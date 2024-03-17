Shôtarô Kaneda’s Motorcycle, For Real

For fans of the iconic anime Akira, there’s only one way to traverse the mean streets of post-apocalyptic neo-Tokyo, and that’s the futuristic mount of motorcycle gang leader Shôtarô Kaneda. It’s a low-down feet-forward machine with, we’re told, “Ceramic double-rotor two-wheel drive,” which we’re guessing is some kind of hybrid electric drive with what sounds like a gas-turbine motor. Over the years, there have been a few different attempts to create a real version of Kaneda’s bike, and we’re pleased to see the latest from ヲタ工房「ポンちゃンネル」(Ota Kobo “Ponchanner”). It uses a twin-cylinder Kawasaki motor in an entirely custom-made frame, with dual single-sided swingarms front and rear and hub-centre steering.

The full build in the video below the break is pretty long but well worth a watch, and it includes a lot of very highly skilled metalwork. It’s an interesting choice not to attempt to make a direct replica of Kaneda’s bike. Still, we think some of the differences are dictated by this being very much a roadworthy and everyday-rideable machine.

As is usually the case with these builds, as far as we can see, it has two chains and a rotor somewhere under the seat to get the drive under the rider. To replicate the original’s steering action, there’s a complex linkage at the front. The body panels are fabricated in stainless steel to a very high standard, and we particularly like the pop-out centre stand.

We’ve hoped for years that the arrival of hub-centre electric motors with useful quantities of power will revitalise the narrow field of Kaneda bike builds, and indeed, there seems to be someone building just that for sale. Meanwhile, we think this one is about the pinnacle of the art when it comes to internal combustion models. It seems attendees of a Japanese motorcycle show agree with us.

