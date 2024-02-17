These days, just about anyone with a pulse can fall on a keyboard and make an AI image generator spurt out some kind of vaguely visual content. A lot of it is crap. Some of it’s confusing. But most of all, creators hate it when their hand-crafted works are compared with these digital extrusions from mathematical slop. Enter the “not by AI” badge.
Basically, it’s exactly what it sounds like. A sleek, modern badge that you slap on your artwork to tell people that you did this, not an AI. There are pre-baked versions for writers (“written by human”), visual artists (“painted by human”), and musicians (“produced by human”). The idea is that these badges would help people identify human-generated content and steer away from AI content if they’re trying to avoid it.
It’s not just intended to be added to individual artworks. Websites that have “at least 90%” of content created by humans are invited to host the badge, along with apps, too. This directive reveals an immediate flaw—the badge would easily confuse someone if they read the 10% of content by AI on a site wearing the badge. There’s also nothing stopping people from slapping the badge on AI-generated content and simply lying to people.
You might take a more cynical view if you dig deeper, though. The company is charging for various things, such as a monthly fee for businesses that want to display the badges.
We’ve talked about this before when we asked a simple question—how do you convince people your artwork was made by a human? We’re not sure we’ve yet found the answer, but this badge program is at least trying to do something about the issue. Share your human thoughts in the comments below.
9 thoughts on “A Badge For AI-Free Content – 100% Human!”
Works great – until someone just puts it on AI generated content.
The reason the ‘kosher’ or ‘halal’ or ‘UL’ tags work is because there’s a group that investigates and enforces the use of those marks – up to and including using violence from the government to enforce it.
“We’re not sure we’ve yet found the answer, but this badge program is at least trying to do something about the issue. ”
They’re really not. They’re trying to make a quick buck from gullible people.
Not sure a badge of questionable worth is worth $13/mo
“May contain AI”
snake oil….
I don’t care. If something is good, but came from AI, I’ll take it. If it’s poor, but came from a human, I’ll reject it.
The problem is that all the current AI just vomit out what they have taken from human generated content with a tiny bit of randomness, a tiny bit from here a tiny bit from there shuffled about a lot.
When almost all content is AI generated then you eventually suffer from garbage in garbage out. There is no fresh content entering the system, it is just recycling everything that has existed before, shifting the pieces about a lot. And at that stage human will cost too much compared to “AI” regurgitated content.
The current set of neural networks are not smart, and have no actual intelligence. How they appears to be intelligent to some people is because they has absorbed more content than a single human could access in one lifetime, but at a truly astounding energy cost to train the individual networks.
Bad artists are not at fault for being out of work but if they get scammed by these stickers, its 100% on them.
So, what does the $13/mo buy you? A license to youse their specific image? I’ll just ask an AI to generate a similar looking badge.
They don’t even actually verify the content and use the honor system? This is about as useful as when twitter sold the blue check ark for a few dollars.
Did they pay you to write this article?
