As electric drives sweep their way to dominance in the automotive world, there’s another transport sector in which their is also continuing apace. Electric-assisted bicycles preserve the feeling of riding a bike as you always have, along with an electric motor to effortlessly power the rider over hill and dale. European electric two-wheelers are limited to a legal top speed of about 15 miles per hour and a 250 watt motor, but in a post-Brexit dash for independence the British government are asking whether that power should be increased to 500 watts.
The Westminster politicians think such a move will make electric bikes more attractive to consumers, and along with a move to motorcycle-style throttles rather than pedal-to-go throttles they want it to accelerate the take-up of greener transport in a country with plenty of hills. Meanwhile cycling groups and safety groups are concerned, the former whether the move is needed at all, and the latter over the fire risk from more powerful battery packs.
The Hackaday electric bike stable gives us a bit of experience on the matter, and our take is that with a 15 mile-per-hour limit there’s little point in upping the motor power. There’s a 350 watt European limit for three-wheelers though, which we could see would really benefit from a raise if applied to cargo bikes. We can however see that a readily-available supply of cheap 500 W motors would be worth having.
25 thoughts on “How Powerful Should An Electric Bike Be? The UK Is Asking”
Oi you got a loicense for that electric bike, mate?
Wow, they’re increasing the wattage limit instead of cutting it. Very nice.
Only maybe. Though if it follows form for most of these yes. As it seems to me most of the time they ask, probably don’t read the responses and then do whatever it was exactly as they planned… Though that is most definitely just my perception based on what I’ve seen without any numbers attached.
If they classified more powerful ones as mopeds/motorbikes and tax/insurance/driving licence was compulsory, and you could only use them legally on roads or dedicated cycle paths, then they can have at it.
Letting anyone use them on footpaths like they seem to now with those e-scooters is madness.
There are plenty of good reasons to make proper cycle paths rather than the compromised nonsense in most of the UK. If electric bikes are the route to that I’m in favour. It’s a bit costly and doesn’t pander to car drivers though so I can’t see it happening.
“our take is that with a 15 mile-per-hour limit there’s little point in upping the motor power” ….. I have clocked up about 8,000 miles on my Ebike – it’s a proper Cube machine and the battery wont catch fire. I used it for delivering parcels during the pandemic and it would have been well handy to have a 500W motor whilst towing a trailer full of tat up one of the hills on my island. Even without the parcels, 500W would be a nice option to burn up a hill, especially on a busy road where having speed is actually safer. In terms of safety and insurance etc power and speed are completely separate issues. In a nutshell, higher speed = more dangerous and higher power = more safe on busy roads. Very surprised and disappointed that Hackaday advocates keeping Ebikes to 250W :(
I can see their point, 15mph is so slow that entirely without assistance it is very attainable, so more powerful motor doesn’t give you much. I do agree with your points in general, and have very little ebike experince and none towing stuff, so maybe it does work.
For me, 15 MPH is not slow. Slow is 5 MPH trying to pedal up a steep hill, even with 250 W motor.
As you said yourself, higher speed = more dangerous. And usually mode power also means more speed.
There is a difference between e-bikes on one side, and mopeds and motorcycles on the other. Anyone can ride a e-bike, you don’t need a license or insurance. On the other side, for mopeds and motorcycles you need to pass a test to get a license, and you need to pay insurance to cover damages when you cause an accident.
If 250W is not enough, you can get an electric moped.
To ride a moped or low power motorcycle in the UK you do not have to pass a test, and the only licence you need is the “provisional” licence you get simply by applying.
err …… I think you missed my point …. more power does not mean more speed, especially if the throttle is restricted to 15 MPH.
I do love the ‘increased fire risk’ comment… Increasing the power of the motor has no direct correlation to the size of the battery pack or to the battery fire risk while on charge, which seems to be all they focus on… That risk is from the cheap, terribly made often to fundamentally flawed design garbage we keep allowing to be imported… Size of battery makes no real odds there, even a really really tiny capacity entirely too small for a bike lithium battery when mistreated is large and hot enough to ignite something else in the home/garage…
You want to complain about safety the angle that might make sense is that these things will start getting closer to mopeds in mass as the motors, probably frame and perhaps battery get bigger. Which means its much more dangerous for everyone else in a collision, and collisions are probably going to increase as stopping gets harder. I still don’t think that is a particularly great argument against the power limit change, as that really doesn’t seem unless the assist speed gets raised as well likely to make much odds. But I’ve not really ridden an ebike, maybe that extra power can help you feel safer pulling away with cars behind you etc. Though on a regular bike I know I’d be going faster than 15mph on average for most of my cycling commutes…
Hopefully they will spec what 250w or 500w actually means.
As i understand, right now it is nameplate capacity: a fairly meaningless number the manufacturer prints on there that relates to maximum continuous electrical power at a particular torque and speed. You can take a 250w watt motor and overspeed it and improve the cooling, and get way more than 250watts out.
However you can’t use a R/C motor electronically limited to 250w as it doesn’t have a nameplate.
Wouldn’t just limiting speed make more sense?
>right now it is nameplate capacity:
Really? Now I want to look up the rules properly at some point – seems like it wouldn’t be hard to make / have manufactured any motor to stick that legal nameplate on it…
As I understood it to be the only requirement was an actual power limit at the motor so electronic limiters on a more powerful motor would be acceptable.
Its no different than here in the US with the limits on a 50cc scooter. You can put a big block kit on it and no one is going to know. I live in the mountains and I dont need top speed I need climbing power.
Rental scooters are geo-locked, just do the same such that when you’re on the road it’s got a full 2,000 watts of screaming fiery fury, but when you’re on a trail (or, slightly more difficult) a sidewalk it’s only got 250 watts and top speed of 15mph.
Bonus that google maps already knows where all the trails are. The hard work is done.
I read that PEVs were making much more effective inroads into saving fuel than EV’s. So this is theirs to screw up.
I’ve ridden an S-pedelec and an ecargo bike. I think 500W 15.5mph only makes sense for ecargo bikes, everyone else is light enough to maintain speed up steep hills with a 250W mid-drive motor. Hub motors I have no experience with. With e-cargo bikes you might as well increase the power further, why is 750W or 1kW any less safe?
S-pedelecs are really where it’s at, they feel so much safer around cars as you can mostly maintain speed with them. I would support a power increase for those, the one I rode had a 350W Bosch mid-drive motor and it felt happiest at about 20mph. 28mph was pushing the motor a bit too hard continuously. Unfortunately over here they’re considered mopeds so you aren’t even allowed to ride in cycle lanes and that ruins their practicality, they become a worse motorbike. I’d love for the law around them to become more relaxed.
UK eBike user with arthritic knees here. I am severely limited regards where I can eBike to due to to a big hill between my house and the nearest town. A 500W motor would be hugely useful. I don’t want to go any faster, just to be able to get over the hill.
Just get a bigger motor/controller, I’m fortunate to have no health issues and 250w is all I needed to make one hill on my commute go from a slog to pleasant, but if I needed more I wouldn’t hesitate, it just isn’t policed, certainly I’ve never seen it. Or obviously just get a moped/motorbike.
Denis, the problem is that it’s not legal to do so and generally people want to abide by the law.
Reading about these limits, I’m beginning to wonder if I’m living in the Wild West. Here are the requirements from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation:
E-bike requirements
To operate an e-bike in Ontario, the e-bike must have:
– a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h
– a maximum weight of 120 kg (includes the weight of the bike and battery)
– an electric motor not exceeding 500 watts
– no modifications to the motor to allow it to exceed a power output greater than 500 watts and an assisted speed greater than 32 km/h
– battery and electric motor securely fastened to the bicycle frame to prevent them from moving while the e-bike is operating
– all electrical terminals properly insulated
– minimum wheel width of 35 mm and minimum diameter of 350 mm
– two independent braking systems that applies force to each wheel and is capable of bringing the e-bike, while being operated at a speed of 30 km/h, to a full stop within 9 metres, on a level asphalt surface, from the point at which the brakes were applied
Removing the pedals makes the e-bike a motor vehicle, which requires a licence, insurance and registration to operate. It is also illegal to modify your e-bike’s electric motor to make it more powerful or to increase the assisted speed of the bike.
I think the restrictions should be mostly speed-based, not so much power-based. The limit on power should be high enough that one can reach the speed limit even going up hills on a heavy bike. The 500W suggestion sounds reasonable.
I think a 15 mph limit is plenty fast for bikes that are driven on bike paths and lanes. Bikes that are faster than 20 mph should be on the road, not in a lane with slower human-powered bikes and possibly pedestrians adjacent.
I commute by bike every day, using a self-powered bike for exercise. I’m frequently passed by delivery riders on e-bikes going 20 mph or more, who often swerve between the road and bike lane as suits their needs.
I’m not really sure what the best solution is, given that e-bikes can be made that go as fast as cars. Perhaps we need “slow” bike lanes and “fast” bike lanes? Not sure.
In the EU, bicycles can have far more than 250W power… The 250W is only used in a definition for a 30min thermal test of the Motor (originating from old 2stroke Motors I think). Here is an explanation: https://www.pedelecforum.de/wiki/doku.php?id=e-motor:nenndauerleistung
https://ebikeplus.de/lexikon/nennleistung/
For example the Bosch CX motor in the link, with max. power of about 600W, completely legal in the EU as long as speed limit of 15mph / 25km/h is not exceeded. Bikes like this would never work woth the 250W Limit, but are legally defined as bicycles: https://www.rytle.com/
I wonder what the increase in power would mean then… does the government not understand the law or do they want to change testing procedures?
I’m confused: are we talking about EU laws being applicable to the UK? I thought the point of Brexit was to separate from EU law… Does the UK have to comply with EU laws regarding electric bicycles? If so, how could they contemplate new, less restrictive laws? If the EU mandates a 250 watt maximum and 15mph (I’d guess it’s in kph), why would that affect the UK? Unless the UK has similar laws, in which case shouldn’t we be referring to current UK law rather than “European” law? Which body has highest jurisdiction over ebikes in the UK, EU or UK? (It seems from the article that if the UK has the authority to change their ebike laws, EU law would be irrelevant).
EU law for Ebikes is probably still unchanged in UK and the same as in EU, but of course they are free to change it
UK left Europe and relinquished the EU laws … it now sits alone and forgotten about, somewhere in the North Sea.
