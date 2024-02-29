If you ever watched a video of Piano Cat and wondered if your cat could learn to play, then [Sebastian Sokołowski] has a possible solution with this combination piano tutor and cat feeder.
Starting with a CNC cut MDF enclosure, [Sokołowski] developed a cat feeder that would fit in the rear of the piano. It had to be reliable, consistent, and easy to disassemble. He walks us through his testing for each of these features and says the feeder was the most difficult part of the project to develop due to the propensity of pet feeder mechanisms to jam.
A custom PCB takes the key presses from the piano (with functional black keys) and outputs the sound from a speaker in the back. Lessons progress through increasing difficulty automatically, encouraging your cat to learn what the different keys can do. Food is dispensed after a performance or on a schedule set through the accompanying smartphone app. All the files are available if you want to build your own, but there is a wait list available if you want a completed version to give to less technically-inclined cat staff.
We’re certainly no stranger to the creatures that rule the internet here at Hackaday, having featured other cat feeders, new research into spaying cats, or even open source robo-cats.
6 thoughts on “Piano Feeder Gets Pets Playing For Their Supper”
Pentatonix, that’s so daft. Meow!
curious if i see a feline virtuoso video in the next few months.
I’m still baffled how close the “openness” is in the hardware world. Watching the video you would expect some files to download somwhere, much probably on github. But no, it feels like some GAFA, and you need to provide an email to have a link sent to you… I, literally, never saw that in open software.
Just use a trash mail service?! It still is free then…
I wonder if this would work for budgies? A different keyboard, of course, would have to be used.
Rats, I was really hoping to see a video of his cat’s progression to playing, well, anything.
