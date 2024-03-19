Photoresistors Provide Air Gap Data Transfer, Slowly

One of the simplest ways of keeping a computer system secure is by using an air gap — that is, never actually connecting the system to the network. This can often include other peripherals like USB drives and other removable storage as well, so getting information to and from secure (or compromised) systems behind air gaps can often present a challenge. But assuming you have local access to the computer and your parts bin handy, these optical solutions from [Nikolay] can allow data transfer to or from such off-line computers.
[Nikolay]’s specific use case for this project is to transfer small amounts of information to or from computers that may be compromised in some way, or computers that might otherwise be dangerous to connect to other equipment. There’s actually several methods described in the project, the first involves temporarily attaching a photoresistor to the computer’s screen which has been wired into the remains of a USB keyboard. A script running on the compromised machine translates data into a series of white and black squares. The sensors can detect these patterns much like playing Duck Hunt on an old CRT television and transmit the data across the air gap with reasonable certainty nothing harmful crossed with it.
The second is essentially a DIY optoisolator arrangement, where the audio output of the compromised computer is used to flash an LED by way of a simple transistor circuit. On the receiving side, a photoresistor connected to the audio input picks up the flashing LED as sound. The whole thing is enclosed in a black plastic box, and with the appropriate software, [Nikolay] says it can transfer 345 bytes per second between the two machines.
While the methods detailed by [Nikolay] certainly aren’t fast, they could still be extremely useful in a number of cases. He’s also set up all of the code so that it’s ready to go as soon as the diodes and transistors are soldered together. A friendly reminder to all, though, that although it’s definitely a step in the right direction an air gap isn’t an impenetrable wall of security.
19 thoughts on “Photoresistors Provide Air Gap Data Transfer, Slowly”
While I see some interest in the proof of concept, I don’t see a real case where this would be handy…
While you have complete access to the computer, assuming you want to keep it air gapped, it would make more sense to encode data in a video (qr code or similar) and just record it with your smartphone for later decoding. Better throughput and no special hardware needed
If one can use a script to display patterns on the airgapped computer, one can also just get the data out on a serial port and cable only the Tx –> monitoring computer.
Or display a serie of QRcodes and use OpenCV on the other side to get the data in.
That should be much faster, no extra hardware and is as secure as the optcoupler trick
How do you get that sender program to the compromised machine?
you programm it on the maschine…
This has certainly left me with more questions than answers, but I assume the “sending” machine was at one point clean (and was able to have the script copied to it). This method is then to extract data after it has been potentially exposed.
I would have thought OCR would be a faster and easier method to achieve this however.
Yeah, camera and OCR seems like the obvious solution. Though in some high-security places all cameras are forbidden.
One time use flash drives, duh. Ever been to a trade show? They hand them out like quaaludes in a 1980s wall street office
Plausibly, you could write a script file. Frankly, it seems easier (and more covert) to simply blink the keyboard LEDs. https://doi.org/10.1109/COMPSAC.2019.00118
Why not simply use a usb to uart -> uart to usb?
Wouldn’t that be much easier and faster? The “air gab” is only needed if the voltage of the maschine is dangerous, isnt it?
First method is similar to how Timex Datalink watch transferred data (https://hackaday.com/2023/07/18/modern-software-brings-back-the-timex-datalink/). Blinking a light is a truly eternal data transfer method :)
That was my first thought. Plus old Palm Pilots used a IR link to “beam” data to each other.
Make it parallel transfer 8 blocks=8bytes
With appologies for missing the point entirely, but I wish Dell still made laptops with full-sized arrow keys in a proper cross like the one on the right in the cover pic! We don’t all have svelt touch-typing fingers!
+1
+2 The 7720 had full sized arrows, but the 7730’s I’m using at work now do not… very annoying!
Isn’t this very much not air-gapped and just security through obscurity since no malware would target this method of data transport?
That said, it got me thinking about a system where you point two laptops at each other then have their cameras read each others screens with suitable pattern generator programs.
Yep. When you build a network, you don’t have an air gap any more. Just cluelessness.
So, does everyone know that cadmium sulfide photo resistors are very slow to recover from light exposure??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photoresistor
They are just about useless for data communications. (As pointed out, they can be slow.)
If the designer switched to a photo diode or photo transistor to detect the light, the throughput is likely to increase dramatically.
Gosh, a DIY optocoupler. But it requires physical access to the computer, and when you have physical access, this hack does not mean much anymore. For example, what do you think of taking the phone out of your pocket and video the monitor while hitting the pagedown key. You can easily capture quite a lot of data quickly that way.
