In 14th Century Japan, there was a shortage of straight lumber for building and flat land on which to grow it. Arborists there developed a technique that looks like growing trees on top of trees, called daisugi.
Similar to the European practice of pollarding for firewood and basket materials, daisugi has been likened to bonsai on steroids. Starting with a Japanese cedar tree, one chops the top off the tree once it has grown to sufficient size to survive this initial shock. The following spring, you start carefully guiding the new growth through pruning to create tall, straight trunks on top of the “platform cedar.” Pruning takes place approximately every two years and harvesting every twenty. A daisugi tree can produce new shoots for several hundred years if properly maintained.
Although often used as a decorative technique today, it seems like an interesting way to grow your own perfect lumber if you have the room for it. We suspect the technique could be used on other species that lend themselves to pollarding like oak or maple, but harvest times and reliable straight trunks might vary. With sustainable production of wood for cross-laminated timber (CLT) and other advanced timbers being of growing importance, we wonder if these techniques could make a comeback?
2 thoughts on “Daisugi – Growing Straight Lumber Without Killing The Tree”
FWIW pollarding is somewhat related, but they all fall under the idea of coppicing, which was practiced from the stone age onwards in many places across the world. Pollarding is when you did it up top, and coppicing is when you do it right at ground level.
Apparently, in 14th century Japan, worthless pole type trees had some value.
In a modern society, with _plenty_ of forest land available, they aren’t even worth cutting down for pulp.
Also note: Mature forests or jungles don’t sequester carbon. Closed cycle, rot on the forest floor equals take up in the canopies. Calling the Amazon ‘the lungs of the planet’ is an oft repeated lie.
The places genuinely sequestering carbon are those that were previously largely deforested. e.g. The USA’s east coast, Europe. Also tree farms, but that carbon is being stored in the form of houses.
