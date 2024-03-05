We’ve all been there. You’ve cooked up some little microcontroller project, but you need to unhook it from your dev PC and go mobile. There’s just one problem — you haven’t worked up a battery solution yet. “No problem!” you exclaim. “I’ll just use a USB battery pack!” But the current draw is too low, and the pack won’t stay on. “Blast!” you exclaim, because you’ve been watching too much Family Guy or something.
[PatH] had this very problem recently, when trying to work with Meshtastic running on a RAKwireless WisBlock Base Board. You’re supposed to hook up your own rechargeable LiPo battery, but [PatH] was in a hurry. Instead, a USB battery pack was pressed into service, but it kept shutting down. The simple trick was to just add a 100-ohm resistor across the device’s battery terminals. That took the current draw from just 15 mA up to 53 mA, which was enough to keep portable USB power banks interested in staying switched on.
It’s an easy hack for an oddball problem, and it just might get you out of a bind one day. If you’ve got any nifty tricks like this up your sleeve, don’t hesitate to let us know!
5 thoughts on “A Simple Hack For Running Low-Power Gear From A USB Battery Pack”
I do not really consider 15mA “low power gear”, and pumping it up to 53mA is just atrocious.
There are plenty of “battery managment PCB’s”, that meant for this task and they are not very expensive. It’s worth having a few lying around.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SJbdPvgQnE
Also, recently I saw a youtube video about drawing short current pulses out of a power bank. Just enough to prevent the power bank from shutting down, while keeping the average current draw modest. I think that video was also from Andreas Spiess, but I’m not sure. There are probably also others who made a video about the same idea.
Yes, for a moment I thought this was about Andreas’ board with an ATtiny. To be fair he said he was inspired by Great Scott’s video about the same problem, which he fixed with the obligatory 555.
Scott’s solution was an example of horrible engineering. I really don’t like that guy, as he actually is not that great at electronics.
Andreas did it better, but both made both were trying to solve a problem that doesn’t really need a solution. The proper way to do it is to use battery directly. On can get single 18650 cells and charging modules for them very cheaply – I extracted hundreds of them from old laptop batteries. Those charging modules with battery protection are cheaper than single ATTiny. There is no good reason for using an USB power bank.
I’m working on a low power gadget that will draw on average a few microamps. I calculated that it will operate for over 3 years on single CR2032 cell. It’s an update to older project that used 555, and worked for 12 hours on four button cells…
It would be interesting to see if a sporadic “high” load would also work. And if so, then for how ling no and how often to fool most USB banks.
Or this an already known thing?
Just add more LEDs to your project. Problem solved!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)