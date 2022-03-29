Converting Your Bike To Electric: Why You Should, And When You Shouldn’t

A decade ago I was lucky enough to work for an employer that offered a bicycle loan scheme to its employees, and I took the opportunity to spend on a Brompton folding bike. This London-made machine is probably one of the more efficiently folding cycles on the market, and has the useful feature of being practical for longer journeys rather than just a quick run from the train. A 3-speed hub gearbox is fine for unhurried touring, but sadly my little folder has always been a bit of a pain on the hills. Thus around the start of the pandemic I splashed out again and bought a Swytch electric upgrade kit for it, and after a few logistical and life upheavals I’ve finally fitted it to the bike. I’ve ridden a few electric bikes but never had my own, so it’s time to sit down and analyse the experience. Is an electric bike something you should have, or not?
A Box Of Bits Becomes An Electric Bike
Swytch sell their kits via crowdfunding rounds, so I’d been on a waiting list for a while and got an early-bird price on my kit. It took quite a while to arrive, much longer than the expected time in mid-2020 because of the pandemic, finally being delivered some time in February last year. It came in a modestly-sized cardboard carton which would be an easy carry on the Brompton’s luggage rack, containing neatly packed a new front wheel with motor, as well as the battery and all sundry parts.
Fitting the kit shouldn’t stretch the capabilities of a Hackaday reader, with probably the trickiest part being the positioning of a Hall-effect sensor near the crank. The kit works by providing a motor assist when you pedal, so part of it is a set of magnets on a plastic disk with various attachments for different cranks and pedal sets. The Brompton front wheel is removed and its tyre and tube transferred to the Swytch one, which is then put on the bike. Once the magnet disk and Hall sensor are attached, the cables follow the existing ones and emerge at the handlebars where a sturdy bracket for the battery box is fitted.
The Swytch Kit First Impressions
The battery also contains the electronics and motor driver, and provisions for brake sensors and a hand throttle, which I had not ordered. My kit is painfully UK road legal with a pedal sensor, software-limited 250 W power, and around 15 mph top speed. I could have ordered it with no limits and all the extra toys to make it more like a small electric motorcycle, but even though I can remove the software limit I can’t negate the risk of a roadside inspection and fine if I did so.
Swytch offer two battery packs in 30 km and 50 km range sizes, and of those I bought the larger one. After charging it up, I turned it on and clipped it in the bracket. Ready to test a new toy on the concrete apron behind my hackerspace!
The Swytch battery pack comes with some controls on the top, the main function of which is to vary the amount of electrical assistance. This is best described in terms of who’s in charge; at maximum assistance it’s the bike that’s doing the pulling and all you need to do is move the pedals, while at the minimum it’s a handy aid that smooths out the effort and makes cycling a less strenuous exercise while leaving you definitely in control.
There’s one minor snag: in some conditions the motor vibrates instead of starting smoothly. From my experience with AC motors for Hacky Racers and other machines I am guessing that this stems from the motor feedback to the controller being via back EMF sensing rather than Hall effect devices, so what I’m seeing is a temporary loss of that feedback. It’s usually quickly cured by stopping pedaling and restarting after the motor has cut out, something that doesn’t significantly impede progress.
I’ve used the bike a lot for general riding, but I’ve also set out to work out the real-world achievable range with a few longer cross-country test rides with it on low power mode to assist rather than replace my cycling. As expected, I never managed to crack 50 km, but I came pretty close.
My routes weren’t ideal with a few inclines and on one of them some stiff headwinds on the day I did it, but even so I achieved between 40 km and 45 km, which I count to be not too bad for a 50 km battery. Once the power is exhausted, there’s a perceptible drag from the motor, but it doesn’t render the bike unrideable.
So What’s An Electric Bike Like To Use?
The description of a Swytch kit aside, it’s time for some more general impressions about electric bikes based on a while using an electric Brompton as daily transport. There’s even a handling angle, as the bike is now an all-wheel-drive vehicle. How does it change the riding experience?
The first impression of an electric daily rider might seem obvious in that it’s now much faster. I could reach the mid-teens speeds before but only with some effort, now they’re within reach any time I want. This is great for getting from A to B, but I’m also acutely aware that I can get into trouble a lot more quickly. Oddly I have found myself riding much more cautiously, particularly in town where there are pedestrians and traffic.
With electric power at the front and pedal power at the rear, the bike is now a two-wheel-drive vehicle. Two-wheel-drive motorcycles are so vanishingly rare as to be restricted to a very few small-production models, but courtesy of my friend Russ’s electric minimoto conversion I was given the rare opportunity to ride one at EMF 2018.
It was notably sure-footed on the gravel roads of the EMF campsite, but suffered from a pants-filling moment on start-up as the front wheel would spin while the rear had traction. By contrast, the momentary delay afforded by the Swytch pedal sensor system was enough to ensure that the Brompton was moving before power came to the front wheel, ensuring that even on loose surfaces there was never any unexpected wheelspin.
The resulting two-wheel drive makes a noticeable difference on surfaces such as grass and loose gravel that would normally challenge the Brompton, and when giving it a spirited ride on tarmac the extra traction can get me out of trouble. It’s dangerous to become addicted to fast tight turns with rear wheel slide, though, because when the inevitable happens and the front wheel lacks the purchase to pull me out of it, I can see that the results could be painful. The sight of a middle-aged woman exorcising her teenage BMX dreams on a folding commuter bike must be amusing to watch, but at least I was having fun.
So, should you go electric with your bicycle, or is it all a bit pointless? After all it’s not entirely cheap, and you have to pay for a bike on top. The answer is that if you’re fit or only ever riding short distances, then perhaps it’s not essential. But if you ride medium distances, and perhaps most importantly if you ride to places for which it’s important not to arrive a sweaty mess, then the electric bike is a worthwhile upgrade. The Brompton’s not my main bike, so I use it for trips where I need to take it on a train or in a car, and I value the Swytch kit for the extra range it gives me while keeping me from looking over-exerted.
Oddly there’s a use case for which an electric bike would be unsuitable, namely longer distance riding. The thought of riding for more than a short distance against the extra drag of the motor isn’t appealing, so the Brompton’s now a bike with an effective 50 km maximum range. I frequently use my everyday bike for longer trips, but for your only bike it’s worth bearing in mind.
Electric bikes aren’t for everyone, but perhaps is 2022 the time to give them a try?
I still just can’t get over that 15MPH top speed. When I rode more often I used to exceed that all the time without any assist. Are you not allowed to pedal faster than that or is it only a limitation for powered vehicles? Or is London too crowded for this to be a real issue there? I did my cycling on suburban and/or country roads.
On a folding bike with tiny wheels, 25 km/h is already quite a lot.
Did you ever feel like needing assist when you were cruising 30 km/h in nice weather on flat road?
For me, the biggest point in electric assist is making the climbs and headwind more tolerable, which are not conditions where you would easily exceed the speed limit.
I believe that if the power assist works when over 15mph or when you’re not pedalling then it’s classed as a motorcycle and needs insurance, etc. The power assist should just cut out if you’re over 15mph – whether by your own effort or gravity – and back in again once you’re moving a bit slower.
It’s normally easy enough to disable this “feature” if you want to accept the risk of getting stopped by the police. As you’re now on a motorcycle I suspect you could have your driving licence endorsed, so not just a fine.
AIUI the power assistance cuts out above 15MPH, but you’re free to go faster than that by pedalling or when riding downhill.
You can pedal faster, but the motor turns into a drag above 25 kph.
I never thought about it until seeing this design, but powering off the front wheel will put a lot of torque on the headset. Wonder how that works out long-term?
I mean, bikes _must_ be designed to hold the front braking force, and pulling a stoppie has your whole weight behind it, so maybe it’s no big deal.
Still, must feel crazy to have all-wheel drive on a bike.
Hub motors don’t actually have a huge amount of torque, much less than what pedaling produces.
It can, however, cause damage to the small metal flanges (dropouts) where the wheel axle is mounted.
Sometimes extra torque arms are mounted to reinforce it, similar to what rear hub brakes use.
I built a mid motor ebike to commute in sf and it was a monster. I used a kit and custom built battery from em3ev. In would never use a hub motor, or such a tiny battery on a human vehicle. My battery probably weighed 20lb. I tried to test its limits once and rode for 4 hours at 22mph without even peddling and didn’t run it out. The mid motor is also amazing. It can ride up a 45 degree incline at like 15mph no problem. It feels like being on a roller coaster when a chain is pulling you up. The kit in the story looks like a toy IMO. Granted my bike does look like a rolling science experiment.
I also have a Brompton I electrified, but using the motor/wheel and controller from the Nano system. But rather than modify a bag and the bag mount as per Nano I attached a bottle battery to the frame and can swap it for a spare for greater range).
With the Nano motor I don’t notice any motor resistance when unpowered: I can propel myself on the flat just as easily but for my aging artheritic knees I can get a bit of assistance when needed uphill. It works very well for me.
15mph is fast enough for me around the narow pothole-peppered rural roads where I live. The little 16″ wheels really are not good down pitholes!
Rear wheel drive feels much more natural than front wheel drive.
If you’re a hacker, making an E-bike is crazy cheap, easy, and lots of fun. For 20 years, I taught classes of 4th-6th grade students to invent/build/race their own electric vehicles. None cost over $100 US. Most were built from old bicycles, scrap lumber, metal shelving, etc. — things the kids scrounged up themselves.
A typical setup was a 12v car heater blower or radiator fan motor, a sealed lead-acid battery and its charger from a scrapped scooter, and some kind of switch mounted on the handlebars. A “wheel” about 2-3″ in diameter was pressed or glued or screwed onto the motor shaft. It could be a skateboard wheel, or the wood plug made by a hole saw, or a doorknob; whatever they could find.
The motor with its wheel was mounted above the bike’s front or back tire with a door hinge, to drive the bike tire by friction. The angle is chosen so if the motor is not powered, rotation of the bike tire pushes the motor’s wheel forward, away from the tire. But when the motor is powered, its torque reaction pulls it rearward, so the friction wheel is tight against the bike tire.
description sounds good, but some pictures would be better.
