Voice assistants are neat — they let us interface with computers without having to bother with touching them at all. Still, many decry the perceived privacy intrusion these devices present, as they’re always trucking data off to corporate servers for all kinds of opaque reasons. Building your own standalone assistant is a way to get around that, and that’s precisely what [Tristram] did.
The build is based on an ESP32 Lyrat development board. Unlike most devboards, this one has two 3 watt audio outputs and mics on board, making it perfect for a build like this one. The Lyrat was paired with some NeoPixel LEDs and a pair of Dayton Audio 1.5″ speakers to enable it to interact with the user both audibly and visually.
[Tristram] steps through not only how to set up the voice assistant, but also how to build it into a simple and attractive enclosure that won’t unduly stand out in the average house. The Lyrat simply has to be flashed with firmware that enables it to work as a voice aid with Home Assistant platform.
If you’re unfamiliar, Home Assistant is a smart home architecture that you can run yourself on your own hardware, without having everything live in the cloud of some murky corporation.
Home Assistant has grown in popularity in recent years as a less intrusive smarthome solution. You can even use it to monitor your hot tub! Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Your Voice Assistant Doesn’t Have To Be Cloudy”
But 6sec latency seems a lot.
From the end of the voice command (Turn the study lights off) to the lights going off, I count 4 seconds.
One has to weight the pros and cons of not connecting such device to the internet. (at the expense of having my data go to someone else’s server) I would love to have some up to date weather forecast
You could give this thing a portal to check info on the web. The real beauty is that your voice and data is not being sent to a server owned by “Big Tech.”
I’m not familiar with “Home Assistant” but surely there is a balance that can be struck somewhere in between entirely hosting your assistant in the cloud and just sending your voice recordings and it’s responses back and forth vs an entirely air-gapped machine.
I don’t see why a self-hosted open source home assistant AI can’t call out to get the weather! If I were making something like this myself I would give it an API even so I could open a port-forward and communicate with it via app when away from home. Or at the very least with “writing the app” ever on a to-do list I’d have the ability to ssh in and talk to it on the command line.
Hmm.. “Home Assistant” sounded like something I want to know more about so I Googled it. And it came up as the first result! Troubling. “Home Assistant” is a terrible name in the age of the internet because it should show up in all sorts of sentences as a common noun. That should make it hard to search for. And yet.. Google knew just what I wanted right away.
Probably knew I had just read this article. Must be time to de-Google again!
Home Assistant can run on a verity of hardware. Raspberry Pi’s are common but you might consider something more powerful if you’re going to use a voice assistant on it. This project is just building a remote interface. Personally I only ever used it on a Raspberry Pi and never tried the voice assistant.
