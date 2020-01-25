Advanced Timber Architecture Gives New Life To Wooden Structures

When it comes to building materials, wood doesn’t always draw the most attention as the strongest in the bunch. That honor usually goes to concrete and steel – steel embedded in concrete provides support and a foundation for tall buildings, while concrete increases tensile strength and can be formed into a variety of shapes with the help of rebar. Wood, on the other hand, decays and is vulnerable to moisture damage and fire.
That’s not necessarily the case anymore, thanks to the development of advanced timber. New materials like glulam, or sheets of timber bonded with moisture-resistant structural adhesives, can be produced using two to three times less energy than steel, making them environmentally-friendly alternatives to other building materials. Granted, this requires the beams to be burned at the end of their lifespan, but glulam still has an equivalent or better environmental profile compared to steel, not to mention a lower cost.
Among engineered wood, there are some varieties more commonly used among hobbyists – MDF, plywood, or particle board for instance. Others, like Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) are more common among building materials. While CLT buildings have existed for decades, recently major cities like Stockholm and Vancouver have seen a resurgence of timber construction. Since wood can theoretically store carbon for the entire length of its lifespan, up to 0.8 tons in a cubic meter of spruce, some architecture firms like Oslotre are building houses with a negative carbon footprint.
Projects like Sidewalk Labs and Masthamnen are proposing entire neighborhoods and skyscrapers built from advanced timber. Compared to International Style architecture, characterized by gray concrete, shiny metal, and glass, this movement could be a step towards returning to natural architectural forms. Given the stress reducing effects of green spaces in cities, engineered wood buildings could bridge the gap between modern architectural styles and natural woodlands.
11 thoughts on “Advanced Timber Architecture Gives New Life To Wooden Structures”
“Granted, this requires the beams to be burned at the end of their lifespan”
Why in particular does it require burning? As opposed to stuffing an empty coal mine with them, or pulping them etc.
So you can release the carbon dioxide back in the atmosphere. Just kidding, I have no idea why author says that. Wood looks like its very near that perfect place where it can be both resistant enough, degrade without causing much environmental damage and the environment incentives to have forests are obvious. Does anyone have good sources of info on varnishes and glues and how they affect woods ecological impact? Would love to know more.
Author thinks concrete has good tensile strength and that rebar is used to make molds, thinks wood can’t be recycled, even thinks buildings with larger footprints will allow for more room in cities. How did this make the blog???
Unless new materials let you make taller buildings, they won’t magically increase space in cities.
You can also just let them rot.
Rotting releases back the locked carbon.
It needs to be burned for the same reason that old wooden telephone poles have to: the glues and additives are toxic, so the wood won’t decompose. The wood cannot be pulped for paper or cardboard because of it, and it can’t be re-used for furniture or other items because it would expose people to the toxins. The only place it can go is a waste incinerator or a landfill.
Laminate wood and plywood construction looks cheap – like temporary sheds – unless they’re painted over or covered otherwise. A city made of steel, brick and stone is made for the centuries and it consumes less energy in the long term than replacing sagging or rotten wooden structures every couple decades, not to mention the fire hazards.
For example, the reason why they build traditional log houses with large gaps around window and door frames covered by planks is because the building will shrink in height by as much as 2 feet within its lifespan. If they didn’t leave enough gaps, the windows would be crushed and the doors would get jammed.
There’s also the issue that bonded/laminated wood releases volatile compounds due to the plastics used to bind them. When you stuff the wood full of fungicides, flame retardants, stabilizers and epoxies, it becomes a health hazard much like bonded fiber board. It’s a well intention, but the people who want to reintroduce wood construction are working more under idealism than practical realism – they see wood and they think it must be environmentally sound, when the practical reality is anything but.
And, the amount of wood stored in buildings – in terms of carbon capture and storage – is absolutely minimal. As a replacement of concrete, which is responsible for a great deal of CO2 emissions, you must be suggesting to build highway ramps and bridges out of wood which is simply not feasible. That is however where most of the construction materials are spent – not in skyscrapers and individual homes, but in the infrastructure around them.
If you want to find a place where you can use a lot of wood, start building railways with wooden sleepers under the rails again. Back in the 19th century the railways were consuming so much timber that they couldn’t log fast enough to replace them. Building a few “skyscrapers” out of wood is nothing, it’s just playing tiddlywinks for “green” credit.
9 out of 10 million smoky flavored corpses disagree.
There are historical reasons for not building cities or other crowded developments out of wood. Sequestering carbon is a poor argument when it’s guaranteed there will be an eventual massive and tragic release. Fire prevention systems fail due to poor maintenance. Chemical retardants cannot foresee the unknown myriad substances they will be subjected to over the course of human habitation and may end up chemically asphyxiating a population instead, or causing birth defects, cancer or other medical issues.
Wood can be beautiful and warm, it’s a romantic vision, this sylvan city, but the permanence of ancient stone cities cries out witness to it’s folly.
The environmental soundness of wood is negated by the maintenance requirements. Concrete is fire and forget – you pour it once, and then it lasts for a century without you doing anything to it – whereas wood requires repairs every couple decades. Wooden buildings are “live”, they change shape with temperature and humidity, so all the joints move and forces build up gradually. Wood cracks and warps when it’s too dry, it swells up when it’s humid, and all this mechanical action eventually breaks it down structurally. Beams will de-laminate, nails will get pushed out, bolts will loosen… and the infrastructure isn’t getting enough money for maintenance as it is.
Glued lamination attempts to solve these issues by cross-laminating wood, but it only really works in environmentally controlled spaces like the interior spans of buildings. Outdoors, it gets attacked by the elements and breaks down rapidly.