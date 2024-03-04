Accelerate Your Large Builds Locally With Distcc

The motto of Sun Microsystems back in the day was “The Network Is The Computer” which might be kind of relevant when CPUs were slower and single-core affairs, but lately to get a faster compile, you’d simply throw more cores and memory at the problem. The thing is, most of us don’t do huge compilations all that often, we can’t remember the last time we even attempted a Linux kernel build. However if you do find yourself with a sudden need to do so, and have access to a pile of machines hooked to a network, then why not check out distcc: the fast distributed C/C++ Compiler? We’ve seen a few mentions in comments and a HaD links article referencing it, but never explicitly covered the tool. So here we go.
To call distcc a compiler is a bit misleading, it is a compiler frontend. Each client you have access to runs the distcc daemon process and sits there awaiting instructions. To start a parallel compile, you invoke your normal build command with the ‘pump’ script, enable parallel build mode set the compiler to ‘distcc’ and let the tool do the rest. A really nice feature is that the compiler hosts need not share a filesystem or have synchronised clocks. They can even be different operating systems and CPU architectures, with appropriate cross-compilers in place, so leveraging existing hardware without dedicating it to the task is much easier.
Distcc compiler support is focussed upon GCC, but does include support LLVM as well. OS support is primarily aimed at Linux but seems to run just fine on various BSD derivatives and even Cygwin on Windows. You can imagine a neat scenario where whilst working on your laptop, you come home and kick off a new build, for your machine to pick up the other machines in your vicinity and automatically tap into their CPU power. And you only need to set it up once!
Whilst this is distributed computing for your needs, on your network, we have seen many good uses lately of distributed computing across the whole internet. Like the one about a certain pesky coronavirus.
3 thoughts on “Accelerate Your Large Builds Locally With Distcc”
distcc!?! you have to configure the machines you’re going to use, last I checked: they don’t discover each other. https://github.com/icecc/icecream is like that but does discovery, so that machines can come and go from the network and the compile jobs just keep chugging along. I don’t understand why gentoo doesn’t switch to that. At Qt, we use it extensively in the offices, and I’ve also used it at home when my collection of machines were all getting a bit long in the tooth.
And both of these are rather primitive compared to the general-purpose clusters that we should have now (any process, not only a compiler, should be able to migrate to a less-busy machine); but somehow those are still not mainstream. I played with openmosix around 25 years ago, it seemed cool back then. I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop ever since. Let’s see, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenSSI was supposed to have picked up where it left off, but the article says 2010 was the newest release so that doesn’t sound very hopeful. I figured since Plan 9 makes it easy to cross-compile for multiple architectures, and easy to mount all resources of remote machines locally, maybe a scheduler could be built to do roughly that sort of thing; but so far I haven’t tried. (It takes a while to get used to using Plan 9 at all, and then you have to write mostly C, perhaps some go if you are willing to do without the full complement of platforms; so it’s a bit wierd to do much general computing on it, for me so far anyway.) Haven’t tried Kerrighed either; I wonder if it’s worth trying.
Seem to remember NeXT machines could do this.
This sort-of happens inside Google, and with the OSS version of their build tool, Bazel (https://bazel.build/basics/distributed-builds). If your organization has the spare compute laying around, then it’s no big deal to spin up 100,000 processes to crunch C++ files in the cloud!
