thus you are less likely to find one in your junk box than you once might have. Do you miss them? Probably not if all you want is a DC supply, but that’s not to say they don’t have other uses. If you’ve tried making a tube guitar amplifier you’ve probably been shocked at the price of audio transformers and pleased to find that an old wall wart can provide an alternative, for example. Do you still use mains transformers? Tell us below in the comments.
I use transformers on my bench. First, I do not trust SMPSes and second, they provide better isolation.
It’s gotten to the point where it’s surprising when you do come across something with a big, heavy mains transformer in it. For some reason pretty much all stereo/surround receivers seem to still have them, and lifting one is always fun because of the uneven weight distribution caused by the giant lump of iron.
Product weight and perception.
” This leads to an odd phenomenon among some engineers, the belief that all switching supplies are noisy — rather than just old or very cheaply built ones”
Actually, it is pretty much a given that a switching power supply is electrically noisy – expensive, cheap, new, or old.
Take a portable (pocket) AM radio and tune it between stations. Carry it around your house and hold it near the power supply of your devices and appliances. You’ll hear interference from them all – except for the ones using old fashioned iron core transformers.
While checking on how much interference one of my projects causes (https://josepheoff.github.io/posts/motorcontrol18) I found that I had to unplug a lot of devices in my workroom just to get a relatively clean comparison. Everything from the laptop to the monitors was spewing noise.
“Do you still use mains transformers? Tell us below in the comments.”
Not often. I’m waiting for when I finish my 3d printer and CnC projects and get back to radio projects to see if I really need a linear supply or not. I think death of old age might be coming first though…
But.. as long as we are asking questions…
Does anyone use a hybrid supply? I’ve read about them but never seen one.
It’s a switching supply outputting slightly higher than the desired output voltage fed into a linear supply. Still no big mains transformer since being DC that part of the linear supply is skipped. It’s just supposed to get you the clean output of a linear supply with most of the efficiency of a switching supply since the linear section only has to drop the voltage by a little bit.
From a commercial perspective I agree, but from a hackers perspective…it all depends on where you reside. :-)
Although not sold by the crate any more, here in South Africa you can still readily get cheapy small-VA transformers from the electronics shops (mostly comes from China), encapsulated PCB transformers (local), as well as custom-made toroid transformers (also local, with or without copper shielding), for not much more than the numeric cost of 20 years ago. A custom-wound, 300VA unshielded toroid will set you back around the equivalent of USD40-50.
There is still very little that gets to the reliability of a transformer in an industrial environment…especially if your power generation network is running at 100% load capacity, 24/7…those mains spikes eat switchmode supply input DC capacitors for breakfast (with the resultant chain reaction destruction that follows), 3 times a day (loadshedding).
As a radio amateur, I can build a 20-30A linear power supply for around the same cost as a cheap Chinese switchmode import. I’ll stick to transformers for as long as I can, thank you. Almost everything else needs either the DC caps replaced every 2-3 years, the whole power supply replaced completely, or dumped in the trash as U/S (well, going to my junk boxes actually). The resources on this planet are finite…I fail to see the benefit in efficiency if almost every switchmode supply (or devices with built-in switchmode), needs a replacement every few years. The justification for efficiency is negated the first time you replace the PSU.
Just my personal opinion, but the move to switchmode was a serious de-evolution of engineering on this planet.
brilliant headline artwork!
Yes. I design and use both linear and switching power supplies.
While my bench stock of off-the-shelf transformers is generally limited (and has been for the last 30 years), my bench stock of cores, wire, and related transformer hardware has only expanded over the years. The availability and capability of new linear power magnetic materials is astonishing. Designing with them can be difficult because electromagnetic circuit analysis and design techniques are not a prominent part of the general electronics education these days. Try designing a safe and useful custom power transformer sometime. You may find them more efficient and complex than you’ve heard.
Transformers have always been one of the more costly and fussy components in a design. They can be breathtakingly complex and are usually one of the first or last components selected. Due to their weight and cost, optimization is usually worth the effort and most designers that use linear transformers either select a standard part that is already in a billion things and can be found cheap or spring for a custom one that makes the best use of the materials.
Linear power transformers are still indispensable for uncountable situations. Power distribution, radio, metrology, and industrial control systems focus heavily on them. Closer to the workbench, most of the good, modern switching lab supplies still use linear stages after switching ones too.
The idea that power transformers are somehow endangered, obsolete, inherently inefficient, or only used by superstitious audiophiles is absurd.
Amen…
I still have a decent pile of mains transformers, mostly things I’ve salvaged from discarded equipment. Some audio transformers too.
I’ve seen very few mains transformers fail in service. Switching supplies die much more often.
