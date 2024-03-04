Avi Loeb And The Interstellar Lottery

Except for rare occasions, I don’t play the lottery. Like many of you, I consider state-run lotteries to be a tax paid only by people who can’t do math. That’s kind of arrogant coming from a guy who chose to go into biology rather than engineering specifically because he’s bad at math, but I know enough to know that the odds are never in your favor, and that I’d rather spend my money on just about anything else.
But I’m beginning to get the feeling that, unlike myself and many others, Harvard professor Avi Loeb just might be a fan of playing the lottery. That’s not meant as a dig. Far from it. In fact, I readily concede that a physicist with an endowed chair at Harvard working in astrophysics knows a lot more about math than I do. But given his recent news splashes where he waxes on about the possibility that Earth has been treated to both near misses and direct hits from interstellar visitors, I’m beginning to think that maybe I’m looking at the lottery backward.
Odd Odds
Whenever someone challenges me on my “tax on the innumerate” position — and here I risk exposing my poor math skills — I explain my position thus: to express the 1 in 300 million odds of winning Powerball as a decimal you have to write down an awful lot of zeroes before you start writing any other numbers. To my mind, a number with eight zeroes after the decimal point is indistinguishable from zero, which makes me confident that it’s essentially impossible to win the lottery. QED.
“But,” the lottery lover inevitably cries. “That number may be small, but it is definitely NOT zero! Somebody has to win, and it might as well be me.” While it’s demonstrably false that “someone has to win” — plenty of lottery drawings result in no winners — the photos of people posing with oversized checks prove that people do win. That’s sort of confounding to me, because if my position that 0.0000000033 is the same as zero were correct, nobody would ever win. Checkmate, disbeliever.
But what does the lottery have to do with Avi Loeb? In case you don’t know, Avi Loeb is a plasma physicist by training, whose former gig before moving to the astronomy department at Harvard was at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton — you know, the place where Einstein used to work. He’s authored more than a thousand papers and eight books; the guy is clearly no slouch in the science department.
And yet he has a habit of making statements about extraterrestrial life and technological civilizations that a lot of other scientists seem to chafe at, seeing them as sensational and attention-seeking. The criticism is understandable from an “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” standpoint. When ‘Oumuamua streaked through the inner solar system in 2017, Loeb speculated that the chunk of cosmic debris could be a space probe from an extrasolar civilization, one designed to pick up signals from smaller probes sent to Earth at an earlier time, and that the smaller probes may be related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).
Interstellar Coal Ash
More recently, Loeb and his colleagues mounted an expedition to the Pacific Ocean off Papua New Guinea to the impact site of a probable interstellar meteor, dubbed IM1, and recovered bits of it from the ocean floor. Isotopic analysis of the spherules revealed that some contained iron isotopes in different ratios than those found in the inner solar system, and some are older than the solar system itself, both of which support the meteor’s extrasolar origin. This is hardly conclusive, though; there’s evidence that the spherules are just coal fly ash from coal-fired steam vessels, but then again, Loeb’s further analysis of standard coal fly ash samples says they’re not.
Loeb doesn’t seem to directly state that the IM1 was a technological artifact from an extraterrestrial civilization, at least not that I could find — although he does a lot of interviews, so it’s quite likely he has. Regardless, the implication is that he thinks both IM1 and ‘Oumuamua are such objects, and that they justify a serious investigation into the nature of interstellar objects, to which end he co-founded the Galileo Project, an international search for physical evidence of extraterrestrial technical civilizations. And this is where we get to the cosmic lottery I think Avi Loeb is playing.
In a 2023 paper that gives an overview of the Galileo Project, Loeb and project co-founder Frank Laukien argue that the chance of finding a technological civilization at roughly the same level of development as ours in our neck of the galactic woods is pretty small, about one part in 100 million, which is the ratio between the age of our scientific society and the age of the oldest stars in our galaxy. So looking for technological signatures of an extant civilization is probably a fool’s errand, but it’s three times more likely than winning Powerball.
Five In a Billion (or Four)
What if a civilization like ours developed much earlier than we did? It’s possible that at some point in their development, they got the urge to explore their part of the galaxy and figured out how to fling stuff out into space, maybe zipping by the other planets of their system on their way into the void. It’s impossible to argue that such a thing couldn’t happen, since we’ve done it five times so far: both Pioneer probes, two Voyagers, and New Horizons, which isn’t in interstellar space yet but is on its way.
And here’s the important part: it only took our planet four billion years to evolve life that could manage the trick of sending stuff into interstellar space. The Milky Way is roughly 13.6 billion years old, so that means that if we assume the same rate of development, there’ve been over four full cycles of development scattered over perhaps 400 billion stars and at least that many planets. If only a small fraction of those planets got the interstellar itch and developed the means to scratch it, then the galaxy may be positively teeming with technological artifacts from long-dead civilizations. After all, our tiny little Voyager probes will be almost a tenth of the distance to the Andromeda galaxy in another four billion years, assuming they don’t run into anything on the way. If humanity could figure out how to amplify its footprint so dramatically in just two cycles of technological development, imagine what else is out there.
This is the galactic lottery I think Avi Loeb is playing. He knows that if we did it, then someone else probably did too, and he thinks the odds of finding evidence of that are very much in our favor if we just bother to look in the right place. As they say with the real lottery, “You can’t win if you don’t play,” and with a jackpot as big as this, Avi Loeb seems willing to buy tickets to the galactic lottery like crazy.
16 thoughts on “Avi Loeb And The Interstellar Lottery”
So why do people win the lottery if chances are slim?
Not sure the chances are that slim on the lottery. Evidence of teams buying sufficient tickets to always win exist such that the lotteries took measures to prevent that. I heard a hundred thousand “random” picks would be a net gain enterprise
The chances of a SPECIFIC OUTCOME are minimal, not lending any hint or credit to what the numbers will be or the winner with matching ticket, if there is one; Instead, the chances that SOMEONE WILL WIN is always nearly 100%. Looking at historical data, there are two groups of math happening: The chances that you will accurately predict the full set of lotto numbers (1:23million or something like that on average) and the chances that AT LEAST ONE PERSON WILL CORRECTLY MATCH THE PULLED NUMBERS is much higher at around 94% per drawing. You can play your chances, but most people are reading the odds incredibly wrong.
“The Milky Way is roughly 13.6 billion years old, so that means that if we assume the same rate of development, there’ve been over four full cycles of development”
Probably not four, mainly because 4 times 4 is 16. You need several billion years to get the metallicity up, star size down, and calm the galactic nucleus. You could probably argue two.
Loeb’s basically trying to solve the Fermi Paradox via the “they have visited us” solution, but there are a number of other solid arguments you can make that end up with the “we’re the first.” Usually involves the rate of active astrophysical explosions (active nuclei, supernovae, gamma ray bursts, etc.) as well as metal production (which *rarely* gets mentioned in pop science-y type stuff).
I mean, look, we’re on a rare planet around a rare star in a rare section of the galaxy in a rare time in the Universe. Good chance several of those “rare” things are actually necessary.
>Good chance several of those “rare” things are actually necessary.
There I would have to disagree, as seen every time biology gets anywhere it isn’t cut and dry like pure mathematics where you can prove with pure logic the rules of math are consistent and there are within those rules exactly f(x) solutions. There were no antibiotic resistance bacteria etc until suddenly there are because even in the hostile environment they shouldn’t survive some very small probability events happen to find a way… So I’d suggest odds are very good there is or has been life out there somewhere in very different conditions.
It might even work out that all those rare things actually make life less probable, we will never know as the sample size of planets ever bearing live we know of so far is 1, and we won’t live long enough to change that (at least it doesn’t seem possible any time soon that we will ‘solve’ death or invent faster than light travel).
“…the chance of finding a technological civilization at roughly the same level of development as ours in our neck of the galactic woods is pretty small, about one part in 100 million, which…”
I call BS. At present, there is ZERO probability of finding other life, let alone civilization, because to date there is ZERO objective evidence for extraterrestrial life at all…and no plausible mechanism for it’s spontaneous generation. Our planet represents a sample of ONE, and we dont even understand that.
The “universe is very old/large” argument–a wild card, woefully over-played–doesn’t fly either. The odds of a soup of amino acids randomly assembling into a single useful protein, for example, ( which already presumes chemical conditions that would never naturally occur on any proto planet) are less than the odds of you shooting an arrow into space and striking a single, previously marked electron. And even if you pulled that off… that’s one protein, nothing remotely alive.
I’m open-minded. I look forward to +verified+ discovery of other life. (Given the methane cycles on Mars, there may well be microbial life there, for example, and we should search for it.) But until that day comes, the Sagan-esque narrative of a universe “teaming with life” is a fairy tale with no place in real science.
The argument cuts both ways, I guess.
On the one hand, the argument goes that there is nothing special about Earth and life developed through chance operation of random processes; there are a hundred billion other stars in the galaxy and so even if the chances of life developing on one in four billion years is only the same as winning the powerball, we should still expect it to happen maybe ten times in the life of the galaxy.
On the other hand, we’ve been looking for a while now, and have found no evidence of it whatsoever. So maybe the development of life through random processes operating randomly isn’t as likely as we thought?
If you estimate life to happen once in a 100 million, and you consider that we have already happened, then the chance of finding someone else in the same place must account for the fact that we’re already here.
So it would stand to reason to argue that finding other life besides us around the same part of the galaxy is about 1 per 100 million squared, or 1 part in 10^16.
isn’t that the gambler’s fallacy? Our existence doesn’t discount the possibility of others, we don’t suck the luck out of the surrounding area
>but it’s three times more likely than winning Powerball.
If you want to compare improbable events, consider that 20 million powerball tickets are bought each draw, so the odds of someone winning is about 1:150 – and you have three draws a week 52 weeks a year for a total of 156 chances to win it. You would expect about one jackpot every year just by the sheer number of tickets sold.
Meanwhile, finding another technological civilization in our neck of the woods is like having just one Powerball draw in the entire history of the universe, and buying three tickets for the draw.
Still wanna bet on it?
And when the jackpot goes high, so does the number of tickets sold. There were 62.9 million tickets sold on the last draw of 2023, which puts the odds above 1:5.
Using lottery jackpots for perspective on astronomically improbable events is wishful thinking in like proportion.
Here in the UK, the lotteries are a bit different, the jackpot is rolled over a set number of times and if it’s not won then it’s used to make the lesser prizes larger.
It’s still a mug’s game, but, I also subscribe to the ‘the chance isn’t zero’ option and as a portion of the cash goes to charity anyway, it’s a little more palatable than gambling it away on horse racing or something.
It’s also the desperate person’s game.
If you’re stuck in a dead end situation where your options are to die penniless or bet on improbable odds, then it makes sense to gamble. If you don’t win, you’ll die penniless a little bit sooner, which is an improvement on the case.
I’ve nothing to contribute to the probablistic speculations here, but am compelled to point out that “our tiny little Voyager probes will be almost a tenth of the distance to the Andromeda galaxy in another four billion years” isn’t possible: they have only a tiny fraction of the escape velocity of the Milky Way galaxy.
No, those puny human-child toys are condemned to wander the local neighborhood until they either hit something or just evaporate away.
Though there’s still a chance one might win the lottery and encounter a binary black hole and get slingshotted out at near light speed…
I imagine the chances of a civilization getting destroyed by a big rock is statistically higher than the chances of them developing true interstellar travel capabilities.
I view the lottery as a ticket to dream. I think deep down most people do.
Implying it’s a sign of another civilization is a jump. Let’s be happy that we got interstellar meteoric iron. If it looks like steel then we’re onto something
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)