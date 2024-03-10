STM32 Draws On Scope

Drawing on an oscilloscope’s XY mode isn’t a new idea. However, if you’ve ever wanted to give it a go, you’d be hard-pressed to find more information than the nearly hour-and-a-half video about the topic from [Low Byte Productions]. You can check out the video below.

If you prefer to jump straight into the code, there’s a GitHub page. While the code is specific to the STM32, you can apply the ideas to anything.

The theory, of course, is simple. Generate voltages for the scope’s X and Y inputs. How hard can it be? The devil, of course, is in the details. You need a reliable way to generate voltages in sync with each other, and depending on how you do that, you may need additional filtering to get good results.

The filtering is particularly important in this case because [Low Byte Productions] uses PWM outputs. While these are very simple to create, they do tend to have high-frequency noise on their outputs.

Once you have the idea, there are plenty of things you can do with a scope output. These projects work great with old analog scopes, and we see clocks made like this fairly often. We also see a number of video games. Heck, even a badge.